The much-awaited Doctor Who Christmas special titled Joy to the World will premiere on December 25, 2024, on Disney+ Hotstar in India. Ncuti Gatwa will reprise his role as the Doctor, while Nicola Coughlan will make her debut as Joy Almondo. This marks the latest installment under the BBC-Disney collaboration for the iconic time-travelling series. Joy to the World promises to combine suspense, time travel, and festive intrigue just in time for Christmas.

When and Where to Watch Doctor Who: Joy to the World

The special is reported to premiere on December 25, 2024, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. With a runtime of approximately 56 minutes, it will follow the Doctor and a new character in an adventure filled with peril and time anomalies.

Official Trailer and Plot of Doctor Who: Joy to the World

According to reports, Joy to the World follows the character Joy, played by Nicola Coughlan, who checks into a hotel in London in 2024. She discovers a hidden portal to the mysterious Time Hotel, encountering danger, dinosaurs, and the Doctor as a global threat unfolds during the Christmas season. The plot revolves around unravelling this deadly scheme just as Christmas celebrations are underway.

Cast and Crew of Doctor Who: Joy to the World

Ncuti Gatwa returns as the Doctor alongside Nicola Coughlan as Joy Almondo. The supporting cast includes Joel Fry as Trev Simpkins, Steph de Whalley as Anita Benn, Jonathan Aris as the Hotel Manager, Julia Watson as Hilda Flockhart, and Niamh Marie Smith as Sylvia Trench. The episodes have been directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai, with Steven Moffat serving as the executive producer.