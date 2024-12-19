HMD Arc has been launched in Thailand as the latest affordable smartphone by the Finnish company. In line with HMD's strategy, the phone gets a self-repairable design that allows users to replace the battery or screen with minimal training, negating the need to visit an authorised service centre for repairs. The handset comes with a 60Hz HD+ display, a 13-megapixel rear camera, and runs on Android 14 (Go Edition). However, there is no word on its availability or pricing at this time.

HMD Arc Specifications

HMD Arc is equipped with a 6.52-inch HD+ (576 x 1,280 pixels) LCD screen that offers a 60Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 460 nits peak brightness level. In terms of dimensions, it measures 166.4 x 76.9 x 8.95mm and weighs 185.4g. The handset boasts an IP52 (Europe) or IP54 dust and water resistance rating, depending on the market.

The HMD Arc is powered by a Unisoc 9863A chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage. It runs on Android 14 (Go Edition). The storage can be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card. The company says its latest smartphone will receive two years of quarterly security updates.

For optics, the HMD Arc sports a 13-megapixel primary rear camera with autofocus and a 5-megapixel selfie camera housed within a waterdrop-style notch at the front. The camera supports features such as bokeh, night mode, professional mode, slow motion, quick snapshot, filters, time-lapse, and panorama. HMD has also included an LED flash within the module. It has a single speaker and a microphone unit.

The HMD handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. The HMD Arc also gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, virtual RAM support, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor.