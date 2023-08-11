Technology News

Emmy Awards 2023 Delayed to January Due to Hollywood Actors and Writers Strikes

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will now be held/ streamed on January 16 at 6:30am IST in India/ January 15 at 5pm PT in the US.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 11 August 2023 14:21 IST
Emmy Awards 2023 Delayed to January Due to Hollywood Actors and Writers Strikes

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Television Academy

Zendaya won best actress for HBO's Euphoria season 2, last year

Highlights
  • 2023 Emmy Awards are scheduled a day before the Critics Choice Awards
  • The Creative Emmys ceremony coincides with the 2024 Golden Globes
  • Members of the WGA were the first to start their strike in early May

Emmy Awards 2023 have been officially delayed to next year. After months of dialogue between the Television Academy and new broadcaster Fox, the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will now be held on January 16 at 6:30am IST in India/ January 15 at 5pm PT in the US. This marks the first time in two decades that the Emmys are being postponed — the first being in 2001, after the September 11 attacks. This latest delay is owing to the ongoing actors' and writers' strikes in Hollywood, which have halted several major film and TV productions. Nominees were revealed back in July, with Succession leading the pack, and a host will be decided upon once the strikes end.

Without the actors/ nominees, the awards show would look rather empty, and with no writers pulling the strings in the background with a proper script or jokes, the show was headed with no vision. As per The Hollywood Reporter, there was a scenario in which the show would've been telecasted without writers, but the lack of star power caused the delay unavoidable. You see, members of SAG-AFTRA (Hollywood actors union) are not allowed to star in or promote any film or TV projects they're in, in addition to accepting awards for struck work until the union meets a fair agreement with major studios. It's also the reason why several big-budget movies — boasting starry cast lineups — are getting delayed.

The 2023 Emmys were originally slated for September and now see a nearly four-month delay, during which the studios hope the strikes will subside. However, the new date also places it in an already busy awards season. As usual, the telecast also includes the Creative Emmys, which rewards excellence in technical elements in television and some other minor acts — a two-night event scheduled for January 6 and January 7. However, the second night coincides with the Golden Globe 2024 event, which celebrates both movies and TV series, essentially dampening the achievements of the already underappreciated creative department. What I'm trying to say is that all eyes would be on the bigger awards show.

Not to mention, there's also the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on January 14 (Jan 15 for India), which falls exactly a day before the newly-set date for the Primetime Emmy Awards. So, these are back-to-back awards shows, with the former featuring television alongside film categories. For now, the other award broadcasters aren't confirmed to be shuffling dates around. As noted before, the Emmy nominees have already been decided and the final voting timeline for Academy members stays the same — August 17–28. Even SAG-AFTRA and the DGA (Directors Guild of America) have their award ceremonies set for the month of February, in the run-up to the Oscars season.

It's not clear whether the writers' and actors' union will be able to reach a fair agreement by January since a Deadline report from July revealed the statement made by an unnamed executive. “The endgame is to allow things to drag on until union members start losing their apartments and losing their houses,” they said. Another person deemed it a ‘cruel but necessary evil.'

The 75th annual Emmys are set to stream live from the Peacock Theater, Los Angeles, on early Tuesday, January 16 at 6:30am IST/ January 15 at 5pm PT in the US. In India, it will be available to stream on Lionsgate Play.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: emmys, emmy awards, emmy awards 2023, emmy awards 2023 delay, emmy awards 2023 date, emmy awards 2023 time, emmy awards 2023 postponed, 75th primetime emmy awards, creative emmy awards, sag aftra, wga, writers strike, actors strike, fox, hollywood
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
The Rich Fight Different From You and Me
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series to Get M13 OLED Displays, Up to 16GB RAM: Report

Related Stories

Emmy Awards 2023 Delayed to January Due to Hollywood Actors and Writers Strikes
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This New OnePlus Smartphone Will Offer 24GB RAM, 1TB Storage
  2. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Teased to Run on This MediaTek Dimensity SoC
  3. Nokia 130 Music, Nokia 150 2023 With Bigger Batteries Debut in India: See Price
  4. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G 12GB RAM Variant Launched in India at This Price
  5. iPhone 15 Pro Might Get 6GB RAM; A17 Bionic SoC Specifications Leak Online
  6. Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon: Details
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series to Get M13 OLED Displays, Up to 16GB RAM: Report
  8. Infinix Zero 30 5G India Launch Timeline, Colours Confirmed: See Details
  9. WhatsApp Beta Testers Can Now Try This Multi-Account Feature: See Images
  10. PVR Inox Launches Standalone IMAX Experience at Delhi’s Priya Cinema
#Latest Stories
  1. Parliament Passes Bill to Levy 28 Percent GST on Online Games; Offshore Gaming Firms to Need Registration
  2. Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 Teased to Get 8.02-Inch Internal Display, Claimed to Withstand Up to 5,00,000 Folds
  3. Russia Launches Luna 25 Lunar Mission, Its First in 47 Years
  4. US SEC Plans to Appeal Recent Crypto Decision on Ripple Labs
  5. Amazon Switches Spacecraft for Launching Internet Satellites Next Month
  6. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Teased to Get 120Hz AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G SoC
  7. Infinix Zero 30 5G India Launch Set For August End; Colour Options, Specifications Teased
  8. Wonder Woman 3 Reportedly Not in Development at DC Studios, Despite Gal Gadot’s Claims
  9. India’s Homegrown Web Browser May Come With Crypto-Loaded Features: Details
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 India Sale Date Confirmed: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.