The 2023 Emmy nominations were announced last night by Community star Yvette Nicole Brown, with HBO's hit drama Succession season 4 receiving 27 nominations, which included best actor/ actress nods for Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, and Sarah Snook, in the Drama category. Following close behind was The Last of Us with a whopping 24 nominations, becoming the first live-action video game adaptation to be recognised by the Television Academy, including one for Best Drama Series. Of course, both leads Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey earned their Outstanding Actor/ Actress nods, with co-creator Craig Mazin securing a spot for best direction. That goes to episode 3 of the show, ‘Long, Long Time,' written by Peter Hoar, which improved the source material by crafting a wholesome queer romance story. The main actors in the episode Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett also received nominations in the Best Guest Actor space.

The Last of Us Season 1 Review

Coming in third — by a tiny margin — is the second season of The White Lotus which received 23 nominations, securing spots among Best Drama Series, writing and direction, and supporting roles. It makes sense for none of the cast to be listed among the best actor/ actress spots since they largely shared an equal amount of screen time. It's nice to see HBO dominating the Emmy Awards once again with their quality lineup of shows, although it was a bit strange to see House of the Dragon only receiving one nomination — for Outstanding Drama Series.

Despite being one of the biggest shows of last year — ironically, based on succession within the Targaryen family — none of the actors were recognised. Not even Paddy Considine, who played King Viserys in the series, making impossible decisions to find an heir to the Iron Throne in a limited time, due to his ailment that ultimately led to his demise. The Game of Thrones prequel spin-off didn't even receive any directing or writing nominations.

Three shows from the galaxy far, far away also made it to the Emmy's list. Andor received three nominations, including best drama and best direction, with Beau Willimon claiming one for best writing. The Mandalorian and the forgettable Obi-Wan Kenobi secured a bunch for technical achievements such as costumes, cinematography, and stunts. The latter was also nominated in the best limited series category.

The 75th annual Emmys are slated to stream live from the Peacock Theater on early Tuesday, September 19 at 5:30am IST, over on Lionsgate Play. In the US, the awards show is set for Monday, September 18 at 5pm PT, though for now, a host hasn't been announced. There's still a chance for the event to get postponed, due to the ongoing writer's strike on Hollywood. Not to mention, the SAG-AFTRA's ongoing contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have created the possibility for an actor's strike in the coming weeks.

With that, here's a list of the 2023 Emmy Nominations in some of the key categories:

Emmys nominations 2023

Best Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Sarah Snook, Succession

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Brian Cox, Succession Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Best Direction for a Drama Series

Andrij Parekh. Succession

Benjamin Caron, Andor

Dearbhla Walsh, Bad Sisters

Lorene Scafaria, Succession

Mark Mylod, Succession

Mike White, The White Lotus

Peter Hoar, The Last Of Us

Best Writing for a Drama Series

Beau Willimon, Andor

Craig Mazin, The Last Of Us

Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul

Jesse Armstrong, Succession

Mike White, The White Lotus

Peter Gould, Better Call Saul

Sharon Horgan,Dave Finkel, Brett Baer, Bad Sisters

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus

Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Theo James, The White Lotus

Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Best Directing for a Comedy Series

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Bill Hader, Barry

Christopher Storer, The Bear

Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso

Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show

Tim Burton, Wednesday

Best Writing for a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry

Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider, The Other Two

Christopher Storer, The Bear

John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, Rob Turbovsky, Only Murders in the Building

Mekki Leeper, Jury Duty

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Henry Winkler, Barry

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Best Limited or Anthology Series

Beef

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Best Actress in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Ali Wong, Beef

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Best Actor in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales

Michael Shannon, George & Tammy

Steven Yeun, Beef

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Best Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Carl Franklin, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Dan Trachtenberg, Prey

Jake Schreier, Beef

Lee Sung Jin, Beef

Paris Barclay, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Best Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Al Yankovic, Eric Appel, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Janine Nabers, Donald Glover, Swarm

Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island

Lee Sung Jin, Beef

Patrick Aison, Dan Trachtenberg, Prey

Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome To Chippendales

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales

Maria Bello, Beef

Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Joseph Lee, Beef

Murray Bartlett, Welcome To Chippendales Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Ray Liotta, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Young Mazino, Beef

Best Television Movie

Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas

Fire Island

Hocus Pocus 2

Prey

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Anna Torv, The Last of Us

Cherry Jones, Succession

Harriet Walter, Succession

Hiam Abbass, Succession

Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us

Storm Reid, The Last of Us

Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Arian Moayed, Succession

James Cromwell, Succession

Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us

Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us

Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us

Nick Offerman, The Last of Us

Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Judith Light, Poker Face

Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary

Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building

Oliver Platt, The Bear

Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Best Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium

The Oscars

75th Annual Tony Awards

Best Variety Special (Pre-recorded)

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love

John Mulaney: Baby J

Lizzo: Live In Concert

Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would

Wanda Sykes: I'm An Entertainer

