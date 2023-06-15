Technology News

Netflix Bites Restaurant to Open in Los Angeles Serving Food From Chef’s Table, Nailed It! and More

Netflix Bites opens on June 30 and promises an ‘elevated dining experience’ for a limited time.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 June 2023 16:28 IST
Netflix Bites Restaurant to Open in Los Angeles Serving Food From Chef's Table, Nailed It! and More

Photo Credit: Netflix

The Netflix Bites restaurant in Los Angeles

Highlights
  • Patrons must pay a $25 non-refundable deposit at Netflix Bites
  • Netflix Bites has not disclosed its menu yet
  • Spotlight chefs include Curtis Stone, Dominique Crenn, Ming Tsai

In its effort to expand beyond the streaming and mobile gaming industry, Netflix is now opening a pop-up restaurant. The eatery is called Netflix Bites and promises ‘an elevated dining experience' featuring dishes from their own original shows such as Chef's Table, Is It Cake?, and Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend. The restaurant opens June 30 in Los Angeles for a limited time and requires per patron to pay a non-refundable deposit of $25 (about Rs. 2,050), which will go towards the final bill. No refunds will be issued should you change your reservation or even cancel it.

“Netflix is already a destination for beloved food programming, from documentaries to competition shows,” Josh Simon, VP, Consumer Products, said in the blog post. “From episode to entrée, with Netflix Bites we are creating an in-person experience where fans can immerse themselves in their favourite food shows. We are excited to collaborate with these incredible chefs who will bring this vision to life and showcase an array of their delicious menus.” Netflix has previously dabbled in immersive experiences based on its shows, such as Stranger Things: The Experience, which tossed visitors inside a recreation of the Hawkins Lab from popular series Stranger Things, with an immersive storyline and special effects. The company even hosted a Money Heist-themed experience as well, which was a 70-minute interactive show that sent people into an escape room.

The limited-time restaurant experience will see chefs like Curtis Stone collaborating with Dominique Crenn, Andrew Zimmern, and Ming Tsai from Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend to cook up a storm. Rodney Scott (Chef's Table: BBQ), Ann Kim (Chef's Table: Pizza), Nadiya Hussain (Nadiya Bakes), and Jacques Torres (Nailed It!) also join the brigade. Netflix has not revealed the menu yet, but promises a ‘special tasting menu' that will show off each culinary legend's specialities. Meanwhile, the mixologists from Netflix's Drink Masters — Frankie Solarik, Julie Reiner, LP O'Brien, and Kate Gerwin — will be in charge of concocting custom cocktails and drinks for the customers.

Bear in mind, however, that you won't be able to meet the Netflix personalities in the kitchen. The experience is just meant for tasting the chefs' dishes and they won't be available for a meet-and-greet session. As mentioned before, Netflix Bites will open June 30 for a limited time at the Short Stories Hotel, in Los Angles, California. The eatery will be open from 5–10pm PT every day, while offering a brunch menu from 10am to 2pm PT on Saturdays and Sundays. Customers can book a reservation by visiting the Netflix Bites website.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Chef&#039;s Table: Pizza

Chef's Table: Pizza

  • Release Date 7 September 2022
  • Genre Documentary
  • Cast
    Sarah Minnick, Franco Pepe, Ann Kim, Chris Bianco, Gabriele Bonci, Yoshihiro Imai
  • Director
    Abigail Fuller, Clay Jeter, Zia Mandviwalla, Brian McGinn
  • Producer
    Andrew Fried, David Gelb, Brian McGinn, Danny O'Malley
Drink Masters

Drink Masters

  • Release Date 28 October 2022
  • Genre Game Show, Reality
  • Cast
    Tone Bell, Julie Reiner, Frankie Solarik
  • Producer
    Mark Bishop, Matt Hornburg, Tim Warren
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Netflix Bites Restaurant to Open in Los Angeles Serving Food From Chef’s Table, Nailed It! and More
