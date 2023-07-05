Technology News
Nokia 110 4G, Nokia 110 2G With Inbuilt UPI App, Wireless FM Radio Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Nokia 110 4G has HD voice calling support.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 July 2023 12:42 IST
Photo Credit: Nokia

Nokia 110 4G and Nokia 110 2G run on Series 30+ operating system

Highlights
  • Nokia 110 4G (2023) offers HD voice calling
  • New Nokia feature phones support expandable storage of up to 32GB
  • Nokia 110 4G houses a 1,450mAh battery

Nokia 110 4G (2023) and Nokia 110 2G (2023) have been launched in India on Tuesday as the latest feature phones by Nokia brand licensee HMD Global. The new phones come with wireless FM radio support and have an inbuilt Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payment app with scan and pay facility. The Nokia 110 4G has HD voice calling support and offers up to 12 days of standby time on a single charge. Both the models are offered in two colour options and they feature a 1.8-inch QQVGA display. The Nokia 110 4G and Nokia 110 2G have a polycarbonate nano build with IP52 water resistance. 

Nokia 110 4G, Nokia 110 2G price in India, availability

The Nokia 110 4G is priced at Rs. 2,499 in India. The Nokia 110 2G, on the other hand, has a price tag of Rs. 1,699. The former comes in Artic Purple and Midnight Blue colour options, whereas the Nokia 110 2G is available in Charcoal and Cloudy Blue finishes. Both the new models are currently available for purchase via the Nokia India website, online channels, and retail partners.

Nokia 110 4G, Nokia 110 2G specifications

Nokia 110 4G and Nokia 110 2G run on Series 30+ operating systems and feature 1.8-inch QVGA displays. Both models have FM radio with wired and wireless modes. They have an Inbuilt UPI app that allows users to carry out instant money transactions. They include an MP3 player as well. The 4G handset has nano SIM support, while the 2G device supports a mini SIM card.

nokia 110 4g 2023 Nokia 110 4G

As mentioned, the Nokia 110 4G (2023) offers HD voice calling, which is missing on the Nokia 110 2G. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack and Bluetooth 5 connectivity as well.

Nokia's latest feature phones support expandable storage of up to 32GB. The Nokia 110 pair feature a QVGA camera sensor at the back. They have an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance. Further, the handsets also carry a micro-USB port along with a single speaker and microphone.

The Nokia 110 4G houses a 1,450mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to eight hours of talktime and up to 12 days of standby time. The Nokia 110 2G features a 1,000mAh battery. The Nokia 110 4G measure 121.5x50x14.4mm and weighs 94.5 grams. The Nokia 110 2G measures 115.07x49.4x14.4mm and weighs 79.6 grams.

From the Nothing Phone 2 to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, several new smartphones are expected to make their debut in July.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
