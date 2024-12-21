Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Specifications Leaked; Might Be Thicker Than iPhone 17 Air

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim could be equipped with the same 6.6-inch display used on the purported Galaxy S25+ that is expected to debut in January 2025.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 21 December 2024 12:32 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim could be Samsung's slimmest flagship smartphone in years

  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim is tipped to debut in Q2 2025
  • The company has yet to announce any plans to launch a slim handset
  • The Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim could feature a triple rear camera setup
Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim is tipped to debut next year as the thinnest flagship-grade smartphone from the company in years, and details of the purported handset's specifications have been leaked by a tipster. The handset could be launched in the second quarter of 2025, which is when the company usually launches its Galaxy A series and Fan Edition (FE) smartphones. Meanwhile, a Chinese leaker has also revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim might be thicker than the iPhone 17 Air, which is also tipped to debut next year.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Tipped to Debut in Q2 2025

According to details posted to X (formerly Twitter) by Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) on Friday, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim will sport a 6.6-inch screen. If this claim is accurate, it means the company could equip the handset with the same display as the Galaxy S25+ model, which is expected to debut alongside the standard Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra model in January 2025.

The tipster also states that the Galaxy S25 Slim will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, which was unveiled by Qualcomm in October. It is also said to pack a large battery, considering its slim form factor — the Galaxy S25 Slim might include a battery with a capacity that ranges between 4,700mAh and 5,000mAh.

Unlike the iPhone 17 Air, which is tipped to arrive with only one rear camera, the Galaxy S25 Slim model could feature a triple rear camera setup, according to Roy's post on X. The handset will be equipped with a 200-megapixel primary camera with an ISOCELL HP5 sensor, and two 50-megapixel cameras with ISOCELL JN5 sensors for ultrawide and telephoto (3.5x optical zoom) photography.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S25 could measure less than 7mm in thickness, tipster Ice Universe claims in a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging website (via GSMArena). This is thicker than the purported iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to launch in the second half of 2025.

Samsung could launch the Galaxy S25 Slim in Q2 2025, according to Roy — this is around the same time that it usually introduces its Galaxy A series or Galaxy FE smartphones. The company is reportedly gearing up to launch the successors to the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra at a Galaxy Unpacked launch event next month.

