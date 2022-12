More Than 270 Indian OTT Originals Released in 2022. Here Are All of Them

Is the Indian OTT industry maturing? For the first time in five years, since we began tracking Indian original content from streaming services, there were fewer originals in 2022 than what we had last year. That might be in part to the fact that cinemas were open for business across most of 2022. While OTT platforms enjoyed the benefit of a restrictive film market during the COVID-19 lockdown years, that advantage evaporated this year. Movies that were sold to the likes of Netflix, Zee5, Disney+ Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video went back to theatres in 2022.

Still, there were a few big names — legacy and new-age — who made their streaming debut in 2022, in Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Madhuri Dixit, Ranveer Singh, and Diljit Dosanjh. Dixit had two releases in fact, across Netflix and Prime Video. Many, who had previously made OTT debuts in 2020 and 2021, returned, including Dhanush, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, and Kartik Aaryan. Pannu was the most prolific amongst these, delivering three releases on streaming services in 2022 across Zee5 and Netflix.

Speaking of Zee5, it's not the volume leader anymore — as was the case for the past four years. SonyLIV takes that crown in 2022 with 38 originals, though interestingly, that's one less than its count last year. (What's more interesting however is that Zee and Sony India are set to merge soon. I wonder how that will impact their combined slate once that happens.) Elsewhere, Voot Select did a lot more original series than in 2021, though a lot fewer short films, keeping its total count for 2022 more or less the same.

And while Zee5, Disney+ Hotstar, and Prime Video's original film count dropped significantly — all thanks to theatres being open — Amazon's free ad-supported off-shoot, miniTV, produced more originals than Prime Video. (Half of Amazon miniTV's slate is short films though. And there are no feature films.) That was one of the major new entrants in 2022, as Amazon inserted a streaming service into its shopping app. (Amazon miniTV now has a website too.) Amazon seemed to be taking a leaf out of Flipkart's playbook, which is funny because Flipkart Video died in 2022.

ALTBalaji didn't have a single original this year either, merely co-producing one with MX Player, and licensing a few from Voot. The Viral Fever didn't produce a single original for its platform TVFPlay, opting to sell its entire slate to partners. And Ullu, whose parent launched Atrangii in 2022, refused to provide inputs for our story. We tried to scan their (confusing) websites, but it was impossible to figure out what launched and when. Lastly, the original output for Watcho and Lionsgate Play grew to 300 percent of what it was in 2021, though it's worth noting they are operating in single-digits even now.

With that, here is the complete list of all streaming service originals from India in 2022.

List of original OTT web series from India in 2022

Netflix

Disney+ Hotstar

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon miniTV

Title Genre Release Date Season Episodes Length Language Crushed High school drama January 12, 2022 Season 1 6 episodes 22–27 minutes Hindi December 2, 2022 Season 2 6 episodes 18–35 minutes Hum Do Teen Chaar Comedy March 29, 2022 Season 1 8 episodes 7–12 minutes Hindi Murder In Agonda Mystery April 8, 2022 Season 1 5 episodes 23–37 minutes Hindi Playground Drama May 23, 2022 Season 1 28 episodes 27–55 minutes Hindi Udan Patolas Comedy-drama June 10, 2022 Season 1 6 episodes 29–34 minutes Hindi August 10, 2022 Season 2 6 episodes 23–38 minutes Ishq Express Romance June 23, 2022 Season 1 3 episodes 23–35 minutes Hindi Case Toh Banta Hai Reality July 28, 2022 Season 1 14 episodes 26–41 minutes Hindi Please Find Attached Romance August 24, 2022 Season 3 5 episodes 25–29 minutes Hindi Dude Mystery September 20, 2022 Season 2 5 episodes 33–37 minutes Hindi Zakir Khan's Farzi Mushaira Comedy October 13, 2022 Season 2 8 episodes 7–9 minutes Hindi Apna Villa Comedy October 19, 2022 Season 1 5 episodes 12–25 minutes Hindi Sixer Sports drama November 11, 2022 Season 1 6 episodes 41–74 minutes Hindi Datebaazi Reality December 1, 2022 Season 1 6 episodes 25–33 minutes Hindi Bhai Behen vs The World Comedy December 12, 2022 Season 1 5 episodes 8–13 minutes Hindi Physics Wallah Biopic December 15, 2022 Season 1 6 episodes 46–54 minutes Hindi

