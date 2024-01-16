Technology News

Emmy Awards Full Winners’ List: The Bear and Succession Take Home Most Wins

Initially slated for September 2023, Emmy Awards were delayed to January due to Hollywood actors and writers’ strikes.

Written by Vaibhavi Mishra, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 January 2024
Emmy Awards Full Winners' List: The Bear and Succession Take Home Most Wins

Photo Credit: HBO

Succession won maximum number of nominations in Emmys

Highlights
  • Succession was nominated for awards across 27 categories
  • Amazon Freevee and Tubi had their first Emmy nominations this year
  • Elton John finally earned the title of EGOT
The best of television was celebrated in California's lavish Peacock Theatre on January 15 during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. The glitzy evening dished out trophies in various categories in acting, writing, direction, and overall best shows on TV, among others. FX's comedy-drama The Bear — about a young fine-dining chef who leaves behind his illustrious New York career and comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop — won the maximum number of awards including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

Jesse Armstrong's satirical comedy-drama Succession — which revolves around a global media and entertainment conglomerate owned by the Roy Family — enjoyed the highest number of nominations in multiple categories. The series is now also the first ever to receive three nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

In terms of limited series, Korean director Lee Sung Jin's Beef emerged as an undisputed winner. There was something for video game enthusiasts as well! HBO's Last of Us became the first live-action video game adaptation to be nominated in major Emmy categories.

Other winning programmes include Abbott Elementary, The White Lotus, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

Repeating the roaring success at the Critics' Choice Awards, HBO/Max dominated the nominations at the Emmys as well and became the first network with four Outstanding Drama Series nominees since NBC at the 1992 ceremony.

Here is the complete list of all the winners at the 75th edition of Primetime Emmy Awards.

Series Awards

Outstanding Comedy Series

The Bear – WINNER

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Wednesday

Outstanding Drama Series

Succession – WINNER

Andor

Better Call Saul

House of the Dragon

The Crown

The Last of Us

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Beef – WINNER

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

RuPaul's Drag Race – WINNER

Survivor

The Amazing Race

The Voice

Top Chef

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – WINNER

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Problem with Jon Stewart

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Special

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium – WINNER

75th Annual Tony Awards

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna

The Oscars

Acting Awards

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – WINNER

Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – WINNER

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Kieran Culkin, Succession – WINNER

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Brian Cox, Succession

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sarah Snook, Succession – WINNER

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjacket

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Steven Yeun, Beef – WINNER

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales

Michael Shannon, George & Tammy

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Ali Wong, Beef – WINNER

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear – WINNER

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Henry Winkler, Barry

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear – WINNER

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession – WINNER

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Theo James, The White Lotus

Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus – WINNER

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus

Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird – WINNER

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Joseph Lee, Beef

Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales

Ray Liotta, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Young Mazino, Beef

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – WINNER

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales

Maria Bello, Beef

Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things

Directing Awards

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

The Bear: “Review” – Christopher Storer – WINNER

Barry: “wow” – Bill Hader

Ted Lasso: “So Long, Farewell” – Declan Lowney

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Four Minutes” – Amy Sherman-Palladino

The Ms. Pat Show: “Don't Touch My Hair” – Mary Lou Belli

Wednesday: “Wednesday's Child Is Full of Woe” – Tim Burton

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Succession: “Connor's Wedding” – Mark Mylod – WINNER

Andor: “Rix Road” – Benjamin Caron

Bad Sisters: “The Prick” – Dearbhla Walsh

Succession: “America Decides” – Andrij Parekh

Succession: “Living+” – Lorene Scafaria

The Last of Us: “Long, Long Time” – Peter Hoar

The White Lotus: “Arrivederci” – Mike White

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Beef: “Figures of Light” – Lee Sung Jin – WINNER

Beef: “The Great Fabricator” – Jake Schreier

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: “Bad Meat” – Carl Franklin

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: “Silenced” – Paris Barclay

Fleishman Is in Trouble: “Me-Time” – Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris

Prey – Dan Trachtenberg

Writing Awards

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

The Bear: “System” – Christopher Storer – WINNER

Barry: “wow” – Bill Hader

Jury Duty: “Ineffective Assistance” – Mekki Leeper

Only Murders in the Building: “I Know Who Did It” – John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, and Rob Turbovsky

Ted Lasso: “So Long, Farewell” – Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Jason Sudeikis

The Other Two: “Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play” – Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Succession: “Connor's Wedding” – Jesse Armstrong - WINNER

Andor: “One Way Out” – Beau Willimon

Bad Sisters: “The Prick” – Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, and Brett Baer

