Technology News

Kajol, Kriti Sanon Starrer 'Do Patti' Announced by Netflix, No Release Date Yet

Kanika Dhillon is the writer-producer for 'Do Patti', which will feature Kajol and Sanon in the lead roles

By Press Trust of India with G360 inputs | Updated: 5 July 2023 12:42 IST
Kajol, Kriti Sanon Starrer 'Do Patti' Announced by Netflix, No Release Date Yet

Photo Credit: Netflix India/Twitter

'Do Patti' is a 'captivating mystery thriller set in the hills of north India'

Highlights
  • Kajol and Kriti Sanon were worked together in Dilwale
  • Kajol has previously starred in the streaming platform's films Tribhanga
  • Kriti Sanon's most recent release was Adipurush

Almost eight years after they worked together in 'Dilwale', actors Kajol and Kriti Sanon are reuniting for the Netflix film 'Do Patti', the streaming service announced Wednesday in a press release. The upcoming movie marks the maiden production for writer Kanika Dhillon and Sanon under their newly-launched banners, Kathha Pictures and Blue Butterfly Films, respectively. Dhillon, whose film credits include 'Kedarnath', 'Manmarziyaan', and 'Haseen Dillruba', said that she hopes her production house goes on to become a platform that 'empowers stories and storytellers'.

"I am thrilled to embark on this new journey as a producer. 'Do Patti' is a compelling story, very close to my heart as a writer. And such talented actors like Kriti and Kajol and, of course, Netflix... The writer in me feels empowered today that apart from creating the world on paper, I can curate my vision into reality," Dhillon said in a statement.

According to Netflix, 'Do Patti' is a 'captivating mystery thriller set in the hills of north India'. Kajol, who has previously starred in the streaming platform's films 'Tribhanga' and 'Lust Stories 2', said she is thrilled to team up with the streamer once again. " 'Do Patti' has a standout script that promises a unique blend of adventure and mystery. It is a story that is not only rooted in India, but also promises the thrill that can be enjoyed by entertainment enthusiasts across borders," the actor added.

Sanon said that 'Do Patti' holds a special place in her heart, as it marks her debut as a producer. She announced the launch of her banner Blue Butterfly Films on Tuesday night. "I felt in my gut that I was ready to shift the gear and do more. I'm excited to collaborate with the extremely talented Kanika Dhillon as a producer and we couldn't have asked for a better partner than Netflix for this magical journey."

"Adding to our women power is the amazing Kajol ma'am, who I'm thrilled to be working again with after almost eight years (since 'Dilwale'). I just cannot wait for this ride to begin!" the actor said. Sanon's most recent release was Adipurush, which has been a box-office success. Monika Shergill, vice president of content for Netflix India, said the streaming platform is excited about collaborating with Kajol, Sanon and Dhillon. "We're looking forward to working together to bring their creative vision to our audiences and continue to tell riveting and exciting local stories," said Shergill.

From the Nothing Phone 2 to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, several new smartphones are expected to make their debut in July. We discuss all of the most exciting smartphones coming this month and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Do Patti, Kajol
Nokia 110 4G, Nokia 110 2G With Inbuilt UPI App, Wireless FM Radio Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Nasscom Raises Concerns Over 'Unrealistic' EV Targets in Delhi, Cites Inadequate Charging Infrastructure

Related Stories

Kajol, Kriti Sanon Starrer 'Do Patti' Announced by Netflix, No Release Date Yet
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Detailed Renders of Nothing Phone 2 in Both Colour Options Leak Online
  2. Amazon Prime Day: These Smartphones Are Set to Launch Before the Sale
  3. Nokia 110 4G, Nokia 110 2G With Inbuilt UPI App Debut in India: See Price
  4. iQoo 11S Goes Official With Up to 1TB of Internal Storage: See Price
  5. iPhone 15 Series Will Reportedly Feature Larger Batteries Across Lineup
  6. Nothing Phone 2 First Look Image Shows Updated Glyph Design: See Here
  7. Realme Narzo 60 Series Pre-Bookings in India to Start on This Date
  8. Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 Confirmed to Launch This Month, but Only in China
  9. Motorola to Double Investments in Premium Segment, Ramp Up India Expansion
  10. Samsung Confirms Launch of Galaxy S21 FE With Snapdragon 888 SoC in India
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo TWS 1 Earbuds With Lossless Audio Support Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Valve Is Not Discouraging the Use of AI, but Will Reject Games That Use Copyright-Infringing AI Assets: Report
  3. Nasscom Raises Concerns Over 'Unrealistic' EV Targets in Delhi, Cites Inadequate Charging Infrastructure
  4. Nokia 110 4G, Nokia 110 2G With Inbuilt UPI App, Wireless FM Radio Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Kajol, Kriti Sanon Starrer 'Do Patti' Announced by Netflix, No Release Date Yet
  6. Nothing Phone 2 Detailed Renders for Both Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch
  7. Microsoft Thinks Sony Will Release a PS5 Slim Later This Year, Priced at $399.99: Report
  8. Motorola to Double Investments in Premium Segment of Mobile Phones, Aims to Be Among Top 3 Brands: Official
  9. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether Retain Risen Prices Despite Minor Losses, Stablecoins Reflect Gains
  10. European Commission Announces New Rules to Speed Up Big Tech Data Privacy Probes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.