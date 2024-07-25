HMD Crest and Crest Max 5G have been launched in India as the latest smartphones by Finnish manufacturer HMD. The new HMD handsets come in three colour options with 6.67-inch OLED displays. They run on Unisoc T760 5G chipsets and feature 50-megapixel front cameras. The HMD Crest has a dual camera setup at the rear, while the HMD Crest Max 5G flaunts a triple rear camera unit. They are backed by a 5,000mAh battery and easy self-repair features.

HMD Crest, Crest Max 5G price in India

Price of HMD Crest is set at Rs. 12,999 and HMD Crest Max is priced at Rs. 14,999 in the country. These are special introductory price tags and there is no word on how long this offer will last. The HMD Crest is available in Midnight Blue, Lush Lilac, and Royal Pink colourways, while the HMD Crest Max is available in Aqua Green, Deep Purple, and Royal Pink finishes. They are confirmed to go on sale via Amazon during its upcoming Great Freedom Sale in August.

HMD Crest, Crest Max 5G specifications

The HMD Crest and HMD Crest Max 5G run on Android 14 and boast a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display. They are powered by an octa-core 6nm Unisoc T760 5G chipset. HMD Crest possesses 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage while the HMD Crest Max has 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. The former offers 6GB of virtual RAM, while the latter packs 8GB of virtual RAM.

Photo Credit: HMD Crest, Crest Max 5G

For optics, the HMD Crest has an AI-backed 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup. The HMD Crest Max 5G, on the other hand, comes with a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

The HMD Crest and HMD Crest Max 5G feature a 50-megapixel selfie camera. Both phones are equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging support. The battery units are claimed to support 800 charging cycles. They offer Repairability 1.0 feature that lets users quickly replace the back panel, battery, charging port and display themselves.

The launch of HMD Crest and HMD Crest Max 5G marks HMD's first venture into the Indian smartphone market. The company previously offered Nokia-branded devices in the country.