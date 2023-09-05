Boat Wave Elevate smartwatch has been unveiled in India with a design that very much resembles the Apple Watch Ultra. The Boat smartwatch comes equipped with a 1.96-inch HD display that is said to offer up to 500 nits of peak brightness. It features Bluetooth calling support and allows users to save up to 20 contacts. The smartwatch is equipped with a dialpad as well as a built-in speaker and mic. It offers tracking for over 50 sports. It also sports an Apple Watch Ultra-like strap. The smartwatch also offers health tracking tools such as a heart rate sensor and SpO2 monitor.

Boat Wave Elevate price in India, availability

Boat Wave Elevate smartwatch price in India is set at Rs. 2,299. Notably, the company says this is an introductory pricing and is yet to reveal the retail pricing of the smartwatch. It is available in four colour variants — Grey, Black, Green, and Orange. The smartwatch can be purchased via Amazon starting September 6 at 12pm.

Boat Wave Elevate specifications, features

Boat Wave Elevate smartwatch sports a 1.96-inch HD (240x292 pixels) display that is claimed to offer up to 500nits of brightness. The watch comes with a square dial. It supports Bluetooth calling allowing users to make and receive phone calls directly from the watch. The watch also has an inbuilt mic and speaker along with a dialpad. It also allows users to save as many as 20 contacts on the watch.

The smartwatch also offers health-tracking features like SpO2 monitoring, heart rate sensors, and sleep monitoring. The Boat Wave Elevate also features over 50 sports modes alongside a daily activity tracker and sedentary reminders. The smartwatch also has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Boat Wave Elevate smartwatch is claimed to last for up to five days with heavy use and up to two days with Bluetooth calling enabled. The watch is said to offer up to 15 days battery life in standby mode. Other highlights of the watch notification for SMS, social media, and apps. It also features music controls, camera controls, and weather updates and alarms according to the company.

