Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Official Trailer Out Now, Film Releases April 21 in India

The film marks Salman Khan's return to silver screen after four years.

By Press Trust of India with G360 inputs | Updated: 11 April 2023 10:52 IST
Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Official Trailer Out Now, Film Releases April 21 in India

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Salman Khan Films

Salman Khan in a still from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' teaser

Highlights
  • Zee Studios will be releasing the movie worldwide
  • Salman Khan was last seen in a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan
  • The film, along with Salman's Tiger series, is part of YRF's spy universe

Salman Khan is set to make a comeback to big screen in a leading role after four years with family entertainer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and the superstar hopes audiences will appreciate their effort.

A Salman Khan Film (SKF) production, "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" is directed by Farhad Samji. The 58-year-old actor said the movie is a complete package with elements like action, romance and family drama at its core. "I just hope it pays off, that's it. People just appreciate the film, like the film and go and see it. It is a typical Hindustani film. It has action, and you put Sooraj Barjataya type of film (family drama) and the romance that Sanjay Leela Bhansali films have. It is today's film," Salman said at the trailer launch event of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The event was also attended by other cast members including Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. Star Indian boxer Vijender Singh plays one of the antagonists in the movie, and Salman said he had to remind the sports star to not hit him hard during the action sequences.

"In the last shot he learnt that he had to hit it slow," he quipped. The film, scheduled to be released on Eid 2023, also features veteran Telugu star Venkatesh in a pivotal role. Zee Studios will be releasing the movie worldwide. Salman, who was last seen in a cameo appearance as spy Tiger in superstar Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Pathaan, said that after the pandemic-induced break, he is excited to have back-to-back releases. Pathaan recently released on Prime Video after a very successful theatrical run.

After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the actor will next be seen in Yash Raj Film's Tiger 3, slated to hit the theatres in December. The film is part of YRF's spy universe and will also feature a cameo by Shah Rukh's Pathaan. "We released Radhe on Eid on OTT, then 'Antim' came. In the next six months I have another release (Tiger 3), and then one more after six months. It was a long break of four years," the actor said.

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • Release Date 21 April 2023
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Action, Comedy
  • Cast
    Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari
  • Director
    Farhad Samji
  • Producer
    Salman Khan
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Salman Khan, Kis Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan films
Alibaba's Tongyi Qianwen AI Model Announced, to Be Integrated With All Company Applications

