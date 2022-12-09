Technology News
The Game Awards Winners 2022: The Full List, From Best Ongoing to Game of the Year

Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarök slice up the biggest categories amongst themselves.

Written by Akhil Arora, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 9 December 2022 13:09 IST
Photo Credit: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco

Elden Ring

Highlights
  • Elden Ring won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022
  • God of War Ragnarök won six awards, the most of any in 2022
  • The Game Awards 2022 were held December 8 in Los Angeles

Elden Ring took home the biggest prize at The Game Awards 2022 held Thursday night in Los Angeles, over its chief rival God of War Ragnarök, though the latter PlayStation exclusive triumphed over the former FromSoftware title in total number of wins (six vs four). While God of War Ragnarök dominated the audio, narrative, and performance categories — Christopher Judge was given the trophy by none other than Al Pacino — Elden Ring swept best game and art direction. Naturally, both games won in their respective genre categories as well (best role-playing and action/adventure).

Elsewhere at The Game Awards 2022, Stray picked up best indie game, Marvel Snap took best mobile game, Bayonetta 3 was awarded best action game, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope in the best simulation and strategy section, and Gran Turismo 7 as the best of the sports and racing lot. Thanks to the last of them, PlayStation Studios — officially known as Sony Interactive Entertainment — emerged as the winner amongst publishers (seven awards). Bandai Namco is tied at second with four, thanks entirely to Elden Ring, alongside Nintendo, which won best action, family, and multiplayer categories.

The Game Awards 2022: The Biggest Trailers and Announcements

The Game Awards 2022 winners — the full list

With that, here's the full list of The Game Awards 2022 winners across the 25 biggest categories. Yours truly, Gadgets 360, was part of the 100+ voting jury.

2022 The Game Award for Game of the Year

Elden Ring — WINNER
A Plague Tale: Requiem
God of War Ragnarök
Horizon Forbidden West
Stray
Xenoblade Chronicles 3

2022 The Game Award for Best Game Direction

Elden Ring — WINNER
God of War Ragnarök
Horizon Forbidden West
Immortality
Stray

2022 The Game Award for Best Narrative

God of War Ragnarök — WINNER
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Elden Ring
Horizon Forbidden West
Immortality

2022 The Game Award for Best Art Direction

Elden Ring — WINNER
God of War Ragnarök
Horizon Forbidden West
Scorn
Stray

2022 The Game Award for Best Score and Music

Bear McCreary, God of War Ragnarök — WINNER
Olivier Deriviere, A Plague Tale: Requiem
Tsukasa Saitoh, Elden Ring
Two Feathers, Metal: Hellsinger
Yasunori Mitsuda, Xenoblade Chronicles 3

2022 The Game Award for Best Audio Design

God of War Ragnarök — WINNER
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Elden Ring
Gran Turismo 7
Horizon Forbidden West

2022 The Game Award for Best Performance

Christopher Judge, God of War Ragnarök — WINNER
Ashly Burch, Horizon Forbidden West
Manon Gage, Immortality
Charlotte McBurney, A Plague Tale: Requiem
Sunny Suljic, God of War Ragnarök

2022 The Game Award for Games for Impact

As Dusk Falls — WINNER
A Memoir Blue
Citizen Sleeper
Endling: Extinction is Forever
Hindsight
I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

2022 The Game Award for Best Ongoing Game

Final Fantasy XIV — WINNER
Apex Legends Mobile
Diablo Immortal
Genshin Impact
Tower of Fantasy

2022 The Game Award for Best Indie Game

Stray — WINNER
Cult of the Lamb
Neon White
Sifu
Tunic

stray game awards 2022 Stray game

Stray
Photo Credit: Annapurna/BlueTwelve Studio

2022 The Game Award for Best Mobile Game

Marvel Snap — WINNER
Apex Legends Mobile
Diablo Immortal
Genshin Impact
Tower of Fantasy

2022 The Game Award for Best Community Support

Final Fantasy XIV — WINNER
Apex Legends
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen
Fortnite
No Man's Sky

2022 The Game Award for Best VR/AR Game

Moss: Book II — WINNER
After the Fall
Among Us VR
Bonelab
Red Matter 2

2022 The Game Award for Innovation in Accessibility

God of War Ragnarök — WINNER
As Dusk Falls
Return to Monkey Island
The Last of Us Part I
The Quarry

2022 The Game Award for Best Action Game

Bayonetta 3 — WINNER
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Neon White
Sifu
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Bayonetta 3 game awards 2022 Bayonetta 3

Bayonetta 3
Photo Credit: Nintendo/PlatinumGames

2022 The Game Award for Best Action/Adventure Game

God of War Ragnarök — WINNER
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Horizon Forbidden West
Stray
Tunic

2022 The Game Award for Best Role-Playing Game

Elden Ring — WINNER
Live a Live
Pokémon Legends: Arceus
Triangle Strategy
Xenoblade Chronicles 3

2022 The Game Award for Best Fighting Game

MultiVersus — WINNER
DNF Duel
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
The King of Fighters XV
Sifu

2022 The Game Award for Best Family Game

Kirby and the Forgotten Land — WINNER
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Nintendo Switch Sports
Splatoon 3

2022 The Game Award for Best Sports/Racing Game

Gran Turismo 7 — WINNER
F1 22
FIFA 23
NBA 2K23
OlliOlli World

Gran Turismo 7 game awards 2022 Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7
Photo Credit: Sony/Polyphony Digital

2022 The Game Award for Best Sim/Strategy Game

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope — WINNER
Dune: Spice Wars
Total War: Warhammer III
Two Point Campus
Victoria 3

2022 The Game Award for Best Multiplayer Game

Splatoon 3 — WINNER
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
MultiVersus
Overwatch 2
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

2022 The Game Award for Best Debut Indie Game

Stray — WINNER
Neon White
Norco
Tunic
Vampire Survivors

2022 The Game Award for Most Anticipated Game

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — WINNER
Final Fantasy XVI
Hogwarts Legacy
Resident Evil 4
Starfield

2022 The Game Award for Best Adaptation

Arcane — WINNER
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
The Cuphead Show!
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Uncharted

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
