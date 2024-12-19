Avicii - My Last Show OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Avicii's Last Performance Online

Netflix has confirmed the release date for Avicii – My Last Show, a documentary capturing the final live performance of Tim Bergling, known worldwide as Avicii. Scheduled for a global premiere on December 31, 2024, the documentary showcases his iconic last set at Ushuaïa Ibiza in August 2016. Highlighting his exceptional contributions to the music industry, the film features exclusive footage and intimate moments from his career's final chapter, offering fans a chance to relive the emotional energy of his farewell performance.

When and Where to Watch Avicii – My Last Show

Avicii – My Last Show will be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix. The documentary is set to premiere on December 31, 2024, offering fans worldwide a chance to experience the iconic performance. Ushuaïa Ibiza, the venue of his final show in August 2016, is a key highlight of this documentary, reflecting the electric atmosphere and emotional moments of the event.

Official Trailer and Plot of Avicii – My Last Show

The trailer for Avicii – My Last Show features clips from his last performance, showing the vibrant energy of the crowd and his unparalleled stage presence. The documentary captures the essence of his music, showcasing behind-the-scenes moments that build up to the final set. Fans can expect an emotional journey as it revisits Avicii's concluding performance, spotlighting his impact on the electronic music scene.

Cast and Crew of Avicii – My Last Show

Directed by Henrik Burman and produced by Björn Tjärnberg, the documentary has been created to honour Avicii's contribution to the music industry. The film features exclusive footage from the performance alongside insights from his collaborators, friends, and family, shedding light on the significance of this milestone in his career.