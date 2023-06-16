Technology News

Sony Locks Dates for Two Untitled Marvel Movies for 2024 and 2025

One of them is labelled ‘untitled Sony/Marvel,’ releasing November 8, 2024, while the other is marked as a live-action film, out June 27, 2025.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 16 June 2023 14:18 IST
Photo Credit: Sony Pictures

Tom Holland as the titular Spider-Man in No Way Home

Highlights
  • Sony has labelled only one of those movies as live-action
  • Filming on Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 has halted due to writers’ strike
  • Venom 3 star Juno Temple claims it will begin shooting ‘very, very soon’

Sony Pictures has locked dates for two untitled Marvel movies in the coming years. One of them is labelled ‘untitled Sony/Marvel,' slated to release November 8, 2024, while the other is marked as ‘untitled Sony/Marvel live-action,' on track for June 27, 2025. For now, it's up for speculation what these movies could be, but Venom 3 and the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man 4 are among the top candidates. It's also worth noting that the former slot does not specify a live-action format, so it could mean that Sony is planning more animated projects after the successful Spider-Verse movies.

The first Sony/Marvel movie — set for November 8 — has a clear runway for two weeks, after which it will compete with Paramount's Gladiator sequel on November 22, 2024. Meanwhile, the second entry will be in direct competition with Dwayne Johnson's live-action Moana movie on June 27, 2025 — the latter was recently moved up by a week in Disney's calendar shake-up. Going by recent rumours of a Halloween release window, the first slot could also be filled by Venom 3, whose star Juno Temple (Ted Lasso) confirmed in a recent interview that filming was scheduled to start 'very, very soon'. Taking the ongoing Hollywood writers' strike into account which is delaying production, this seems like a fair assumption.

It's clear that Sony is looking to expand its Spider-Man universe, even transporting Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock/ Venom into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, during a mid-credits scene in Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The studio has multiple storylines in the works with solid release dates: the Aaron Taylor-Johnson-led Kraven the Hunter (October 6), Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (March 29, 2024), Bad Bunny's El Muerto (January 12, 2024), and Madame Web (February 16, 2024) starring Dakota Johnson in the lead. Reports from earlier this year also confirmed some Spider-Man live-action TV series to be in development, including Spider-Man Noir and Silk: Spider Society. They will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video in the future.

Moreover, producer Amy Pascal confirmed recently that the fourth Spider-Man film with Holland and Zendaya has paused development due to the writers' strike. “Are we going to make another movie? Of course, we are,” she told Variety, late last month. “We're in the process, but with the writers' strike, nobody is working during the strike. We're all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we'll get started.” Its lead Holland is already eight months into his one-year break from acting, so if the strike ends within the next couple of months, the timing for his return couldn't be more appropriate. Finally, let's not ignore the live-action Miles Morales film that's already in the works at Sony Pictures — coming off the heels of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's successful release, which surpassed its prequel Into the Spider-Verse's total gross within just 12 days. The sequel has earned $412.5 million (about Rs. 3,378 crore) at the global box office.

Rahul Chettiyar
