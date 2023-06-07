Technology News

Black Mirror Creator Asked ChatGPT to Write an Episode Script: It Was ‘S--t’

Charlie Brooker claimed that the bot simply mashed up a bunch of synopses from existing Black Mirror episodes, with no original thought.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 7 June 2023 12:31 IST
Black Mirror Creator Asked ChatGPT to Write an Episode Script: It Was ‘S--t’

Photo Credit: Netflix

Annie Murphy in a still from Black Mirror season 6

Highlights
  • Charlie Brooker also learnt what tropes to avoid in future episodes
  • AI scripts have been subject of controversy during the writers’ strike
  • Black Mirror season 6 releases June 15 on Netflix

Black Mirror, the Netflix sci-fi anthology series, is known for exploring techno-paranoia and the effects of artificial intelligence on society. With the rise of ChatGPT and conversation on AI-generated screenplay circling about, it was only a matter of time before the show's creator Charlie Brooker toyed around with it, as well. Speaking to Empire Magazine, the acclaimed writer revealed that he prompted ChatGPT to write an episode of Black Mirror for him, which yielded disappointing results, with the bot simply mashing together existing episodes' synopses. This, of course, was expected, considering such AI language models are simply known for mimicking large quantities of existing texts and rephrasing them.

“The first thing I did was type ‘generate Black Mirror episode' and it comes up with something that, at first glance, reads plausibly, but on second glance, is s--t. Because all it's done is look up all the synopses of Black Mirror episodes, and sort of mush them together,” Brooker said in the interview. “Then if you dig a bit more deeply you go, ‘Oh, there's not actually any real original thought here.' It's [1970s impressionist] Mike Yarwood — there's a topical reference.” As with any Black Mirror episode, the test sort of reveals that the problem doesn't lie with the technology itself, but rather the person using it. Amidst the ongoing writers' strike in Hollywood, experts have opened up claiming that AI can be used to simply ease their workflow, rather than have the bot do all the work. It has also been the subject of controversy, with writers fighting to implement safeguards that would prevent their jobs from being stolen by AI.

Entering the most basic prompts won't produce viable results either. That said, by tinkering with the ChatGPT tech, Brooker was able to learn what not to do in future Black Mirror episodes. “I was aware that I had written lots of episodes where someone goes 'Oh, I was inside a computer the whole time!'", he said. “So I thought, 'I'm just going to chuck out any sense of what I think a Black Mirror episode is.' There's no point in having an anthology show if you can't break your own rules.” With the upcoming Black Mirror season 6, Brooker tries to subvert expectations, by deliberately upending his own assumptions about what's about to happen in an episode. Some Black Mirror tropes, such as the dystopian setting will remain, though Brooker and Netflix have stretched the parameters by going for a cinematic presentation.

Black Mirror returns from its four-year hiatus — thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic — with a star-studded cast that includes Salma Hayek (Eternals), Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), Kate Mara (House of Cards), Zazie Beetz (Joker), and Annie Murphy (Russian Doll). Hayek is featured in the episode ‘Joan is Awful,' wherein an average woman is shocked to discover that a streaming platform has launched a TV drama adaptation of her life where she's portrayed by Hayek. Meanwhile, Paul partakes in an impossible space mission in an alternate version of 1969.

All five episodes of Black Mirror season 6 drop June 15 on Netflix.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Black Mirror Season 6

Black Mirror Season 6

  • Release Date 15 June 2023
  • Genre Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi, Thriller
  • Cast
    Monica Dolan, Aaron Paul, Anjana Vasan, Kate Mara, Josh Hartnett, Ben Barnes, Salma Hayek, Zazie Beetz, Rory Culkin, Annie Murphy, Michael Cera, John Hannah, Rob Delaney, Himesh Patel
  • Director
    Toby Haynes, Anne Sewitsky, Uta Briesewitz, John Crowley, Sam Miller, Ally Pankiw,
  • Producer
    Charlie Brooker, Annabel Jones, Bisha K. Ali, Jessica Rhoades, Richard Webb, Dan Winch
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: black mirror, chatgpt, charlie brooker, black mirror ai generated, black mirror chatgpt episode, black mirror ai
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Apple Acquires AR Headset Startup Mira: Report

Related Stories

Black Mirror Creator Asked ChatGPT to Write an Episode Script: It Was ‘S--t’
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Debuts in India: See Price
  2. OnePlus Nord N30 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched at This Price
  3. Apple MacBook Air M2 13-Inch Price in India Lowered: Check New Price
  4. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Price Range, India Launch Timeline, More Tipped: Details
  5. Apple’s iOS 17 Will Only Work on These iPhone Models: Details
  6. Nothing Phone 2 Design Renders Leaked Ahead of July Launch: Details Here
  7. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G First Impressions: Big Numbers
  8. Apple MacBook Air 15-Inch First Impressions
  9. Motorola Razr 40 Series to Be Sold in India Through Amazon: Details
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G Could Launch With This Price Tag
#Latest Stories
  1. Won’t Notify Fact-Checking Unit Till July 10, Centre Tells HC; Two New Pleas Filed Against IT Rules
  2. WhatsApp Starts Testing Ability to Transfer 'HD Quality' Photos on Latest iOS, Android Beta Versions
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G Price, Specifications Tipped; May Cost Same as Its Predecessor in US
  4. Amazfit Cheetah, Amazfit Cheetah Pro Smartwatch Design Renders Leak: All Details
  5. Black Mirror Creator Asked ChatGPT to Write an Episode Script: It Was ‘S--t’
  6. Instagram AI Chatbots Spotted in Development, May Allow Users to Choose From 30 Personalities
  7. Apple Acquires AR Headset Startup Mira: Report
  8. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Price Range, India Launch Timeline, Key Specifications Tipped Again
  9. Crypto Market Watch: Profits Return to Bitcoin, Ether After Several Loss-Ridden Days; Tether, Polygon See Losses
  10. Samsung Confirms Galaxy Unpacked Event in South Korea for Late July; Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Expected
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.