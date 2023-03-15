Am I Next Starring Anushka Sen to Stream March 17 on Zee5

Producer-turned-director Rahat Kazmi's film Am I Next starring Anushka Sen will start streaming on Zee5 on March 17, the makers announced on Wednesday.

Touted as a “free-to-air film”, Am I Next follows Honey, a 14-year-old rape survivor who fights a long legal battle for her right to terminate her pregnancy, and clear some allegations mounted against her.

Kazmi, who co-wrote the film with Kritika Rampal, said this film is extremely special because of its powerful story.

“With a lot of research, we managed to make a film that will connect with the audience. After multiple accolades, we are glad that Zee5 will platform the movie and it will reach out to an audience in 190+ countries.

“Anushka Sen has done a splendid job with her character, and I am sure it will make the audience emotional but at the same time inspire a lot of individuals. People will connect with this film, and I hope that it makes a little difference to our society as well," the filmmaker said in a prepared statement.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, Zee5 India said, “As the multilingual storyteller of India and Bharat alike, we take pride in partnering with storytellers who have diverse, impactful, and entertaining stories to tell. Am I Next has a very strong narrative that has won multiple accolades and we are glad to platform this movie on Zee5. Available on AVOD [(with advertisements)], we are sure that the movie will not only connect with the audience but will also motivate and inspire a lot of brave hearts to make a difference in society."

Lead actress Sen described the film as a project "close to my heart".

“I believe we are addressing a very important issue via this film. Doing this film and playing this character was not very easy, it had its own set of challenges but I'm glad that finally, the audience will get a chance to see it on Zee5,” she added.

Am I Next is produced by Rahat Kazmi Films, Tariq Khan Productions, and Zeba Sajid Films.

