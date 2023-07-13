The 2023 Emmy nominations were announced last night by Community star Yvette Nicole Brown, with HBO's hit drama Succession season 4 receiving 27 nominations, which included best actor/ actress nods for Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, and Sarah Snook, in the Drama category. Following close behind was The Last of Us with a whopping 24 nominations, becoming the first live-action video game adaptation to be recognised by the Television Academy, including one for Best Drama Series. Of course, both leads Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey earned their Outstanding Actor/ Actress nods, with co-creator Craig Mazin securing a spot for best direction. That goes to episode 3 of the show, ‘Long, Long Time,' written by Peter Hoar, which improved the source material by crafting a wholesome queer romance story. The main actors in the episode Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett also received nominations in the Best Guest Actor space.
The Last of Us Season 1 Review
Coming in third — by a tiny margin — is the second season of The White Lotus which received 23 nominations, securing spots among Best Drama Series, writing and direction, and supporting roles. It makes sense for none of the cast to be listed among the best actor/ actress spots since they largely shared an equal amount of screen time. It's nice to see HBO dominating the Emmy Awards once again with their quality lineup of shows, although it was a bit strange to see House of the Dragon only receiving one nomination — for Outstanding Drama Series.
Despite being one of the biggest shows of last year — ironically, based on succession within the Targaryen family — none of the actors were recognised. Not even Paddy Considine, who played King Viserys in the series, making impossible decisions to find an heir to the Iron Throne in a limited time, due to his ailment that ultimately led to his demise. The Game of Thrones prequel spin-off didn't even receive any directing or writing nominations.
Three shows from the galaxy far, far away also made it to the Emmy's list. Andor received three nominations, including best drama and best direction, with Beau Willimon claiming one for best writing. The Mandalorian and the forgettable Obi-Wan Kenobi secured a bunch for technical achievements such as costumes, cinematography, and stunts. The latter was also nominated in the best limited series category.
The 75th annual Emmys are slated to stream live from the Peacock Theater on early Tuesday, September 19 at 5:30am IST, over on Lionsgate Play. In the US, the awards show is set for Monday, September 18 at 5pm PT, though for now, a host hasn't been announced. There's still a chance for the event to get postponed, due to the ongoing writer's strike on Hollywood. Not to mention, the SAG-AFTRA's ongoing contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have created the possibility for an actor's strike in the coming weeks.
With that, here's a list of the 2023 Emmy Nominations in some of the key categories:
Emmys nominations 2023
Best Drama Series
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Brian Cox, Succession Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Best Direction for a Drama Series
Andrij Parekh. Succession
Benjamin Caron, Andor
Dearbhla Walsh, Bad Sisters
Lorene Scafaria, Succession
Mark Mylod, Succession
Mike White, The White Lotus
Peter Hoar, The Last Of Us
Best Writing for a Drama Series
Beau Willimon, Andor
Craig Mazin, The Last Of Us
Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul
Jesse Armstrong, Succession
Mike White, The White Lotus
Peter Gould, Better Call Saul
Sharon Horgan,Dave Finkel, Brett Baer, Bad Sisters
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Theo James, The White Lotus
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
Best Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Best Directing for a Comedy Series
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Bill Hader, Barry
Christopher Storer, The Bear
Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso
Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show
Tim Burton, Wednesday
Best Writing for a Comedy Series
Bill Hader, Barry
Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider, The Other Two
Christopher Storer, The Bear
John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, Rob Turbovsky, Only Murders in the Building
Mekki Leeper, Jury Duty
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Henry Winkler, Barry
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Best Limited or Anthology Series
Beef
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Best Actress in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology
Ali Wong, Beef
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Best Actor in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
Steven Yeun, Beef
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Best Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology
Carl Franklin, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Dan Trachtenberg, Prey
Jake Schreier, Beef
Lee Sung Jin, Beef
Paris Barclay, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Best Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology
Al Yankovic, Eric Appel, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Janine Nabers, Donald Glover, Swarm
Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island
Lee Sung Jin, Beef
Patrick Aison, Dan Trachtenberg, Prey
Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome To Chippendales
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello, Beef
Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Joseph Lee, Beef
Murray Bartlett, Welcome To Chippendales Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Young Mazino, Beef
Best Television Movie
Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas
Fire Island
Hocus Pocus 2
Prey
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Anna Torv, The Last of Us
Cherry Jones, Succession
Harriet Walter, Succession
Hiam Abbass, Succession
Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us
Storm Reid, The Last of Us
Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Arian Moayed, Succession
James Cromwell, Succession
Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us
Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us
Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us
Nick Offerman, The Last of Us
Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
Judith Light, Poker Face
Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary
Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
Oliver Platt, The Bear
Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
Best Variety Special (Live)
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium
The Oscars
75th Annual Tony Awards
Best Variety Special (Pre-recorded)
Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love
John Mulaney: Baby J
Lizzo: Live In Concert
Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter
Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would
Wanda Sykes: I'm An Entertainer
