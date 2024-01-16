The best of television was celebrated in California's lavish Peacock Theatre on January 15 during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. The glitzy evening dished out trophies in various categories in acting, writing, direction, and overall best shows on TV, among others. FX's comedy-drama The Bear — about a young fine-dining chef who leaves behind his illustrious New York career and comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop — won the maximum number of awards including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.
Jesse Armstrong's satirical comedy-drama Succession — which revolves around a global media and entertainment conglomerate owned by the Roy Family — enjoyed the highest number of nominations in multiple categories. The series is now also the first ever to receive three nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.
In terms of limited series, Korean director Lee Sung Jin's Beef emerged as an undisputed winner. There was something for video game enthusiasts as well! HBO's Last of Us became the first live-action video game adaptation to be nominated in major Emmy categories.
Other winning programmes include Abbott Elementary, The White Lotus, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.
Repeating the roaring success at the Critics' Choice Awards, HBO/Max dominated the nominations at the Emmys as well and became the first network with four Outstanding Drama Series nominees since NBC at the 1992 ceremony.
Here is the complete list of all the winners at the 75th edition of Primetime Emmy Awards.
Series Awards
Outstanding Comedy Series
The Bear – WINNER
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Wednesday
Outstanding Drama Series
Succession – WINNER
Andor
Better Call Saul
House of the Dragon
The Crown
The Last of Us
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Beef – WINNER
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
RuPaul's Drag Race – WINNER
Survivor
The Amazing Race
The Voice
Top Chef
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – WINNER
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Problem with Jon Stewart
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Special
Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium – WINNER
75th Annual Tony Awards
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
The Oscars
Acting Awards
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – WINNER
Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – WINNER
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Kieran Culkin, Succession – WINNER
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Brian Cox, Succession
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Sarah Snook, Succession – WINNER
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjacket
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Steven Yeun, Beef – WINNER
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Ali Wong, Beef – WINNER
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear – WINNER
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Henry Winkler, Barry
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear – WINNER
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession – WINNER
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Theo James, The White Lotus
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus – WINNER
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird – WINNER
Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Joseph Lee, Beef
Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Young Mazino, Beef
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – WINNER
Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello, Beef
Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
Directing Awards
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
The Bear: “Review” – Christopher Storer – WINNER
Barry: “wow” – Bill Hader
Ted Lasso: “So Long, Farewell” – Declan Lowney
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Four Minutes” – Amy Sherman-Palladino
The Ms. Pat Show: “Don't Touch My Hair” – Mary Lou Belli
Wednesday: “Wednesday's Child Is Full of Woe” – Tim Burton
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Succession: “Connor's Wedding” – Mark Mylod – WINNER
Andor: “Rix Road” – Benjamin Caron
Bad Sisters: “The Prick” – Dearbhla Walsh
Succession: “America Decides” – Andrij Parekh
Succession: “Living+” – Lorene Scafaria
The Last of Us: “Long, Long Time” – Peter Hoar
The White Lotus: “Arrivederci” – Mike White
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Beef: “Figures of Light” – Lee Sung Jin – WINNER
Beef: “The Great Fabricator” – Jake Schreier
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: “Bad Meat” – Carl Franklin
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: “Silenced” – Paris Barclay
Fleishman Is in Trouble: “Me-Time” – Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris
Prey – Dan Trachtenberg
Writing Awards
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
The Bear: “System” – Christopher Storer – WINNER
Barry: “wow” – Bill Hader
Jury Duty: “Ineffective Assistance” – Mekki Leeper
Only Murders in the Building: “I Know Who Did It” – John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, and Rob Turbovsky
Ted Lasso: “So Long, Farewell” – Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Jason Sudeikis
The Other Two: “Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play” – Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Succession: “Connor's Wedding” – Jesse Armstrong - WINNER
Andor: “One Way Out” – Beau Willimon
Bad Sisters: “The Prick” – Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, and Brett Baer
Better Call Saul: “Point and Shoot” – Gordon Smith
Better Call Saul: “Saul Gone” – Peter Gould
The Last of Us: “Long, Long Time” – Craig Mazin
The White Lotus: “Arrivederci” – Mike White
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Beef: “The Birds Don't Sing, They Screech in Pain” – Lee Sung Jin – WINNER
Fire Island – Joel Kim Booster
Fleishman Is in Trouble: “Me-Time” – Taffy Brodesser-Akner
Prey – Patrick Aison and Dan Trachtenberg
Swarm: “Stung” – Janine Nabers and Donald Glover
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – Al Yankovic and Eric Appel
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER
Late Night with Seth Meyers
Saturday Night Live
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert