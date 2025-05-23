Vijay Sales has announced its Apple Days Sale in India, with an array of discounts on the latest iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 models. The discount sale, which will begin on May 24, brings discounted prices for new iPad models, Apple Watches and AirPods as well. The new MacBook Air models with M4 and M2 chips are also confirmed to see price cuts during the sale. The electronic retail chain has partnered with different lenders to offer payment discounts for customers purchasing Apple products during the sale, which ends on June 1.

Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale: iPhone 16 Series Discounts Revealed

The upcoming Vijay Sales Apple Days sale brings an instant discount of up to Rs. 4,000 on iPhone 16 series for payments made on ICICI, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra cards. With this offer, the 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 16 will be priced at Rs. 66,990, instead of the original launch price of Rs. 79,900. The iPhone 16 Plus will be offered for Rs. 74,990 for the base 128GB variant, instead of Rs. 89,900. The same storage variant of the newly launched iPhone 16e is listed for 47,990, instead of Rs. 59,900

Similarly, the 128GB model of iPhone 16 Pro will be priced at Rs. 1,03,990, down from the actual price of Rs. 1,19,900. During the Apple Days Sale, the 256GB storage variant of iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available for Rs. 1,27,650, which is lower than its launch price of Rs. 1,44,900.

The Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale is promising up to Rs. 3,000 bank discounts on the iPhone 15 series and previous generation iPhone models. The iPhone 15 will cost Rs. 58,490 for the base model during the sale instead of Rs. 79,900. The iPhone 15 Plus will start at Rs 66,990, while the iPhone 13 starts at Rs. 42,790.

Customers can also avail exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 7,500 when trading in eligible smartphones at Vijay Sales offline stores.

The retailer is also offering the iPad 11th Generation for Rs. 30,200, while the iPad Air will be available from Rs. 52,400. The iPad Pro price begins at Rs. 89,400.

Likewise, the MacBook Pro (M4) will start at Rs. 1,45,900 during the Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale, while the MacBook Pro (M4 Pro) chip will have a starting price tag of Rs. 1,72,400. The MacBook Pro (M4 Max) will begin at Rs. 2,78,900. Vijay Sales will announce special offers on the MacBook Air series with M4 and M2 chips on May 25.

Additionally, the Apple Watch Series 10 will be available from Rs. 40,600 during the upcoming discount sale. The Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) starts at Rs. 20,900, whereas the Apple Watch Ultra 2 will be offered from Rs. 79,700.

Vijay Sales will sell the AirPods 4 for Rs. 10,900 during its Apple Days Sale. The AirPods 4 will cost Rs. 15,000. The AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) will cost Rs. 20,900. The sale will bring the starting price of the Beats wireless audio range down to Rs. 5,500.

The sale will be live on more than 150 Vijay Sales retail outlets and the Vijay Sales website starting May 24. The Apple Days sale will conclude on June 1.