Better Call Saul: “Point and Shoot” – Gordon Smith

Better Call Saul: “Saul Gone” – Peter Gould

The Last of Us: “Long, Long Time” – Craig Mazin

The White Lotus: “Arrivederci” – Mike White

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Beef: “The Birds Don't Sing, They Screech in Pain” – Lee Sung Jin – WINNER

Fire Island – Joel Kim Booster

Fleishman Is in Trouble: “Me-Time” – Taffy Brodesser-Akner

Prey – Patrick Aison and Dan Trachtenberg

Swarm: “Stung” – Janine Nabers and Donald Glover

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – Al Yankovic and Eric Appel

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER

Late Night with Seth Meyers

Saturday Night Live

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Bear Season 2

The Bear Season 2

  • Release Date 22 June 2023
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Lee Gibson, Corey Hendrix, José Cervantes,  Richard Esteras, Abby Elliot,  Molly Gordon,  Bob Odenkirk, Olivia Colman Will Poulter
  • Director
    Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Ramy Youssef
  • Producer
    Christopher Storer
Succession Season 4

Succession Season 4

  • Release Date 26 March 2023
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Nicholas Braun, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Peter Friedman, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong, J. Smith-Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Scott Nicholson, Hiam Abbass, Fisher Stevens, Arian Moayed, Juliana Canfield
  • Director
    Mark Mylod, Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini, Becky Martin, Lorene Scafaria, Andrij Parekh
  • Producer
    Jesse Armstrong, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Kevin J. Messick, Frank Rich, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Tony Roche, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Scott Ferguson, Will Tracy
Beef

Beef

  • Release Date 6 April 2023
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, David Choe, Young Mazino, Joseph Lee, Patti Yasutake, Ashley Park, Maria Bello, Justin H. Min, Andrew Santino, Mia Serafino
  • Director
    Jake Schreier, Hikari, Lee Sung Jin
  • Producer
    Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, Lee Sung Jin, Jake Schreier, Ravi Nandan, Alli Reich, Hikari
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Season 10

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Season 10

  • Genre Comedy, News, Talk Show
Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium

  • Release Date 20 November 2022
  • Genre Documentary, Musical
  • Cast
    Elton John, Matt Bissonette, Kim Bullard, Brandi Carlile, Ray Cooper, Kiki Dee, Davey Johnstone
  • Director
    Paul Dugdale
  • Producer
    Ben Winston, Gabe Turner
Abbott Elementary Season 2

Abbott Elementary Season 2

  • Release Date 22 September 2022
  • Genre Comedy
  • Cast
    Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, William Stanford Davis, Zack Fox, Lela Hoffmeister, Reggie Hayes, Iyana Halley, Larry Owens, Ambrit Millhouse
  • Director
    Randall Einhorn, Jay Karas, Shahrzad Davani
  • Producer
    Randall Einhorn, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Quinta Brunson
The White Lotus Season 2

The White Lotus Season 2

  • Release Date 31 October 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Mystery
  • Cast
    Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, Tom Hollander, Haley Lu Richardson, Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, Meghann Fahy, Will Sharpe, Adam DiMarco, Leo Woodall, Sabrina Impacciatore, Simona Tabasco, Beatrice Grannò, Eleonora Romandini, Sean Thomas Simmons
  • Director
    Mike White
  • Producer
    Mike White
Black Bird

Black Bird

  • Release Date 8 July 2022
  • Genre Crime, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Ray Liotta, Taron Egerton, Greg Kinnear, Paul Walter Hauser, Sepideh Moafi, Robert Diago DoQui
  • Director
    Michaël R. Roskam, Joe Chappelle, Jim McKay
  • Producer
    Dennis Lehane, Taron Egerton, Michaël R. Roskam, Richard Plepler, Bradley Thomas, Dan Friedkin, Ryan Friedkin, Alexandra Milchan, Scott Lambert, Kary Antholis
Dahmer &ndash; Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

  • Release Date 21 September 2022
  • Genre Biography, Crime, Mystery
  • Cast
    Evan Peters, Richard Jenkins, Molly Ringwald, Niecy Nash, Michael Learned
  • Director
    Carl Franklin, Clement Virgo, Jennifer Lynch, Paris Barclay, Gregg Araki
  • Producer
    Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, Janet Mock, Carl Franklin, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Evan Peters, David McMillan, Mathew Hart, Todd Kubrak, Reilly Smith, Lou Eyrich, Rashad Robinson, Richard Jenkins
Emmy Awards Full Winners’ List: The Bear and Succession Take Home Most Wins
