Technology News

Salman Khan Starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Coming to Zee5 on June 23

The blockbuster film was released in theatres in April 2023.

By Gadgets 360 With Inputs from PTI | Updated: 16 June 2023 15:11 IST
Salman Khan Starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Coming to Zee5 on June 23

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Salman Khan Films

Salman Khan in a still from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Highlights
  • The film is directed by Farhad Samji
  • It was released theatrically by Zee Studios in April
  • The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Daggubati Venkatesh

Superstar Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' will have its world digital premiere on ZEE5 on June 23, the streamer announced Friday. Backed by Salman Khan Films (SKF), the family entertainer was released theatrically in April.

Directed by Farhad Samji, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' follows the story of an honest man (Khan) who goes to great lengths to protect his family and loved ones. Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, said they are delighted to bring the movie on their platform as part of their partnership with SKF.

"Bhai's films always have a lot to offer; from high-octane action to charismatic characters and emotional bonds; they are relatable to audiences across the globe. Keeping our past experience with Salman's films in mind, we are confident that ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' will delight our audiences on ZEE5,” Kalra said in a statement. South star Daggubati Venkatesh, who features in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', said that he is looking forward to the reaction of the global audience.

"This film is crafted with a lot of love from everyone involved. With its digital release, we are really looking forward to the audience response globally. Working with Salman was an amazing experience. It was like homecoming," the actor said. Zee Studios had released the movie in international territories.

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios, said they are glad to bring this family entertainer on ZEE5. Actors Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Rohini Hattangadi, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar round out the cast. Interestingly, the film is still showing in theatres for limited screenings, but the digital release will allow it to reach a much larger audience, both within India and internationally.
 

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year. Should you buy this phone instead of the Nothing Phone 1 or the Realme Pro+? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan, ZEE5, Pooja Hegde, Farhad Samji
Bharatmeta, Indian Metaverse Platform by Kiya.AI Showcased at Tech Event in Paris

Related Stories

Salman Khan Starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Coming to Zee5 on June 23
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Flipkart Page Goes Live; CEO Reacts to Design Memes
  2. How Apple's New Patent Could Help It Build a Scratch Resistant iPhone
  3. iQoo 11S First Look Teaser Shows an iQoo 11-Inspired Design: See Here
  4. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Design Revealed Ahead of India Launch: See Here
  5. iQoo Neo 7 Pro Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch: Check Here
  6. Both Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra Will Come to India: All Details
  7. Xiaomi Pad 6 vs OnePlus Pad: Find the Best Option for You
  8. Realme GT Neo 5 Pro Tipped to Launch in Two Fast Charging Variants
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Leaked Specifications Suggest Minor Upgrades
  10. Intel Confirms New Core CPU Branding, Naming Scheme for 14th Gen CPUs
#Latest Stories
  1. Publisher Gannett to Include Generative AI in Its System; May be More Efficient
  2. iOS 17 Offers a 72-Hour Window to Reset Your Passcode When You Forget It: Details
  3. Valorant Team Deathmatch Mode Is Coming June 27 in Episode 7 Update: Details
  4. Binance Said to Be Under Investigation in France for Illegal Canvassing, Money Laundering
  5. Binance to Leave Netherlands After Failing to Meet Registration Requirements
  6. iQoo Neo 7 Pro Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120W Charging Ahead of India Launch: All Details
  7. Sony WF-1000XM5 TWS Earphones Tipped to Feature 8.4mm Dynamic Driver X: All Details
  8. Barbie Could Dominate in Early Box Office Standings Against Bout With Oppenheimer: Report
  9. Electronic Governance Could be Finetuned if India Accelerates Blockchain R&D: ZebPay’s Anuj Garg
  10. Amazon Gets UK CMA Clearance for $1.7 Billion Roomba-Maker iRobot Acquisition
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.