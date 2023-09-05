Technology News
Boat Wave Elevate Smartwatch With Apple Watch Ultra Design Launched in India: Price, Features

Boat Wave Elevate comes in Grey, Black, Green, and Orange colour options.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 September 2023 15:49 IST
Boat Wave Elevate Smartwatch With Apple Watch Ultra Design Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Boat India

Boat Wave Elevate price in India is set at Rs. 2,299

Highlights
  • Boat Wave Elevate comes with a functional crown button
  • The smartwatch offers a peak brightness of 500 nits
  • The Boat Wave Elevate features over 50 sports modes

Boat Wave Elevate smartwatch has been unveiled in India with a design that very much resembles the Apple Watch Ultra. The Boat smartwatch comes equipped with a 1.96-inch HD display that is said to offer up to 500 nits of peak brightness. It features Bluetooth calling support and allows users to save up to 20 contacts. The smartwatch is equipped with a dialpad as well as a built-in speaker and mic. It offers tracking for over 50 sports. It also sports an Apple Watch Ultra-like strap. The smartwatch also offers health tracking tools such as a heart rate sensor and SpO2 monitor.

Boat Wave Elevate price in India, availability

Boat Wave Elevate smartwatch price in India is set at Rs. 2,299. Notably, the company says this is an introductory pricing and is yet to reveal the retail pricing of the smartwatch. It is available in four colour variants — Grey, Black, Green, and Orange. The smartwatch can be purchased via Amazon starting September 6 at 12pm.

Boat Wave Elevate specifications, features

Boat Wave Elevate smartwatch sports a 1.96-inch HD (240x292 pixels) display that is claimed to offer up to 500nits of brightness. The watch comes with a square dial. It supports Bluetooth calling allowing users to make and receive phone calls directly from the watch. The watch also has an inbuilt mic and speaker along with a dialpad. It also allows users to save as many as 20 contacts on the watch.

The smartwatch also offers health-tracking features like SpO2 monitoring, heart rate sensors, and sleep monitoring. The Boat Wave Elevate also features over 50 sports modes alongside a daily activity tracker and sedentary reminders. The smartwatch also has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Boat Wave Elevate smartwatch is claimed to last for up to five days with heavy use and up to two days with Bluetooth calling enabled. The watch is said to offer up to 15 days battery life in standby mode. Other highlights of the watch notification for SMS, social media, and apps. It also features music controls, camera controls, and weather updates and alarms according to the company. 

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Boat Wave Elevate Smartwatch With Apple Watch Ultra Design Launched in India: Price, Features
