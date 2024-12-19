Golden Globe Awards 2025: Lionsgate Play to Live Stream the Event on January 6

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards will mark the beginning of the new awards season by recognising excellence in television and cinema from the past year. The ceremony will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2025, at The Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles. In India, the event will be available for streaming on Lionsgate Play on January 6, 2025, at 6:30 AM IST. A subscription to the platform will be required to access the live broadcast for Indian audience.

Reforms in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association

This year's event follows a period of significant reform for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). Allegations surrounding the lack of diversity led to a boycott of the 2022 ceremony. Since then, steps have been taken to improve representation within the organisation. Membership has increased from 85 to 300, with an emphasis on racial inclusivity, including 10% Black representation.

Films and TV Shows Leading the Nominations

The 2025 nominations were announced on December 9, with the film Emilia Pérez receiving the highest number of nominations—ten in total. Other prominent films include Wicked, Anora, and The Brutalist, which secured seven nominations each. On the television front, Hulu's The Bear dominated with five nominations, while titles such as The Penguin, Baby Reindeer, and Shōgun also received recognition.

Where to Watch in India

In the United States, the ceremony will air live on CBS and will also be available for streaming on Paramount+. Indian viewers can tune into Lionsgate Play for live coverage of the prestigious event. The Golden Globes are widely regarded as a barometer for upcoming accolades during the awards season, with significant interest in both the nominees and the winners.