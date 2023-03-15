The 'True Detective' team of Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson are set to reunite for a new Apple TV+ series. The untitled comedy series has a 10-episode order and comes from David West Read, who worked as a writer on popular show 'Schitt's Creek', a press release from Apple TV+ stated. Read is also the creator of the streamer's upcoming series 'The Big Door Prize'. The new show is a heartfelt odd-couple love story revolving around the strange and beautiful bond between McConaughey and Harrelson. Their friendship is tested when their combined families attempt to live together on Matthew's ranch in Texas.

The comedy series will be produced for Apple TV+ by Skydance Television. McConaughey, Harrelson and Read will executive-produce the series with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell of Skydance, Bill Bost and Jeremy Plager. McConaughey and Harrelson previously starred together in the first season of HBO's crime drama series 'True Detective', which had earned them Emmy nominations.

Matthew McConaughey has a rather limited career in TV series, although he is set to feature as the voice of Elvis Presley in Netflix's Agent Elvis which releases on March 17. Woody Harrelson, on the other hand, has a lot more experience with TV series, having gained fame for his role as Woody Boyd in the show Cheers, which aired in the 1980s and 1990s. He also starred in Netflix's The Man From Toronto alongside Kevin Hart in 2022.

Apple TV+ has already announced its original series slate for early 2023, with notable entries being the return of Ted Lasso for a third and final season releasing on March 15. That will be followed by Extrapolations on March 17, and The Last Thing He Told Me on April 14.

