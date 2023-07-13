Technology News

Emmy Nominations 2023: Succession Leads the Pack With 27 Nods, The Last of Us in Close Second

The Last of Us received a total 24 nominations, with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey claiming spots for best lead actor and actress, respectively.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 13 July 2023 12:52 IST
Emmy Nominations 2023: Succession Leads the Pack With 27 Nods, The Last of Us in Close Second

Photo Credit: HBO

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in a still from The Last of Us

Highlights
  • The 2023 Emmys will be held September 19 in India/ September 18 in the US
  • House of the Dragon only received one nomination — for Best Drama Series
  • The Last of Us is the first video game show to be recognised by the Emmys

The 2023 Emmy nominations were announced last night by Community star Yvette Nicole Brown, with HBO's hit drama Succession season 4 receiving 27 nominations, which included best actor/ actress nods for Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, and Sarah Snook, in the Drama category. Following close behind was The Last of Us with a whopping 24 nominations, becoming the first live-action video game adaptation to be recognised by the Television Academy, including one for Best Drama Series. Of course, both leads Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey earned their Outstanding Actor/ Actress nods, with co-creator Craig Mazin securing a spot for best direction. That goes to episode 3 of the show, ‘Long, Long Time,' written by Peter Hoar, which improved the source material by crafting a wholesome queer romance story. The main actors in the episode Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett also received nominations in the Best Guest Actor space.

The Last of Us Season 1 Review

Coming in third — by a tiny margin — is the second season of The White Lotus which received 23 nominations, securing spots among Best Drama Series, writing and direction, and supporting roles. It makes sense for none of the cast to be listed among the best actor/ actress spots since they largely shared an equal amount of screen time. It's nice to see HBO dominating the Emmy Awards once again with their quality lineup of shows, although it was a bit strange to see House of the Dragon only receiving one nomination — for Outstanding Drama Series.

Despite being one of the biggest shows of last year — ironically, based on succession within the Targaryen family — none of the actors were recognised. Not even Paddy Considine, who played King Viserys in the series, making impossible decisions to find an heir to the Iron Throne in a limited time, due to his ailment that ultimately led to his demise. The Game of Thrones prequel spin-off didn't even receive any directing or writing nominations.

Three shows from the galaxy far, far away also made it to the Emmy's list. Andor received three nominations, including best drama and best direction, with Beau Willimon claiming one for best writing. The Mandalorian and the forgettable Obi-Wan Kenobi secured a bunch for technical achievements such as costumes, cinematography, and stunts. The latter was also nominated in the best limited series category.

The 75th annual Emmys are slated to stream live from the Peacock Theater on early Tuesday, September 19 at 5:30am IST, over on Lionsgate Play. In the US, the awards show is set for Monday, September 18 at 5pm PT, though for now, a host hasn't been announced. There's still a chance for the event to get postponed, due to the ongoing writer's strike on Hollywood. Not to mention, the SAG-AFTRA's ongoing contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have created the possibility for an actor's strike in the coming weeks.

With that, here's a list of the 2023 Emmy Nominations in some of the key categories:

Emmys nominations 2023

Best Drama Series

Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Brian Cox, Succession Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Best Direction for a Drama Series

Andrij Parekh. Succession
Benjamin Caron, Andor
Dearbhla Walsh, Bad Sisters
Lorene Scafaria, Succession
Mark Mylod, Succession
Mike White, The White Lotus
Peter Hoar, The Last Of Us

Best Writing for a Drama Series

Beau Willimon, Andor
Craig Mazin, The Last Of Us
Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul
Jesse Armstrong, Succession
Mike White, The White Lotus
Peter Gould, Better Call Saul
Sharon Horgan,Dave Finkel, Brett Baer, Bad Sisters

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Theo James, The White Lotus
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Best Directing for a Comedy Series

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Bill Hader, Barry
Christopher Storer, The Bear
Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso
Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show
Tim Burton, Wednesday

Best Writing for a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry
Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider, The Other Two
Christopher Storer, The Bear
John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, Rob Turbovsky, Only Murders in the Building
Mekki Leeper, Jury Duty

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Henry Winkler, Barry
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Best Limited or Anthology Series

Beef
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi

Best Actress in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Ali Wong, Beef
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Best Actor in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
Steven Yeun, Beef
Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Best Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Carl Franklin, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Dan Trachtenberg, Prey
Jake Schreier, Beef
Lee Sung Jin, Beef
Paris Barclay, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Best Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Al Yankovic, Eric Appel, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Janine Nabers, Donald Glover, Swarm
Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island
Lee Sung Jin, Beef
Patrick Aison, Dan Trachtenberg, Prey
Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome To Chippendales
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello, Beef
Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Joseph Lee, Beef
Murray Bartlett, Welcome To Chippendales Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Young Mazino, Beef

Best Television Movie

Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas
Fire Island
Hocus Pocus 2
Prey
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Anna Torv, The Last of Us
Cherry Jones, Succession
Harriet Walter, Succession
Hiam Abbass, Succession
Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us
Storm Reid, The Last of Us

Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Arian Moayed, Succession
James Cromwell, Succession
Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us
Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us
Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us
Nick Offerman, The Last of Us

Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
Judith Light, Poker Face
Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary

Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
Oliver Platt, The Bear
Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Best Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium
The Oscars
75th Annual Tony Awards

Best Variety Special (Pre-recorded)

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love
John Mulaney: Baby J
Lizzo: Live In Concert
Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter
Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would
Wanda Sykes: I'm An Entertainer

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Andor Season 1
Read Review

Andor Season 1

  • Release Date 21 September 2022
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Diego Luna, Genevieve O'Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Forest Whitaker, Robert Emms, David Hayman
  • Director
    Toby Haynes, Ben Caron, Susanna White
  • Producer
    Kathleen Kennedy, Tony Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna, Michelle Rejwan
Better Call Saul Season 6

Better Call Saul Season 6

  • Release Date 19 April 2022
  • Genre Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Michael McKean, Giancarlo Esposito, Tony Dalton
  • Director
    Michael Morris, Peter Gould, Gordon Smith, Ann Cherkis, Thomas Schnauz, Vince Gilligan
  • Producer
    Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gennifer Hutchison
The Crown Season 5

The Crown Season 5

  • Release Date 9 November 2022
  • Genre Drama, History
  • Cast
    Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Jonny Lee Miller, Dominic West, Elizabeth Debicki
  • Director
    Peter Morgan
  • Producer
    Peter Morgan, Stephen Daldry, Andy Harries, Philip Martin, Suzanne Mackie, Matthew Byam Shaw, Robert Fox, Tanya Seghatchian, Nina Wolarsky, Allie Goss, Benjamin Caron, Andrew Eaton
House of the Dragon Season 1
Read Review

House of the Dragon Season 1

  • Release Date 22 August 2022
  • Genre Drama, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel, Olivia Cooke, Graham McTavish, Matthew Needham, Jefferson Hall, Harry Collett, Tom Glynn-Carney, Ewan Mitchell, Phia Saban, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell
  • Director
    Miguel Sapochnik, Greg Yaitanes, Clare Kilner, Geeta Vasant Patel
  • Producer
    Miguel Sapochnik, Ryan Condal, George R.R. Martin, Ron Schmidt, Jocelyn Diaz, Sara Hess, Vince Gerardis, Karen Wacker, Angus More Gordon, Alexis Raben, Kevin Lau
The Last of Us Season 1

The Last of Us Season 1

  • Release Date 16 January 2023
  • Genre Action, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Anna Torv, Nick Offerman, Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandridge, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett, Storm Reid, Jeffrey Pierce, Lamar Johnson, Keivonn Woodard, Graham Greene, Elaine Miles, Melanie Lynskey
  • Director
    Kantemir Balagov
  • Producer
    Craig Mazin, Neil Druckmann, Carolyn Strauss, Rose Lam, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan
Succession Season 4

Succession Season 4

  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Nicholas Braun, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Peter Friedman, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong, J. Smith-Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Scott Nicholson, Hiam Abbass, Fisher Stevens, Arian Moayed, Juliana Canfield
  • Director
    Mark Mylod, Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini, Becky Martin
The White Lotus Season 2

The White Lotus Season 2

  • Release Date 31 October 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Mystery
  • Cast
    Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, Tom Hollander, Haley Lu Richardson, Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, Meghann Fahy, Will Sharpe, Adam DiMarco, Leo Woodall, Sabrina Impacciatore, Simona Tabasco, Beatrice Grannò, Eleonora Romandini, Sean Thomas Simmons
  • Director
    Mike White
  • Producer
    Mike White
Yellowjackets Season 2

Yellowjackets Season 2

  • Genre Drama, Horror, Thriller
  • Cast
    Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole
  • Director
    Daisy von Scherler Mayer
  • Producer
    Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, Drew Comins, Karyn Kusama
The Handmaid&#039;s Tale Season 5

The Handmaid's Tale Season 5

  • Genre Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Elisabeth Moss, Bradley Whitford, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Sam Jaeger
  • Producer
    Use that: Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Rachel Skukert, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark, Kim Todd
The Diplomat Season 1

