Technology News

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Swings Into $208.6 Million Debut at the Global Box Office

The sequel to the Oscar-nominated animated film has earned $88.1 million (about Rs. 727 crore) from regions outside the US and Canada.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 June 2023 11:08 IST
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Swings Into $208.6 Million Debut at the Global Box Office

Photo Credit: Sony Pictures

Miles Morales gets catapulted into a multiversal adventure in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Highlights
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse released Thursday, June 1 in India
  • It made $120.5 million (about Rs. 994 crore) from within the US, Canada
  • The film stars the voices of Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has webbed up an impressive $208.6 million (about Rs. 1,721 crore) at the global box office, in its opening weekend. The sequel to the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse catapults Miles Morales into a multiversal adventure, and marks Sony's biggest animated launch of all time. In regions outside the US and Canada, the film earned $88.1 million (about Rs. 727 crore), with the Korean and Japanese markets to follow later in June. Reviews and strong word of mouth have propelled the arachnid to amass $120.5 million (about Rs. 994 crore) within North America.

As per Deadline, China was the top market among the non-US pack for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, collecting $17.3 million (about Rs. 143 crore) — a massive feat in the country, which previously banned several Hollywood theatrical showings. Coming up right behind is Mexico, which has drawn $11.6 million (about Rs. 96 crore), followed by the UK with $11.5 million (about Rs. 95 crore). India received an early release on a non-traditional Thursday, June 1, with the film reportedly earning Rs. 4.20 crore, at the time. With the aforementioned $120.5 million figure in the US, Across the Spider-Verse has beat James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which earned $114 million (about Rs. 941 crore) in its opening weekend.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Review

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has a bit of a free runway until the metallic mayhem Transformers: Rise of the Beasts releases on June 9 — and more importantly, The Flash on June 16, which might sell a bunch of tickets based on the surrounding drama alone. For the uninitiated, its lead Ezra Miller had multiple run-ins with the law, last year, being arrested for disorderly conduct and getting into trouble with Vermont's child services after the disappearance of a mother and three children who were allegedly receding at Miller's farm. Directed by Andy Muschietti, the film will serve as a reset point for the DC Universe, letting new DC Studios co-CEO Gunn create a new chapter for the franchise.

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is summoned by Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) to partake in a multiversal mission that threatens its very existence. Miguel O'Hara/ Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac) has formed an elite crew of Spider-People to thwart the Spot (Jason Schwartzman), who is equipped with the ability to hop between universes — albeit coming off as clumsy. Miles rebels against O'Hara's terms of the mission — which involves an ultimate sacrifice — leading to a dimension-hopping cat-and-mouse chase between the two. Reports from last week also suggested that a Miles Morales live-action movie was also in the works at Sony Pictures, with producer Amy Pascal adding that the fourth Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Zendaya has paused development due to the ongoing writer's strike.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now playing in theatres worldwide. In India, the film is available in 10 languages — English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Read Review

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

  • Release Date 1 June 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Animation, Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Cast
    Oscar Isaac, Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, Daniel Kaluuya, Issa Rae, Luna Lauren Vélez, Brian Tyree Henry
  • Director
    Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson
  • Producer
    Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Christina Steinberg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: spider man, spider man across the spider verse, spider man into the spider verse, spider man across the spider verse box office, spider man across the spider verse box office collection, spider man across the spider verse box office collection worldwide, spider man across the spider verse release date, spider man across the spider verse cast, shameik moore, hailee steinfeld, jason schwartzman, oscar isaac, sony pictures, marvel, hollywood
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Tata to Build Rs. 130 Billion Electric Vehicle Battery Plant in Gujarat

Related Stories

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Swings Into $208.6 Million Debut at the Global Box Office
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ChatGPT-Maker OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to Visit Soon: Read Details
  2. WWDC 2023: How to Livestream the Apple Event and What to Expect
  3. Realme 11 Pro 5G Series India Launch Offer, Pre-Order Date Tipped: See Here
  4. Motorola Razr 40, Razr 40 Ultra Foldable Phones Debut: Check Price, Details
  5. Motorola Edge 40 Review: A Class Apart?
  6. Tata to Build Rs. 130 Billion Electric Vehicle Battery Plant in Gujarat
  7. OnePlus Pad Review: Best Mid-Range Android Tablet?
  8. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Price in India, Launch Date, More Tipped: Check Here
  9. Motorola Razr 40 Series Teased to Launch in India Soon: Details
  10. Redmi Note 12T Pro With Dimensity 8200 Ultra SoC Goes Official
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Working to Shorten 'Hey Siri' Voice Assistant Trigger for Faster Responses: Mark Gurman
  2. Paytm UPI App Records 35 Percent YoY Merchant Growth to Rs. 2.65 Lakh Crore in April-May 2023
  3. ChatGPT-Maker OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to Visit India This Week
  4. WWDC 2023 Keynote Today: How to Watch the Apple Event Livestream and What to Expect
  5. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Swings Into $208.6 Million Debut at the Global Box Office
  6. Realme 11 Pro 5G Series India Launch Offer, Pre-Order Date Tipped Ahead of Debut on June 8
  7. Tata to Build Rs. 130 Billion Electric Vehicle Battery Plant in Gujarat
  8. Apple Likely to Unveil AR/VR Mixed Reality Headset at WWDC 2023: What to Expect
  9. Twitter Hires Former NBCUniversal Executive Joe Benarroch to Handle Business Operations
  10. Samsung Confirms Camera Blur Issue on Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+, Says a Fix Is on the Way
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.