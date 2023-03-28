WhatsApp has long been reported to be working on an edit message feature for all versions of its application. Like with deleted messages, an edited message will appear with an ‘edited' label, visible to all participants in a chat. Reports since last year have suggested that work on this particular feature has been under development by the Meta-owned social media platform. Reports have suggested the feature being developed for both Android and iOS-run iPhone users. A new report suggests that the edit message feature is closer to seeing the light of day on iOS than ever before.

According to a report by WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo, the platform is working on the edit message feature for iOS beta testers to be rolled out in a “future update of the app.” The report states that the WhatsApp for iOS 23.6.0.74 beta version on TestFlight app now shows a dedicated alert for edited messages.

A preview from the update cited in the report shows a dedicated alert that prompts all participants in a chat that a message has been edited. The company will likely roll out the feature once all versions of WhatsApp that are incompatible with this feature have expired, and people will have to upgrade to the most recent edition of the app that can edit messages and receive edited messages.

A preview of the feature

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

The report also verified previous claims that WhatsApp will allow users to edit messages within 15 minutes of sending them and once edited, the message will appear in the chat with an ‘edited' label.

WhatsApp is also reportedly developing a dedicated Audio Chat feature, which will likely appear within a user's conversation window. Although not much about its functionality is known yet, but since this was spotted on a WhatsApp for Android beta, it is likely that the platform is also working on an iOS counterpart.

The popular social media platform also recently introduced two new updates to its WhatsApp Groups feature. One of the updates will enable the admins of each group to decide who can join and another will help users to search for a particular group in the sea of many by allowing them to search for any contact's name and able to see the groups they have in common.