The Diplomat Season 1

  • Release Date 20 April 2023
  • Genre Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Keri Russell, David Gyasi, Rufus Sewell, Rory Kinnear, Ato Essandoh, Ali Ahn, Jon Moore, Adam Silver, Bhav Joshi, Eric Tiede, Anna Francolini, Joey Eden
  • Director
    Liza Johnson, Simon Cellan Jones
  • Producer
    Debora Cahn, Keri Russell, Janice Williams, Simon Cellan Jones
Bad Sisters

Bad Sisters

  • Release Date 19 August 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, Eve Hewson, Claes Bang, Brian Gleeson, Daryl McCormack, Assaad Bouab, Saise Quinn
  • Director
    Dearbhla Walsh, Josephine Bornebusch, Rebecca Gatward
  • Producer
    Sharon Horgan, Dearbhla Walsh
The Old Man

The Old Man

  • Release Date 14 July 2022
  • Genre Action, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman, Alia Shawkat, Gbenga Akinnagbe
  • Director
    Jon Watts
  • Producer
    Jeff Bridges, Jonathan E. Steinberg, Robert Levine, Warren Littlefield, Jon Watts, Dan Shotz, David Schiff
Abbott Elementary Season 2

Abbott Elementary Season 2

  • Release Date 22 September 2022
  • Genre Comedy
  • Cast
    Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, William Stanford Davis, Zack Fox, Lela Hoffmeister, Reggie Hayes, Iyana Halley, Larry Owens, Ambrit Millhouse
  • Director
    Randall Einhorn, Jay Karas, Shahrzad Davani
  • Producer
    Randall Einhorn, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Quinta Brunson
Barry Season 4

Barry Season 4

  • Genre Action, Comedy, Crime
  • Cast
    Bill Hader, Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan, Henry Winkler, Michael Irby, Jason Jno-lewis, Patrick Fischler, Meredith VanCuyk, Evan Shafran, London Garcia, Vanessa Zanardi, Roman Arabia, Preston Galli, Dempsey Gibson, Danny Max, Masashi Ishizuka, Nicholas Wagner, Dustin Knouse, Jesse Landry
  • Director
    Bill Hader
The Bear Season 2

The Bear Season 2

  • Release Date 22 June 2023
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Lee Gibson, Corey Hendrix, José Cervantes,  Richard Esteras, Abby Elliot,  Molly Gordon,  Bob Odenkirk, Olivia Colman Will Poulter
  • Director
    Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Ramy Youssef,
  • Producer
    Christopher Storer
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5

  • Release Date 14 April 2023
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, Reid Scott, Alfie Fuller, Jason Ralph.
  • Director
    Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino
  • Producer
    Daniel Palladino
Only Murders in the Building Season 2

Only Murders in the Building Season 2

  • Release Date 28 June 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Mystery
  • Cast
    Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Amy Schumer, Shirley MacLaine, Cara Delevingne, Andrea Martin, Michael Rapaport, Nathan Lane, Tina Fey
  • Producer
    Thembi Banks, Jane Raab, Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, Jamie Babbit, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, John Hoffman
Ted Lasso Season 3

Ted Lasso Season 3

  • Release Date 15 March 2023
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Sport
  • Cast
    Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, Nick Mohammed, Sarah Niles
  • Producer
    Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence
Wednesday Season 1

Wednesday Season 1

  • Release Date 23 November 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Kids & Family, Fantasy, Mystery
  • Cast
    Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci
  • Director
    Tim Burton
  • Producer
    Alfred Gough, Miles Millar, Tim Burton, Gail Berman, Kayla Alpert, Steve Stark, Jonathan Glickman, Andrew Mittman
Shrinking

Shrinking

  • Release Date 27 January 2023
  • Genre Comedy
  • Cast
    Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams, Christa Miller, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie, Lukita Maxwell, Tilky Jones, Lilan Bowden
  • Director
    James Ponsoldt
  • Producer
    Brett Goldstein, Jeff Ingold, Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel, James Ponsoldt, Neil Goldman, Liza Katzer
Beef

Beef

  • Release Date 6 April 2023
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, David Choe, Young Mazino, Joseph Lee, Patti Yasutake
  • Director
    Jake Schreier, Hikari, Lee Sung Jin
  • Producer
    Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, Lee Sung Jin, Jake Schreier
Dahmer &ndash; Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

