Technology News
English Edition

Avicii - My Last Show OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Avicii's Last Performance Online

Avicii - My Last Show brings his final Ibiza performance to Netflix audiences.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 December 2024 12:21 IST
Avicii - My Last Show OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Avicii's Last Performance Online

Photo Credit: Netflix

Avicii – My Last Show will be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix.

Highlights
  • Avicii - My Last Show streams on Netflix from December 31, 2024.
  • Captures Avicii's final performance at Ushuaïa Ibiza.
  • Exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and crowd moments featured.
Advertisement

Netflix has confirmed the release date for Avicii – My Last Show, a documentary capturing the final live performance of Tim Bergling, known worldwide as Avicii. Scheduled for a global premiere on December 31, 2024, the documentary showcases his iconic last set at Ushuaïa Ibiza in August 2016. Highlighting his exceptional contributions to the music industry, the film features exclusive footage and intimate moments from his career's final chapter, offering fans a chance to relive the emotional energy of his farewell performance.

When and Where to Watch Avicii – My Last Show

Avicii – My Last Show will be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix. The documentary is set to premiere on December 31, 2024, offering fans worldwide a chance to experience the iconic performance. Ushuaïa Ibiza, the venue of his final show in August 2016, is a key highlight of this documentary, reflecting the electric atmosphere and emotional moments of the event.

Official Trailer and Plot of Avicii – My Last Show

The trailer for Avicii – My Last Show features clips from his last performance, showing the vibrant energy of the crowd and his unparalleled stage presence. The documentary captures the essence of his music, showcasing behind-the-scenes moments that build up to the final set. Fans can expect an emotional journey as it revisits Avicii's concluding performance, spotlighting his impact on the electronic music scene.

Cast and Crew of Avicii – My Last Show

Directed by Henrik Burman and produced by Björn Tjärnberg, the documentary has been created to honour Avicii's contribution to the music industry. The film features exclusive footage from the performance alongside insights from his collaborators, friends, and family, shedding light on the significance of this milestone in his career.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Avicii, Netflix, Avicii My Last Show, Henrik Burman, Ushuaïa Ibiza, EDM, Avicii Documentary
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Golden Globe Awards 2025: Lionsgate Play to Live Stream the Event on January 6
HMD Arc With 60Hz HD+ Display, 13-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Specifications
Avicii - My Last Show OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Avicii's Last Performance Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 14x 5G With IP69 Rating, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. OnePlus 13R Design, Key Features Revealed; Buds Pro 3 to Get New Colour
  3. iPhone 17 Pro Said to Keep Current Camera Layout
  4. Lenovo Launches Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition in India With AI Capabilities
  5. JioTag Go With Find My Device Network Support Launched in India: See Price
  6. Nirangal Moondru OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
#Latest Stories
  1. James Webb and Chandra Capture Images of Star Clusters in Distant Galaxies
  2. SWOT Satellite Reveals Key Insights on Ohio River Basin Lakes and Reservoirs
  3. Avicii - My Last Show OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Avicii's Last Performance Online
  4. Golden Globe Awards 2025: Lionsgate Play to Live Stream the Event on January 6
  5. Swipe Crime OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. iPhone Hardware 'Subscription' Service Project Reportedly Scrapped by Apple
  7. Amazon Rolls Out Dual Audio and New Accessibility Features for Fire TVs
  8. Apple Said to Stick With Current Camera Layout for the iPhone 17 Pro Lineup
  9. OnePlus 13R Design, Key Features Revealed Ahead of January 7 Launch; Buds Pro 3 to Get New Colour
  10. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition With Intel Lunar Lake Processor Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »