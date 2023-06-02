Technology News

Netflix, Disney, Amazon, JioCinema to Challenge Tobacco Warning Rules for Streaming Services in India

Representatives of the four services recently met to discuss legally challenging the new rules.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 June 2023 18:21 IST
Netflix, Disney, Amazon, JioCinema to Challenge Tobacco Warning Rules for Streaming Services in India

Photo Credit: Reuters

India's anti-tobacco drive is the latest headache for Netflix, Amazon and other streaming giants

Highlights
  • India wants at least 50 seconds of anti-tobacco disclaimers
  • It should have an audio-visual at the start and in the middle of program
  • Activists have welcomed new anti-tobacco rules by India

Streaming giants Netflix, Amazon, and Disney on Friday privately discussed a possible legal challenge and other ways to stall India's new tobacco warning rules, amid fears they will need to edit millions of hours of existing web content, sources said. The pushback is the latest headache for streaming giants in India, a top growth market. Companies often face legal cases and police complaints their content sometimes hurts religious sentiment, and many have self-censored content over the years. As part of India's anti-tobacco drive, the health ministry this week ordered streaming platforms should within three months insert static health warnings during smoking scenes. 

Also, India wants at least 50 seconds of anti-tobacco disclaimers, including an audio-visual, at the start and in the middle of each program. In the first signs of industry distress, executives of the three global streaming companies, and India's Viacom18 which runs billionaire Mukesh Ambani's JioCinema app, held a closed-door meeting, where Netflix said the rules would hit customer experience and push production houses to block their content in India, according to two sources familiar with the discussions.

Executives in India also discussed ways of a possible legal challenge to assert that other ministries - IT and information & broadcasting - have powers over streaming giants, and not the health ministry, said one of the sources. The companies, and India's health ministry, did not respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters is the first to report the industry's planned pushback.

Already, all smoking and alcohol-drinking scenes in movies in India's cinemas and on TV, under the law, require health warnings, but so far there were no regulations for the streaming giants, whose content has become increasingly popular. In 2013, Woody Allen stopped his film, Blue Jasmine, from being screened in India after learning about mandatory anti-tobacco warnings would be inserted into its smoking scenes. Activists have welcomed new anti-tobacco rules by India, the world's second-largest producer of tobacco that kills 1.3 million people each year in the country. India also has stringent cigarette pack warning rules.

HEALTH VS WARNINGS "HARASSMENT"

Truth Initiative, a public health nonprofit group, in March, said 60 percent of the 15 most popular streaming shows among 15- to 24-year-olds it analyzed contained depictions of tobacco, "effectively exposing 25 million young people to tobacco imagery" in 2021. But in India, companies from Netflix to Amazon to Disney, also have popular Hindi content which often shows Bollywood actors smoking, something activists say encourages tobacco use.

India is a hot market for streaming giants, and executives fear business impact and higher costs. Ambani's JioCinema has just in recent weeks signed multiple content deals with NBCUniversal and Warner Bros, bringing popular shows like 'Succession' and 'The Office' to its platform. Together, the companies have millions of hours of content. 

"New content being created needs to be changed and old content needs to be modified. It could require insertion of ad-type warning in between," said Kaushik Moitra, partner at Bharucha & Partners who advises streaming firms and production houses. During the Friday meeting, Amazon and other companies made the point there was no way films can be edited in three months, said the second source, adding the industry decided to consult lawyers and write letters in protest.

Dylan Mohan Gray, a filmmaker who directed documentaries such as 'Fire in the Blood', said the new Indian rules amount to 'harassment', saying that murder, war, and extremely violent crime scenes were not regulated in the same way. "Smoking, which though certainly a serious public health problem, is both legal and a massive source of government revenue in this country," he said. 

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Disney, Amazon, JioCinema
Nike Partners EA Sports to Bring Exclusive NFT Collection to Gamers: Details

Related Stories

Netflix, Disney, Amazon, JioCinema to Challenge Tobacco Warning Rules for Streaming Services in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Price in India, Launch Date, More Tipped: Check Here
  2. Redmi Note 12 5G Price in India Discounted to as Low as Rs. 12,999
  3. Vivo S17 Series With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras Launched: Check Price
  4. Motorola Razr 40, Razr 40 Ultra Foldable Phones Debut: Check Price, Details
  5. Apple Plans Major Retail Push, Considers Three New Stores in India
  6. Redmi K50i Now Available at Lower Price in India: Check New Price, Offers
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra May Feature This Camera From Galaxy S23 Ultra
  8. Oppenheimer Is Christopher Nolan’s First R-Rated Movie in Two Decades
  9. OnePlus 11 Genshin Impact Limited Edition India Launch Tipped: Details Here
  10. Realme 11 Pro Series Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix, Disney, Amazon, JioCinema to Challenge Tobacco Warning Rules for Streaming Services in India
  2. Nike Partners EA Sports to Bring Exclusive NFT Collection to Gamers: Details
  3. E-Commerce Platform Meesho Crosses 500 Million App Downloads on Google Play, App Store
  4. WhatsApp Resumes Beta Testing Group Profile Icons on Android, Some Testers Get Updates Tab on iOS: Report
  5. Google's June Update Brings New Features, Three Widgets to Android: All Details
  6. Infinix InBook X2 Slim With 11th Gen Intel Processors Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Crypto Scammers Hack OpenAI CTO’s Twitter Account, Promote Fake Airdrop: Details
  8. Artificial Intelligence Worries Hollywood Actors Ahead of Union Labour Talks
  9. Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR Confirmed for Late 2023, Full Reveal at Ubisoft Forward
  10. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Price in India, Launch Date, Storage Details Tipped: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.