Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15, MacBook Air (M4) and More Get Discounts During Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale

iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15, MacBook Air (M4) and More Get Discounts During Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale

iPhone 15 will be available for Rs. 58,490 during the upcoming Apple Days Sale at Vijay Sales.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 May 2025 20:03 IST
iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15, MacBook Air (M4) and More Get Discounts During Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Days sale is live at over 150 Vijay Sales retail outlets and its online website

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 Plus starts at Rs 66,990 in Vijay Sales’ Apple Days Sale
  • 128GB model of iPhone 16 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,03,990 during the sale
  • Customers can also avail exchange bonuses
Advertisement

Vijay Sales has announced its Apple Days Sale in India, with an array of discounts on the latest iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 models. The discount sale, which will begin on May 24, brings discounted prices for new iPad models, Apple Watches and AirPods as well. The new MacBook Air models with M4 and M2 chips are also confirmed to see price cuts during the sale. The electronic retail chain has partnered with different lenders to offer payment discounts for customers purchasing Apple products during the sale, which ends on June 1.

Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale: iPhone 16 Series Discounts Revealed

The upcoming Vijay Sales Apple Days sale brings an instant discount of up to Rs. 4,000 on iPhone 16 series for payments made on ICICI, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra cards. With this offer, the 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 16 will be priced at Rs. 66,990, instead of the original launch price of Rs. 79,900. The iPhone 16 Plus will be offered for Rs. 74,990 for the base 128GB variant, instead of Rs. 89,900. The same storage variant of the newly launched iPhone 16e is listed for 47,990, instead of Rs. 59,900

Similarly, the 128GB model of iPhone 16 Pro will be priced at Rs. 1,03,990, down from the actual price of Rs. 1,19,900. During the Apple Days Sale, the 256GB storage variant of iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available for Rs. 1,27,650, which is lower than its launch price of Rs. 1,44,900.

The Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale is promising up to Rs. 3,000 bank discounts on the iPhone 15 series and previous generation iPhone models. The iPhone 15 will cost Rs. 58,490 for the base model during the sale instead of Rs. 79,900. The iPhone 15 Plus will start at Rs 66,990, while the iPhone 13 starts at Rs. 42,790.

Customers can also avail exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 7,500 when trading in eligible smartphones at Vijay Sales offline stores.

The retailer is also offering the iPad 11th Generation for Rs. 30,200, while the iPad Air will be available from Rs. 52,400. The iPad Pro price begins at Rs. 89,400.

Likewise, the MacBook Pro (M4) will start at Rs. 1,45,900 during the Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale, while the MacBook Pro (M4 Pro) chip will have a starting price tag of Rs. 1,72,400. The MacBook Pro (M4 Max) will begin at Rs. 2,78,900. Vijay Sales will announce special offers on the MacBook Air series with M4 and M2 chips on May 25.

Additionally, the Apple Watch Series 10 will be available from Rs. 40,600 during the upcoming discount sale. The Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) starts at Rs. 20,900, whereas the Apple Watch Ultra 2 will be offered from Rs. 79,700.

Vijay Sales will sell the AirPods 4 for Rs. 10,900 during its Apple Days Sale. The AirPods 4 will cost Rs. 15,000. The AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) will cost Rs. 20,900. The sale will bring the starting price of the Beats wireless audio range down to Rs. 5,500.

The sale will be live on more than 150 Vijay Sales retail outlets and the Vijay Sales website starting May 24. The Apple Days sale will conclude on June 1. 

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Plus

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning display
  • Solid build quality and lovely colour options
  • Battery life is bonkers on this one
  • Excellent for gaming and performance (in general)
  • Improved cameras
  • Bad
  • Still offers a 60Hz refresh rate and misses out on AOD (always-on display)
  • No fast charging
  • Comes with USB 2
  • No Apple Intelligence features out of the box
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Plus review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A18
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Massive screen size
  • Brilliant display
  • Performance beast
  • Camera Control is a boon
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Bad
  • Big phone for one-hand use
  • Expensive
  • No Apple Intelligence at launch
  • Slow-wired charging support
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A18 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
Apple iPhone 16e

Apple iPhone 16e

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Light and compact design
  • Powerful Apple A18 SoC
  • Customisable Action Button
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Low light camera performance is below average
  • Available in just two basic finishes
  • Large display notch with thick borders
  • 60Hz refresh rate display
  • Slow wireless and wired charging
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16e review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A18
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 15

iPhone 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big upgrades over the 14
  • Excellent ergonomics, build quality
  • Very good all-round performance
  • Apple ecosystem benefits
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
  • Still a 60Hz display
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vijay Sales, Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale Offers, Sale Offers 2025
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei Says AI Models Hallucinate Less Than Humans: Report

Related Stories

iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15, MacBook Air (M4) and More Get Discounts During Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lava Bold N1, Lava Bold N1 Pro India Pricing, Specifications Teased
  2. Samsung Galaxy A26 Review
  3. Noise Buds F1 With Up to 50-Hour Playback Time Debuts at This Price Tag
  4. Honor 400 Series With 200-Megapixel Main Camera Debuts
  5. Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G India Launch Date, Colours, Key Features Confirmed
  6. Xiaomi 15S Pro With With In-House XRING 01 SoC, 6,100mAh Battery Launched
  7. OTT Releases of the Week: Truth or Trouble, Motorheads, and More
  8. Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, 6,00mAh Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Trump Threatens 25 Percent Tariffs on Apple If iPhones Not Made in US
  2. iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15, MacBook Air (M4) and More Get Discounts During Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale
  3. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei Says AI Models Hallucinate Less Than Humans: Report
  4. UK Government Updates Crypto Reporting Guidelines, Mandates Collection of Crypto Transaction Data
  5. Acer Swift Neo WIth Intel Core Ultra 5, Up to 32GB RAM Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Elden Ring Film Adaptation in the Works at A24 With Alex Garland Set to Direct
  7. Noise Buds F1 TWS Earbuds With IPX5 Rating, Up to 50-Hour Total Playback Time Launched in India
  8. News Media Alliance Issues Statement on Google’s AI Mode, Calls It ‘Definition of Theft’
  9. Honor Pad 10 With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 10,100mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Lava Bold N1, Lava Bold N1 Pro India Launch Teased; Pricing, Specifications Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »