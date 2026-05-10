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I Will Find OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch Sam Worthington, Britt Lower Starrer Series Online?

Watch I Will Find You is a gripping Netflix crime thriller series about a father who discovers clues that his supposedly murdered son may still be alive.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff, Edited by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 May 2026 17:06 IST
I Will Find OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch Sam Worthington, Britt Lower Starrer Series Online?
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Highlights
  • Watch I Will Find You premieres on Netflix on June 18, 2026.
  • The series follows a father serving life imprisonment for his son’s murder.
  • Sam Worthington leads this emotional mystery thriller serie
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Watch I Will Find You is an upcoming movie based on the American crime thriller series, which is based on the best-selling novel by Harlan Coben. It is a series based on serving a life sentence for the murder case of his son. He finds many shocking events later on, and somehow, his son is alive. The show has emotional events, mystery and redemption from prison. It is a gripping story with episodes. The teaser of this mini-series has been released. 

When and Where to Watch

Watch I Will Find You is releasing on Netflix on June 18, 2026.

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Trailer and Plot

Netflix has released its trailer, and it begins with David Burroughs getting a photograph that can prove that his son is still alive and has not been killed by him. David has been sentenced to prison for killing his son, although he didn't. This situation pushed him into a very desperate person who is finding the truth. The teaser actually teases you with his prison escape scenes, emotional challenges and dangerous plottings. It has eight episodes in total that keep you engaged to the end. 

Cast and Crew

This series has Sam Worthington, Britt Lower and Milo Ventimiglia. It is the first adaptation of Coben's ongoing partnership. It has been produced by Final Twist Production. Watch I Will Find You has been directed by Brad Anderson, Adam Davidson, Maggie Kiley and Maja Vrvilo. 

Reception

Watch I Will Find You is an upcoming movie, and it has not been released so there is no IMDb rating yet. 
 

Comments

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Further reading: I Will Find You, Netflix, thriller series
Gadgets 360 Staff
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