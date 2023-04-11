Salman Khan is set to make a comeback to big screen in a leading role after four years with family entertainer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and the superstar hopes audiences will appreciate their effort.

A Salman Khan Film (SKF) production, "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" is directed by Farhad Samji. The 58-year-old actor said the movie is a complete package with elements like action, romance and family drama at its core. "I just hope it pays off, that's it. People just appreciate the film, like the film and go and see it. It is a typical Hindustani film. It has action, and you put Sooraj Barjataya type of film (family drama) and the romance that Sanjay Leela Bhansali films have. It is today's film," Salman said at the trailer launch event of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The event was also attended by other cast members including Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. Star Indian boxer Vijender Singh plays one of the antagonists in the movie, and Salman said he had to remind the sports star to not hit him hard during the action sequences.

"In the last shot he learnt that he had to hit it slow," he quipped. The film, scheduled to be released on Eid 2023, also features veteran Telugu star Venkatesh in a pivotal role. Zee Studios will be releasing the movie worldwide. Salman, who was last seen in a cameo appearance as spy Tiger in superstar Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Pathaan, said that after the pandemic-induced break, he is excited to have back-to-back releases. Pathaan recently released on Prime Video after a very successful theatrical run.

After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the actor will next be seen in Yash Raj Film's Tiger 3, slated to hit the theatres in December. The film is part of YRF's spy universe and will also feature a cameo by Shah Rukh's Pathaan. "We released Radhe on Eid on OTT, then 'Antim' came. In the next six months I have another release (Tiger 3), and then one more after six months. It was a long break of four years," the actor said.

