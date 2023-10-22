India vs New Zealand match will take place today as the 21st match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. India has previously won all four matches that it has played by defeating Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. New Zealand, too, shares the same record with four victories in its account by winning against England, Netherlands, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. On the World Cup 2023 score table, both India and New Zealand share 8 points each. Sunday's match will be crucial for both teams as it will break the winning streak for one side.

India's vice-captain Hardik Pandya, who was injured during the previous clash against Bangladesh, is set to miss the match against New Zealand. He has flown to NCA in Bangalore to get treated for the injury. Pandya is expected to join the team on October 29 for the match against England. Who gets added to the team as his replacement is yet to be seen. Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammad Shami stand a great chance to get a place in the team. There are also high expectations from Virat Kohli, who hit a century in the previous game.

Meanwhile, New Zealand comes to the field with a strong field and a winning record. Skipper Kane Williamson will miss the match due to his thumb injury. A lot is expected from Kiwis as they come with the full strength of Tom Latham, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, and Mitchell Santner.

The match will begin at 2 pm IST and take place at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala.

India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 squad

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 started on October 5, with the first tournament between New Zealand and England. The final will take place on November 19 in Ahmedabad. The tournament will have 10 teams — Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Netherlands, South Africa, and Sri Lanka — playing each other to determine the winners. The top four in the score table will proceed to the semi-finals.

How to watch India vs New Zealand Live World Cup match in India

Disney+ Hostar has digital rights for the Cricket World Cup 2023. The matches are being live-streamed for free on the streaming platform this year. However, if you wish to buy a subscription plan, you can opt for a mobile subscription plan, Super and Premium plans. You can also get a Disney+ Hostar subscription through prepaid recharge plans.

Meanwhile, the World Cup matches 2023 live broadcast can be watched o on Star Sports network. It is also available in various regional language channels, as mentioned below:

Star Sports 1 Hindi HD

Star Sports 1 Hindi

Star Sports 1 HD

Star Sports 1

Star Sports 1 Telugu HD

Star Sports 1 Telugu

Star Sports 1 Tamil HD

Star Sports 1 Tamil

Star Sports 1 Kannada

If you are watching World Cup 2023 matches from other parts of the world, here is how you can watch the live stream:

Region/Country Channel Afghanistan Ariana TV, Ariana News, Ariana TV website, www.sportsafghan-wireless.com Australia Fox Sports 501, Channel 9 HD, 9GemHD, FoxtelGo, FoxtelNOW, Kayo / 9Now Bangladesh GTV, BTV, T Sports, Rabbithole Canada Willow TV, Disney+ Hotstar South America/Mexico ESPN+ Maldives SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV Nepal SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV Bhutan SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV New Zealand Sky Sport Pakistan PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz, A-Sports, ARY ZAP Singapore HubSports 4, HubSports 5, StarHub TV+ Sri Lanka Sirasa TV, Dialog TV & Event TV, www.kiki.lk, Kiki app UK Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, SkyGO + Sky Sports App USA WillowTV, ESPN+ app

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.