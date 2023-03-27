Technology News

John Wick Chapter 4 Box Office: Keanu Reeves Movie Opens With $137.5 Million Worldwide Box Office Opening

The film marks the John Wick franchise’s best opening, knocking down competition Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 27 March 2023 11:15 IST
John Wick Chapter 4 Box Office: Keanu Reeves Movie Opens With $137.5 Million Worldwide Box Office Opening

Photo Credit: Lionsgate

Keanu Reeves in a still from John Wick: Chapter 4

Highlights
  • John Wick: Chapter 4 was released on March 24 in India
  • The film pulled $64 million (about Rs. 527 crore) from markets outside US
  • Shazam 2 has collected collected $102.4 million (about Rs. 843 crore) in

Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick: Chapter 4 collected an impressive $137.5 million (about Rs. 1,132 crore) globally during the opening weekend, completely trashing its spandex-wearing competition Shazam! Fury of the Gods at the box office. Roughly $64 million (about Rs. 527 crore) was pulled from markets outside the US, which is an impressive feat for the region given that past films in the John Wick franchise were subject to staggered releases. Boosted by positive reviews and general word of mouth, John Wick 4 has earned its franchise-best opening, bagging $73.5 million (about Rs. 605 crore) in the US and Canada.

Over on Rotten Tomatoes, both critics and fans appear to be on the same page, with the Keanu Reeves-led film debuting at a 95 percent score apiece. As per Deadline, the UK was the biggest market in the non-US pack this time, collecting $6.7 million (about Rs. 55 crore), which is 56 percent ahead of 2019's John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum's collection in the region.

Following close behind is Germany, making an estimated $5.5 million (about Rs. 45 crore), while Australia added another $4.68 million (about Rs. 39 crore) to the pot. In light of the Ukrainian invasion in 2022, several Hollywood studios decided against releasing their films in Russia. However, the Lionsgate Motion Pictures Group co-chair Joe Drake claimed that John Wick: Chapter 4 had to be released in Russia because of ‘prior contracts'. “There were a number of steps that we needed to take. We felt comfortable in delivering the movie and consulted talent,” he stated, as the film went on to make $4.3 million (about Rs. 35 crore) in the region.

Mexico came close as well, collecting $4.2 million (about Rs. 34 crore), followed by India in seventh place, making $3.46 million (about Rs. 28 crore) in ticket sales. Next up, Brazil came in with $2.9 million (about Rs. 24 crore), and France threw in another $2.69 million (about Rs. 22 crore). John Wick 4 will release in Korea and the Middle East in April, while the Japanese release is set for September.

As a direct sequel, John Wick: Chapter 4 sees our titular hitman (Reeves) joining hands with The Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) and heading out on a globe-trotting quest for revenge against the High Table council. The film has the added responsibility of introducing Marquis de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård), a high-ranking member of the council, who challenges Wick to single combat where only one can survive. In an interview, director Chad Stahelski alluded that the new character will be in charge of 'cleaning up all the messes from the first three movies'.

The film's main competition at the box office, Shazam! Fury of the Gods opened with $65.5 million (about Rs. 539 crore), and has so far collected $102.4 million (about Rs. 843) crore after its second week. Seeing the results, director David F. Sandberg also claimed that he was 'done with superheroes for now' and was eager to return to his horror roots.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is now playing in theatres worldwide. In India, the film is available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
John Wick: Chapter 4

John Wick: Chapter 4

  • Release Date 24 March 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Crime, Thriller
  • Cast
    Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama
  • Director
    Chad Stahelski
  • Producer
    Chad Stahelski, Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: john wick, john wick 4, john wick chapter 4, john wick 4 box office, john wick 4 box office collection, john wick 4 box office collection worldwide, john wick 4 box office india, john wick 4 opening weekend, shazam 2 box office, shazam fury of the gods, keanu reeves, chad stahelski, lionsgate
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Paytm Wins RBI Extension for Payment Aggregator Licence Application: Details
Bitcoin, Ether Prices Continue Upward Trend as Some Altcoins' Values Fall Amid Month-End Volatility

Related Stories

John Wick Chapter 4 Box Office: Keanu Reeves Movie Opens With $137.5 Million Worldwide Box Office Opening
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Variant With 6GB of RAM Could Launch at This Price
  2. Nothing Phone 2 Said to Gain BIS Certification, India Launch Imminent
  3. Paytm Wins RBI Extension for Payment Aggregator Licence Application
  4. Infinix Hot 30i With 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras Debuts in India: See Price
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Specifications Leak Ahead of Debut
  6. Vivo V27 Pro Review: Many Ifs and Buts
  7. WazirX Says $390 Million Tied to Suspicious Transactions in Last 5 Months
  8. How to Activate Your Jio eSIM
  9. Infinix Hot 30i Key Specifications Leak Ahead of India Launch
  10. OnePlus 11 Concept Phone With Active Liquid Cooling Unveiled at MWC 2023
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Conman Dupes Retired Mumbai Woman on Matrimonial Website, Steals Rs. 24 Lakh: Report
  2. Apple May Be Split on Its Upcoming AR/VR Headset
  3. India's First Quantum Computing-Based Telecom Network Link Operational, Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Says
  4. 'Glaze' Software Can Thwart Copycat AI Tools From Stealing Artist Styles, Researchers Say
  5. Infinix Hot 30i With 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Redmi Note 12S, Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G Tipped to Get 120Hz AMOLED Displays; Design Leaked: Details
  7. Realme GT 3 Surfaces on BIS Certification Website, Launch in India Expected Soon: All Details
  8. Sun Pharma Flags Revenue Drop Following 'IT Security Incident' in March: Details
  9. OneWeb Completes Satellite 'Constellation' to Offer Global Internet Coverage Like Rival Starlink
  10. Bitcoin, Ether Prices Continue Upward Trend as Some Altcoins' Values Fall Amid Month-End Volatility
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.