Technology News
English Edition

HMD Arc With 60Hz HD+ Display, 13-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Specifications

HMD says its latest smartphone runs on Android 14 (Go Edition).

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 December 2024 10:27 IST
HMD Arc With 60Hz HD+ Display, 13-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Specifications

Photo Credit: HMD

HMD Arc comes in a single Shadow Black colourway

Highlights
  • HMD Arc is equipped with 6.52-inch HD+ LCD screen
  • The handset ships with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage
  • It carries a 13-megapixel main rear camera
Advertisement

HMD Arc has been launched in Thailand as the latest affordable smartphone by the Finnish company. In line with HMD's strategy, the phone gets a self-repairable design that allows users to replace the battery or screen with minimal training, negating the need to visit an authorised service centre for repairs. The handset comes with a 60Hz HD+ display, a 13-megapixel rear camera, and runs on Android 14 (Go Edition). However, there is no word on its availability or pricing at this time.

HMD Arc Specifications

HMD Arc is equipped with a 6.52-inch HD+ (576 x 1,280 pixels) LCD screen that offers a 60Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 460 nits peak brightness level. In terms of dimensions, it measures 166.4 x 76.9 x 8.95mm and weighs 185.4g. The handset boasts an IP52 (Europe) or IP54 dust and water resistance rating, depending on the market.

The HMD Arc is powered by a Unisoc 9863A chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage. It runs on Android 14 (Go Edition). The storage can be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card. The company says its latest smartphone will receive two years of quarterly security updates.

For optics, the HMD Arc sports a 13-megapixel primary rear camera with autofocus and a 5-megapixel selfie camera housed within a waterdrop-style notch at the front. The camera supports features such as bokeh, night mode, professional mode, slow motion, quick snapshot, filters, time-lapse, and panorama. HMD has also included an LED flash within the module. It has a single speaker and a microphone unit.

The HMD handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. The HMD Arc also gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, virtual RAM support, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor.

HMD Arc

HMD Arc

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.52-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14 Go
Resolution 576x1280 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: HMD Arc, HMD Arc launch, HMD Arc price, HMD Arc specifications, HMD
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Nothing Phone 2, Nothing Phone 2a Get Android 15-Based Nothing OS 3.0 Update
HMD Arc With 60Hz HD+ Display, 13-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 14x 5G With IP69 Rating, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Mockups Showcase Rounded Corners
  4. Moto G15, Moto G15 Power With MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC Launched
  5. OnePlus 13R Pops Up on Geekbench Again With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition With Intel Lunar Lake Processor Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. HMD Arc With 60Hz HD+ Display, 13-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Specifications
  3. Ancient Human Remains Reveal Brutal 4,000-Year-Old Massacre in Somerset
  4. Scientists Develop New Approach to Capture Gravitational Wave Memory from Supernovae
  5. NASA's Astronaut Sunita Williams Poses with Tentacle-Armed Astrobee Robot on ISS: Report
  6. SpaceX Launches NROL-149 Spy Satellites for NRO with Successful Rocket Landing
  7. NASA's Curiosity Rover Explores Mars' Texoli Butte Amid New Challenges
  8. Elon Musk Says Starlink Inactive in India After Second Device Seized
  9. NASA Satellite Image Reveals Unique Horseshoe-Shaped Deception Island in Antarctica
  10. SpaceX Launches Two SES Communication Satellites on December 17 with Successful Recovery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »