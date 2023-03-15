Technology News

Am I Next Starring Anushka Sen to Stream March 17 on Zee5

The direct-to-digital film while free, is part of Zee5’s AVOD slate, meaning it will feature advertisements in some capacity.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 15 March 2023 15:53 IST
Am I Next Starring Anushka Sen to Stream March 17 on Zee5

Photo Credit: YouTube/Zee5

Rahat Kazmi co-wrote the film with Kritika Rampal

Highlights
  • Am I Next is a “free-to-air film”
  • The film stars Anushka Sen in the lead role
  • Sen described the film as a project "close to my heart"

Producer-turned-director Rahat Kazmi's film Am I Next starring Anushka Sen will start streaming on Zee5 on March 17, the makers announced on Wednesday.

Touted as a “free-to-air film”, Am I Next follows Honey, a 14-year-old rape survivor who fights a long legal battle for her right to terminate her pregnancy, and clear some allegations mounted against her.

Kazmi, who co-wrote the film with Kritika Rampal, said this film is extremely special because of its powerful story.

“With a lot of research, we managed to make a film that will connect with the audience. After multiple accolades, we are glad that Zee5 will platform the movie and it will reach out to an audience in 190+ countries.

“Anushka Sen has done a splendid job with her character, and I am sure it will make the audience emotional but at the same time inspire a lot of individuals. People will connect with this film, and I hope that it makes a little difference to our society as well," the filmmaker said in a prepared statement.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, Zee5 India said, “As the multilingual storyteller of India and Bharat alike, we take pride in partnering with storytellers who have diverse, impactful, and entertaining stories to tell. Am I Next has a very strong narrative that has won multiple accolades and we are glad to platform this movie on Zee5. Available on AVOD [(with advertisements)], we are sure that the movie will not only connect with the audience but will also motivate and inspire a lot of brave hearts to make a difference in society."

Lead actress Sen described the film as a project "close to my heart".

“I believe we are addressing a very important issue via this film. Doing this film and playing this character was not very easy, it had its own set of challenges but I'm glad that finally, the audience will get a chance to see it on Zee5,” she added.

Am I Next is produced by Rahat Kazmi Films, Tariq Khan Productions, and Zeba Sajid Films.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a hefty price tag compared to the company's 2022 flagship model. How does it fare against other high-end phones launched in 2023? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: am i next, am i next movie, am i next movie release date, am i next movie online, anushka sen, am i next movie story, am i next movie watch online, zee5, rahat kazmi
Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson Set to Reunite for Apple TV+ Comedy Series
India’s SVC Bank Clarifies Its Business is Safe as Some Confuse it With Collapsed SVB
Am I Next Starring Anushka Sen to Stream March 17 on Zee5
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G Launched at This Price: All Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A43 5G Spotted on Retailer Site: See Prices
  3. Why Samsung Is Facing a New Controversy Around Its Space Zoom Moon Photos
  4. Nothing Ear 2 Design, Specifications Tipped in Leaked Promo Images
  5. Am I Next Starring Anushka Sen to Stream March 17 on Zee5
  6. Netflix Announces Yo Yo Honey Singh Documentary Film
  7. Realme 10T 5G Set to Launch On This Date: All Details
  8. Asus ZenFone 10 Specifications, Launch Timeline Leaked Ahead of Debut
  9. Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Ultra Enterprise Edition Launched: What's New
  10. Here’s When Amazon’s Satellite Broadband Internet Service Will Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. India’s SVC Bank Clarifies Its Business is Safe as Some Confuse it With Collapsed SVB
  2. Am I Next Starring Anushka Sen to Stream March 17 on Zee5
  3. Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson Set to Reunite for Apple TV+ Comedy Series
  4. Naughty Dog Has Chosen Its Next Game, May Not Be The Last of Us Part 3
  5. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G With 120Hz Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Hero Electric to Make 10 Lakh Vehicles Annually in Coming Years, Will Set Up 1,200-Crore Plant in Rajasthan
  7. Oppo’s Find N2 Flip Gets CoverScreen OS Support That Make Its Outer Display More Capable
  8. Duolingo Max With OpenAI’s GPT-4 Integration Launched, Brings New AI Features
  9. Netflix Scraps Nancy Meyers' Paris Paramount Over Budget Disagreement
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Ultra Enterprise Edition Launched: All You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.