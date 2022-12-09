Elden Ring took home the biggest prize at The Game Awards 2022 held Thursday night in Los Angeles, over its chief rival God of War Ragnarök, though the latter PlayStation exclusive triumphed over the former FromSoftware title in total number of wins (six vs four). While God of War Ragnarök dominated the audio, narrative, and performance categories — Christopher Judge was given the trophy by none other than Al Pacino — Elden Ring swept best game and art direction. Naturally, both games won in their respective genre categories as well (best role-playing and action/adventure).

Elsewhere at The Game Awards 2022, Stray picked up best indie game, Marvel Snap took best mobile game, Bayonetta 3 was awarded best action game, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope in the best simulation and strategy section, and Gran Turismo 7 as the best of the sports and racing lot. Thanks to the last of them, PlayStation Studios — officially known as Sony Interactive Entertainment — emerged as the winner amongst publishers (seven awards). Bandai Namco is tied at second with four, thanks entirely to Elden Ring, alongside Nintendo, which won best action, family, and multiplayer categories.

The Game Awards 2022 winners — the full list

With that, here's the full list of The Game Awards 2022 winners across the 25 biggest categories. Yours truly, Gadgets 360, was part of the 100+ voting jury.

2022 The Game Award for Game of the Year

Elden Ring — WINNER

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

2022 The Game Award for Best Game Direction

Elden Ring — WINNER

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Stray

2022 The Game Award for Best Narrative

God of War Ragnarök — WINNER

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

2022 The Game Award for Best Art Direction

Elden Ring — WINNER

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Scorn

Stray

2022 The Game Award for Best Score and Music

Bear McCreary, God of War Ragnarök — WINNER

Olivier Deriviere, A Plague Tale: Requiem

Tsukasa Saitoh, Elden Ring

Two Feathers, Metal: Hellsinger

Yasunori Mitsuda, Xenoblade Chronicles 3

2022 The Game Award for Best Audio Design

God of War Ragnarök — WINNER

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Elden Ring

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

2022 The Game Award for Best Performance

Christopher Judge, God of War Ragnarök — WINNER

Ashly Burch, Horizon Forbidden West

Manon Gage, Immortality

Charlotte McBurney, A Plague Tale: Requiem

Sunny Suljic, God of War Ragnarök

2022 The Game Award for Games for Impact

As Dusk Falls — WINNER

A Memoir Blue

Citizen Sleeper

Endling: Extinction is Forever

Hindsight

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

2022 The Game Award for Best Ongoing Game

Final Fantasy XIV — WINNER

Apex Legends Mobile

Diablo Immortal

Genshin Impact

Tower of Fantasy

2022 The Game Award for Best Indie Game

Stray — WINNER

Cult of the Lamb

Neon White

Sifu

Tunic

Stray

Photo Credit: Annapurna/BlueTwelve Studio

2022 The Game Award for Best Mobile Game

Marvel Snap — WINNER

Apex Legends Mobile

Diablo Immortal

Genshin Impact

Tower of Fantasy

2022 The Game Award for Best Community Support

Final Fantasy XIV — WINNER

Apex Legends

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Fortnite

No Man's Sky

2022 The Game Award for Best VR/AR Game

Moss: Book II — WINNER

After the Fall

Among Us VR

Bonelab

Red Matter 2

2022 The Game Award for Innovation in Accessibility

God of War Ragnarök — WINNER

As Dusk Falls

Return to Monkey Island

The Last of Us Part I

The Quarry

2022 The Game Award for Best Action Game

Bayonetta 3 — WINNER

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Neon White

Sifu

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Bayonetta 3

Photo Credit: Nintendo/PlatinumGames

2022 The Game Award for Best Action/Adventure Game

God of War Ragnarök — WINNER

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Tunic

2022 The Game Award for Best Role-Playing Game

Elden Ring — WINNER

Live a Live

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Triangle Strategy

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

2022 The Game Award for Best Fighting Game

MultiVersus — WINNER

DNF Duel

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R

The King of Fighters XV

Sifu

2022 The Game Award for Best Family Game

Kirby and the Forgotten Land — WINNER

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Nintendo Switch Sports

Splatoon 3

2022 The Game Award for Best Sports/Racing Game

Gran Turismo 7 — WINNER

F1 22

FIFA 23

NBA 2K23

OlliOlli World

Gran Turismo 7

Photo Credit: Sony/Polyphony Digital

2022 The Game Award for Best Sim/Strategy Game

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope — WINNER

Dune: Spice Wars

Total War: Warhammer III

Two Point Campus

Victoria 3

2022 The Game Award for Best Multiplayer Game

Splatoon 3 — WINNER

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

MultiVersus

Overwatch 2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

2022 The Game Award for Best Debut Indie Game

Stray — WINNER

Neon White

Norco

Tunic

Vampire Survivors

2022 The Game Award for Most Anticipated Game

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — WINNER

Final Fantasy XVI

Hogwarts Legacy

Resident Evil 4

Starfield

2022 The Game Award for Best Adaptation

Arcane — WINNER

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

The Cuphead Show!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Uncharted

