Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has webbed up an impressive $208.6 million (about Rs. 1,721 crore) at the global box office, in its opening weekend. The sequel to the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse catapults Miles Morales into a multiversal adventure, and marks Sony's biggest animated launch of all time. In regions outside the US and Canada, the film earned $88.1 million (about Rs. 727 crore), with the Korean and Japanese markets to follow later in June. Reviews and strong word of mouth have propelled the arachnid to amass $120.5 million (about Rs. 994 crore) within North America.

As per Deadline, China was the top market among the non-US pack for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, collecting $17.3 million (about Rs. 143 crore) — a massive feat in the country, which previously banned several Hollywood theatrical showings. Coming up right behind is Mexico, which has drawn $11.6 million (about Rs. 96 crore), followed by the UK with $11.5 million (about Rs. 95 crore). India received an early release on a non-traditional Thursday, June 1, with the film reportedly earning Rs. 4.20 crore, at the time. With the aforementioned $120.5 million figure in the US, Across the Spider-Verse has beat James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which earned $114 million (about Rs. 941 crore) in its opening weekend.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Review

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has a bit of a free runway until the metallic mayhem Transformers: Rise of the Beasts releases on June 9 — and more importantly, The Flash on June 16, which might sell a bunch of tickets based on the surrounding drama alone. For the uninitiated, its lead Ezra Miller had multiple run-ins with the law, last year, being arrested for disorderly conduct and getting into trouble with Vermont's child services after the disappearance of a mother and three children who were allegedly receding at Miller's farm. Directed by Andy Muschietti, the film will serve as a reset point for the DC Universe, letting new DC Studios co-CEO Gunn create a new chapter for the franchise.

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is summoned by Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) to partake in a multiversal mission that threatens its very existence. Miguel O'Hara/ Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac) has formed an elite crew of Spider-People to thwart the Spot (Jason Schwartzman), who is equipped with the ability to hop between universes — albeit coming off as clumsy. Miles rebels against O'Hara's terms of the mission — which involves an ultimate sacrifice — leading to a dimension-hopping cat-and-mouse chase between the two. Reports from last week also suggested that a Miles Morales live-action movie was also in the works at Sony Pictures, with producer Amy Pascal adding that the fourth Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Zendaya has paused development due to the ongoing writer's strike.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now playing in theatres worldwide. In India, the film is available in 10 languages — English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam.