  • Release Date 21 September 2022
  • Genre Biography, Crime, Mystery
  • Cast
    Evan Peters, Richard Jenkins, Molly Ringwald, Niecy Nash, Michael Learned
  • Director
    Carl Franklin, Clement Virgo, Jennifer Lynch, Paris Barclay, Gregg Araki
  • Producer
    Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, Janet Mock, Carl Franklin, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Evan Peters, David McMillan, Mathew Hart, Todd Kubrak, Reilly Smith, Lou Eyrich, Rashad Robinson, Richard Jenkins
Daisy Jones &amp; The Six

Daisy Jones & The Six

  • Release Date 3 March 2023
  • Genre Drama, Musical
  • Cast
    Riley Keough, Sebastian Chacon, Suki Waterhouse, Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone, Josh Whitehouse, Nabiyah Be, Will Harrison, Ayesha Harris, Naya Kodeh, Jacqueline Obradors, Nicole Alicia Xavier, Jonathan D'Ambrosio, Nick Pupo, Jack Romano, Leslie Koch Foumberg, Evan Daigle, Ronald Chavis, Myles Cranford, Warren Sweeney
  • Director
    James Ponsoldt
  • Producer
    Reese Witherspoon, Scott Neustadter, Michael H. Weber, Brad Mendelshohn, Lauren Neustadter, Will Graham
Fleishman Is in Trouble

Fleishman Is in Trouble

  • Release Date 18 November 2022
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Jesse Eisenberg, Lizzy Caplan, Claire Danes, Adam Brody
  • Director
    Jonathan Dayton, Valerie Faris, Robert Pulcini, Shari Springer Berman
  • Producer
    Carl Beverly, Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Susannah Grant, Sarah Timberman, Jonathan Dayton, Valerie Faris
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Read Review

Obi-Wan Kenobi

  • Release Date 27 May 2022
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie
  • Director
    Deborah Chow
  • Producer
    Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, Joby Harold
Swarm

Swarm

  • Release Date 17 March 2023
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Dominique Fishback, Damson Idris, Leon, Rory Culkin, Karen Rodriguez, Chloe Bailey, Nirine S. Brown, Christopher Avila, Geeta S. Munshi, Pam Trotter, Nicole Mangi, Derrick T. Tuggle, Kevin E Tribble, Kai N. Ture, Kyleigh Reese, Atkins Estimond
  • Director
    Donald Glover
  • Producer
    Donald Glover, Janine Nabers, Stephen Glover, Fam Udeorji, Steven Prinz, Michael Schaefer
Tiny Beautiful Things

Tiny Beautiful Things

  • Release Date 7 April 2023
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Kathryn Hahn, Sarah Pidgeon, Quentin Plair, Tanzyn Crawford, Merritt Wever, Johnny Berchtold, Elizabeth Hinkler, Julien Marlon Samani, Aneasa Yacoub, Shannan Leigh Reeve, Kevin Michael Brown
  • Director
    Rachel Lee Goldenberg, Desiree Akhavan
  • Producer
    Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Lauren Neustadter, Stacey Silverman, Jayme Lemons, Kathryn Hahn, Cheryl Strade, Todd Leykamp, Jocelyn Bioh, Nancy Won, Liz Tigelaar
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

  • Language English
  • Genre Biography, Drama
  • Cast
    Daniel Radcliffe, David Bloom, Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, Toby Huss, Julianne Nicholson, Quinta Brunson, Spencer Treat Clark, Dot-Marie Jones, Will Forte, Scott Aukerman, James Preston Rogers, Tommy O'Brien, Nina West, Arturo Castro, Conan O'Brien, Jack Black, Jorma Taccone, Akiva Schaffer, Demetri Martin, Paul F. Tompkins, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Patton Oswalt, Nat Faxon
  • Director
    Eric Appel
Welcome to Chippendales

Welcome to Chippendales

  • Release Date 23 November 2022
  • Genre Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Kumail Nanjiani, Murray Bartlett, Juliette Lewis, Annaleigh Ashford, Quentin Plair, Robin de Jesús, Andrew Rannells, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Dan Stevens
  • Director
    Matt Shakman
  • Producer
    Robert Siegel, Kumail Nanjiani
Black Bird

Black Bird

  • Release Date 8 July 2022
  • Genre Crime, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Ray Liotta, Taron Egerton, Greg Kinnear, Paul Walter Hauser, Sepideh Moafi, Robert Diago DoQui
  • Director
    Michaël R. Roskam, Joe Chappelle, Jim McKay
  • Producer
    Dennis Lehane, Taron Egerton, Michaël R. Roskam, Richard Plepler, Bradley Thomas, Dan Friedkin, Ryan Friedkin, Alexandra Milchan, Scott Lambert, Kary Antholis
Love and Death

