Samsung Galaxy S24 Series to Get M13 OLED Displays, Up to 16GB RAM: Report

Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to go official in the first quarter of 2024. The flagship lineup, that is said to include the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra, has been in the rumour mill for quite some time now. Most recently, more details about the handsets have surfaced online. They are said to come with a new chip, improved RAM, and upgraded displays over the current models. The Galaxy S24 family could pack OLED displays made using the M13 material. The Ultra model is expected to pack 16GB of RAM as well.

As per a report by the Korean publication Chosun, Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones will feature new OLED displays made using the M13 material. These panels will reportedly offer improved performance over the previous M12 OLED panels used in the Galaxy S23 lineup. It could be lighter and will be more power efficient than older models.

Samsung is said to have added M12 OLED displays on its new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldables. Last year's iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max also have the same panels, says the report. This year's iPhone 15 series will also reportedly feature the M12 OLED panels, but this would change next year. Apple, Samsung's primary rival in the market, is expected to provide the M13 OLED panel for the iPhone 16 series.

The report further claims that Samsung's in-house Exynos processors will make a return to Galaxy S series smartphones next year. The Galaxy S24 lineup could run on Exynos 2400 chip in select markets and they might get Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in some other countries. In 2022, Samsung equipped the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC on Galaxy S22 handsets in select markets. In other regions, the handsets debuted with Exynos 2200 SoC on board. This year, the South Korean smartphone brand fitted a customised version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC on the Galaxy S23 series.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 models will reportedly also come with increased memory capacity over the previous models. The regular Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ are said to pack 12GB of RAM, compared to 8GB on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ models. The Galaxy S24 Ultra, in contrast, could pack up to 16GB of RAM, up from the 12GB RAM on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The price of the Galaxy S23 starts at Rs. 74,999 in India, while the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra have initial price tags of Rs. 94,999 and Rs. 1,34,999, respectively.

