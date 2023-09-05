Technology News

Arcane Season 2 Will Reportedly Debut in Winter 2024

A second season was greenlit in November 2021, around the time the final batch of episodes for season 1 were released on Netflix.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 5 September 2023 14:20 IST
Arcane Season 2 Will Reportedly Debut in Winter 2024

Photo Credit: Netflix

Ella Purnell voices Jinx in Arcane

Highlights
  • Riot Games is not trying to rush out Arcane season 2
  • Arcane season 2 will likely feature a lot of flashbacks
  • Season 1 took 6 years to develop and won a Primetime Emmy Award

Arcane, the League of Legends spin-off series, is reportedly returning for its second season in late 2024. As per content creator LeagueOfLeaks, the window was revealed during the Video V Vision Conference held by Riot Games' parent company Tencent with a Q4 2024 date, marking a debut sometime between October to December next year. Fans of the franchise, however, have been speculating that it's likely to drop in early November, so it matches with season 1's release and aligns with the 15th anniversary of the uber-popular MOBA game. The first chapter was widely regarded for its steampunk aesthetic and emotional storytelling, even leading to an Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program in 2022.

Season 2 was greenlit in November 2021, right around the time when Arcane's final batch of episodes finished airing on Netflix. Since then, Riot Games, which now serves double duty as a game developer and production company, has been silent on its development, simply claiming that they don't plan on rushing it. “I just watched the third episode of Season 2 before my flight to China, so we're making progress on it,” Riot Games CEO Nicolo Laurent said in an interview, mentioning two main reasons for the long wait. “One, you want the quality, you just don't wanna rush, and so that takes time. So that's the good reason.”

The second reason is that the team never expected Arcane season 1 to be a success. Had they predicted it somehow, work on season 2 would have likely begun way in advance. It's also worth noting that Riot largely served in a supervisor position on the show, and it was created by French animation studio Fortiche, whose biggest projects include some League of Legends collaborations.

Serving as a prequel to the LoL, Arcane is set in the posh, utopian city of Piltower and the oppressed underground of Zaun, who are constantly battling over new inventions that threaten revolution. The former city is known for its magic-honing hextech research, while the poor Zaunites create a new drug that transforms humans into monsters. Amidst all political drama, we're also treated to the origin story of orphaned sisters Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (Ella Purnell), who get separated for years in the brewing tension between the regions. The sisters soon find themselves at opposing ends of the war through a dense storyline that touches upon the aspect of duality — be it the lead characters' morals, or the cities in conflict.

In a Reddit AMA session, Arcane co-creators Christian Linke and Alex Yee confirmed that the second season will incorporate flashbacks, while adding that they want to explore other regions in the larger League of Legends universe. It's unclear what those flashbacks will include, though I really hope we get to see the parental side of Silco the Zaunite drug lord, who raised Powder into the impulsive and manic Jinx. As per Gizmodo, Riot also planned on revealing scripts for the first season, but held back due to some plot threads that could be deemed as spoilers for the next chapter. It took six years to develop the first season of Arcane, so there are bound to be several rewrites and ideas floating around in those pages that need to be cleared out.

Arcane

Arcane

  • Release Date 7 November 2021
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Animation
  • Cast
    Hailee Steinfeld, Kevin Alejandro, Jason Spisak, Terri Douglas, Remy Hii, Harry Lloyd, Toks Olagundoye, Robin Atkin Downes, Arthur Ortiz, JB Blanc, Dave B. Mitchell, Amirah Vann, Katie Leung, Ella Purnell, Mia Sinclair Jenness, Josh Keaton, Mick Wingert, Scott Menville
  • Director
    Pascal Charrue, Arnaud Delord
  • Producer
    Christian Linke, Marc Merill, Brandon Beck, Jane Chung, Thomas Vu
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games.
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Fail to See Gains as Volatility Overshadows Profit Windows