Love and Death

  • Genre Biography, Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons, Patrick Fugit, Lily Rabe, Keir Gilchrist, Elizabeth Marvel, Tom Pelphrey, Krysten Ritter
  • Director
    Lesli Linka Glatter
  • Producer
    Matthew Tinker, Scott Brown, Megan Creydt, Lesli Linka Glatter, David E. Kelley, Nicole Kidman, Michael Klick, Per Saari, Helen Verno
Hocus Pocus 2

Hocus Pocus 2

  • Release Date 30 September 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Kids & Family, Fantasy, Horror
  • Cast
    Hannah Waddingham, Doug Jones, Sam Richardson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Tony Hale, Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler, Froy Gutierrez, Whitney Peak, Dan Finnerty
  • Director
    Anne Fletcher
  • Producer
    Lynn Harris
Prey

Prey

  • Release Date 7 October 2022
  • Language Comanche, English
  • Genre Action, Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
  • Cast
    Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Dane DiLiegro, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, Julian Black Antelope
  • Director
    Dan Trachtenberg
  • Producer
    John Davis, Marty P. Ewing, John Fox, Jhane Myers
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

  • Release Date 5 March 2023
  • Genre Comedy, Reality
  • Cast
    Chris Rock
Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium

  • Release Date 20 November 2022
  • Genre Documentary, Musical
  • Cast
    Elton John, Matt Bissonette, Kim Bullard, Brandi Carlile, Ray Cooper, Kiki Dee, Davey Johnstone
  • Director
    Paul Dugdale
  • Producer
    Ben Winston, Gabe Turner
John Mulaney: Baby J

John Mulaney: Baby J

  • Release Date 25 April 2023
  • Genre Comedy, Documentary
  • Cast
    John Mulaney
  • Director
    Alex Timbers
Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would

  • Release Date 22 November 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Documentary
  • Cast
    Trevor Noah
  • Director
    David Paul Meyer
Wanda Sykes: I&#039;m An Entertainer

Wanda Sykes: I'm An Entertainer

  • Genre Comedy
  • Cast
    Wanda Sykes
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: emmys, emmy awards, emmy awards 2023, emmy nominations 2023, emmy nominations 2023 list, emmy nominations 2023 full list, emmy nominations 2023 snubs, succession, the last of us, the white lotus, barry, pedro pascal, bella ramsey, craig mazin, jeremy strong, bryan cox, sarah snook, kieran culkin, the marvelous mrs maisel, hbo, house of the dragon, better call saul, bob odenkirk, aubrey plaza, ted lasso, jason sudeikis, netflix, amazon prime video, apple tv plus, disney plus, andor
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
FTC to Appeal Judge’s Ruling That Greenlit Microsoft’s $69 Billion Takeover of Call of Duty Maker Activision

Related Stories

Emmy Nominations 2023: Succession Leads the Pack With 27 Nods, The Last of Us in Close Second
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tesla in Talks to Set Up India Plant, Cars to Start at Rs. 20 Lakh: Report
  2. Vivo V29 Pro Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With 12GB RAM, Android 13
  3. iPhone 14 to Get a Discount During Amazon Prime Day Sale: See Offer Price
  4. Apple Rolls Out First iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma Public Beta Updates
  5. Nothing Phone 2 vs iQoo Neo 7 Pro: Price, Specifications Comparison
  6. Nothing Phone 2 With 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras Debuts in India: See Price
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE With Snapdragon 888 SoC Debuts in India at This Price
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Price Tipped Again: Check Here
  9. Nothing Phone 2 vs OnePlus 11R: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  10. Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Meets Expectations, and a Bit More
#Latest Stories
  1. Emmy Nominations 2023: Succession Leads the Pack With 27 Nods, The Last of Us in Close Second
  2. Honor Magic V2 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 7.92-Inch Inner Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. FTC to Appeal Judge’s Ruling That Greenlit Microsoft’s $69 Billion Takeover of Call of Duty Maker Activision
  4. iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and macOS Sonoma Public Beta 1 Rolling Out: How to Sign Up to Test Apple's Upcoming Updates
  5. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether Slip in Price; Some Altcoins Including Aave, Tron See Profits
  6. Honor Watch 4 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Display, e-SIM Support Launched: Price, Features
  7. Tesla in Talks With Government to Set Up Factory in India, Electric Car Prices to Start at Rs. 20 Lakh: Report
  8. Amazon Prime Day US Sales Rise by 6 Percent to $6.4 Billion From 2022 on First Day
  9. James Webb Space Telescope Captures Closest Star-Forming Region to Earth, NASA Releases Image
  10. China Begins Offline Trials of CBDC Payments, Stitches e-CNY Payments to SIMs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.