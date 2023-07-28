Technology News

Emmy Awards 2023 to Be Delayed Out of September Date Due to Hollywood Strikes

It will be for the first time in two decades that Emmys have been pushed from their planned date.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 28 July 2023 18:35 IST
Emmy Awards 2023 to Be Delayed Out of September Date Due to Hollywood Strikes

Photo Credit: Reuters

The Television Academy and cable network Fox are yet to officially announce the changes

Highlights
  • In 2020, the awards were held in a hybrid format due to the pandemic
  • Roughly 65,000 actors along with 11,500 screenwriters are on strike
  • Members of the WGA were the first to start their strike in early May

The Primetime Emmy Awards are likely to be postponed due to the ongoing dual strikes called by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA in the US. According to Variety, vendors had been told the awards would no longer be happening on September 18 as planned.

The Television Academy and cable network Fox, which will broadcast the 75th edition of the award ceremony that rewards the best of talent from television and streaming space, are yet to officially announce the changes.

It will be for the first time in two decades that Emmys have been pushed from their planned date. In 2001, the ceremony was delayed two months in the wake of the September 11 terror attacks.

In 2020, the awards were held in a hybrid format due to the coronavirus pandemic with Jimmy Kimmel hosting the ceremony from LA's Staples Center, while all the nominees joined from their homes and other locations.

Roughly 65,000 actors — the vast majority of whom make less than $27,000 (about Rs. 22 lakh) a year from their screen work — along with 11,500 screenwriters, are on strike, called by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (SAG-AFTRA).

The joint strike, the first since 1960, was called after the WGA and SAG-AFTRA failed to reach a consensus for a new contract with the studios and streaming services, represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

Members of the WGA were the first to start their strike in early May, demanding better wages, higher minimum pay, more writers per show, and shorter exclusive contracts among other things. The members of SAG-AFTRA joined them earlier this month.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Emmys, SAG-AFTRA, WGA, Fox
Global Smartphone Shipments Declined 7.8 Percent on YoY Basis: Report
Binance, CEO Zhao File Motion to Dismiss US CFTC Complaint

Related Stories

Emmy Awards 2023 to Be Delayed Out of September Date Due to Hollywood Strikes
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series Supports Tap to Pay in India: See Details
  2. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus to Feature Upgraded 48-Megapixel Sony Camera: Kuo
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series to Be Sold in India at This Price
  4. Moto G14 Price in India Tipped Ahead of August 1 Launch
  5. iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Might Debut With These Hiked Price Tags
  6. Honor 90 Will Reportedly Launch in India in September at This Price
  7. Your Android Phone Will Now Alert You When an AirTag Is Tracking You
  8. iPhone 15 Pro Could Support These 9 Features With the New Action Button
  9. Redmi 12 5G Specifications Teased; to Launch in India on This Date
  10. Infinix GT 10 Pro Price, Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla Executives Said to Have Met Invest India CEO for Talks on Plans to Enter India
  2. Binance, CEO Zhao File Motion to Dismiss US CFTC Complaint
  3. Emmy Awards 2023 to Be Delayed Out of September Date Due to Hollywood Strikes
  4. Infinix GT 10 Pro Specifications, Design Features Revealed Ahead of India Launch: All Details
  5. Global Smartphone Shipments Declined 7.8 Percent on YoY Basis: Report
  6. Ola Electric Said to Have Recorded $136 Million Loss in FY 2022-23, Missing Revenue Goal
  7. Foxconn Chairman Praises Ecosystem for Semiconductor Chips in India
  8. Epic Games Asks US Supreme Court to Allow Ruling Against Apple’s App Store Payment Practices to Take Effect
  9. Moto G14 Price in India Tipped Ahead of August 1 Launch; Specifications Teased
  10. Google Rolls Out Apple AirTag Detection With Unwanted Tracking Alerts on Android Devices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.