SonyLIV

Zee5

Voot Select

MX Player

Title Genre Release date Season Episodes Length Language Campus Diaries Comedy-drama January 7, 2022 Season 1 12 episodes 26–55 minutes Hindi Bhaukaal Drama January 20, 2022 Season 2 10 episodes 30–41 minutes Hindi Raktanchal Political drama February 11, 2022 Season 2 9 episodes 27–45 minutes Hindi Lock Upp Reality February 27, 2022 Season 1 71 episodes 57–167 minutes Hindi Roohaniyat Romantic drama March 23, 2022 Season 1 13 episodes 32–39 minutes Hindi July 22, 2022 Season 2 27 episodes 25–39 minutes Hindi Dhahanam Crime thriller April 14, 2022 Season 1 7 episodes 25–30 minutes Telugu Aashram Crime thriller June 3, 2022 Season 3 10 episodes 36–49 minutes Hindi Shiksha Mandal Crime thriller September 15, 2022 Season 1 9 episodes 36–62 minutes Hindi Tu Zakhm Hai Romantic drama October 15, 2022 Season 1 14 episodes 37–46 minutes Hindi Dharavi Bank Crime thriller November 19, 2022 Season 1 10 episodes 36–59 minutes Hindi

Discovery+

Lionsgate Play

Title Genre Release date Season Episodes Length Language Jugaadistan Drama March 4, 2022 Season 1 8 episodes 40–47 minutes Hindi Feels Like Home Comedy-drama June 10, 2022 Season 1 6 episodes 34–40 minutes Hindi October 7, 2022 Season 2 6 episodes 31–40 minutes

Hoichoi

ShemarooMe

Title Genre Release date Season Episodes Length Language Goti Soda Comedy-drama January 27, 2022 Season 1 6 episodes 17–22 minutes Gujarati March 24, 2022 Season 2 7 episodes 17–23 minutes Gujarati Desai Diamonds Drama April 21, 2022 Season 1 8 episodes 25–41 minutes Gujarati Vaat Vaat Ma Returns Comedy July 21, 2022 Season 1 6 episodes 17–24 minutes Gujarati MatsyaVedh Thriller drama October 6, 2022 Season 1 5 episodes 15–23 minutes Gujarati Yamraj Calling Family drama November 14, 2022 Season 2 6 episodes 19–28 minutes Gujarati

manoramaMAX

Title Genre Release date Season Episodes Length Language Where We Stand Romance March 20, 2022 Season 1 10 episodes 15–23 minutes Malayalam M.E.N.A.K.A Crime June 17, 2022 Season 2 8 episodes 31–45 minutes Malayalam

Hungama Play

Title Genre Release Date Season Episodes Length Language Damaged Suspense-thriller January 20, 2022 Season 3 5 episodes 18–20 minutes Hindi Shubh Mangal Mein Dangal Comedy-drama February 9, 2022 Season 1 6 episodes 18–20 minutes Hindi Swaanng Mystery thriller March 9, 2022 Season 1 6 episodes 18–20 minutes Hindi Saiyaan Magan Pehelwani Mein Comedy April 20, 2022 Season 1 6 episodes 18–20 minutes Bhojpuri Dhappa Drama May 24, 2022 Season 1 5 episodes 18–20 minutes Hindi Tera Chhalaava Drama July 7, 2022 Season 1 5 episodes 18–20 minutes Hindi Ratri Ke Yatri Drama October 10, 2022 Season 2 5 episodes 18–20 minutes Hindi Hasratein Drama December 12, 2022 Season 1 6 episodes 18–20 minutes Hindi

Watcho

Title Genre Release Date Season Episodes Length Language Gupta Niwas Family drama January 7, 2022 Season 1 8 episodes 15–20 minutes Hindi Happy Crime thriller March 18, 2022 Season 1 8 episodes 17–20 minutes Hindi Bauchaar-E-Ishq Family drama April 8, 2022 Season 1 9 episodes 15–17 minutes Hindi The Morning Show Comedy May 20, 2022 Season 1 9 episodes 16–26 minutes Hindi Tara Bhaiyya Zindabad Drama August 19, 2022 Season 1 8 episodes 12–15 minutes Hindi Wajah Mystery October 28, 2022 Season 1 5 episodes 18–27 minutes Hindi Aarop Crime November 25, 2022 Season 1 10 episodes 16–23 minutes Hindi Avaidh - December 2022 Season 1 - - Hindi

List of original OTT movies from India in 2022

Netflix

Disney+ Hotstar

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon miniTV

Title Genre Release Date Length Language Uljhe Hue Romance February 11, 2022 26 minutes Hindi Yatri Kripya Dhyan De Drama February 24, 2022 16 minutes Hindi Jahaan Drama March 17, 2022 13 minutes Hindi Arranged Drama March 25, 2022 24 minutes Hindi Shameless Mystery April 7, 2022 15 minutes Hindi 1800 LIFE Mystery sci-fi April 22, 2022 26 minutes Hindi Badboli Bhavna Comedy-drama May 5, 2022 28 minutes Hindi Tasalli Se Drama May 17, 2022 24 minutes Hindi Gray Social drama May 20, 2022 29 minutes Hindi Recommended For You Thriller drama July 20, 2022 26 minutes Hindi Dhavak Sports drama August 30, 2022 41 minutes Hindi Good Morning Drama September 22, 2022 14 minutes Hindi The List Drama September 22, 2022 18 minutes Hindi Vakeel Babu Drama September 22, 2022 23 minutes Hindi Parde Mein Rehne Do Drama September 22, 2022 29 minutes Hindi Conditions Apply Romantic drama September 22, 2022 32 minutes Hindi Don't Drink & Drive Comedy-drama November 10, 2022 22 minutes Hindi Capital A small a Romance November 17, 2022 19 minutes Hindi

SonyLIV

Zee5

Title Genre Release date Length Language 36 Farmhouse Mystery comedy January 21, 2022 107 minutes Hindi Mera Vyah Kara Do Comedy-drama February 18, 2022 125 minutes Punjabi Forensic Crime thriller June 24, 2022 128 minutes Hindi Atithi Bhooto Bhava Romantic comedy September 23, 2022 113 minutes Hindi Tadka Romantic comedy November 4, 2022 115 minutes Hindi India Lockdown Drama December 2, 2022 112 minutes Hindi Blurr Thriller drama December 9, 2022 126 minutes Hindi

Voot Select

Title Genre Release date Length Language Dear Vikram Action drama June 30, 2022 118 minutes Kannada

Discovery+

Title Genre Release date Length Language Mission Frontline with Farhan Akhtar Military documentary January 20, 2022 44 minutes Hindi Mission Frontline with Rohit Shetty Military documentary January 20, 2022 40 minutes Hindi

List of original OTT comedy specials from India in 2022

Netflix

Title Genre Release date Length Language Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet Stand-up January 28, 2022 54 minutes Hindi Vir Das: Landing Stand-up December 26, 2022 66 minutes English

Amazon Prime Video

Title Genre Release date Length Language Dongri Danger Stand-up February 25, 2022 56 minutes Hindi Jaspreet Singh: Koi Load Nahi Stand-up March 29, 2022 59 minutes Hindi Tathastu Stand-up December 1, 2022 93 minutes Hindi

Watcho