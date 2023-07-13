Technology News

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Shahid Kapoor-Led Farzi Lead IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Movies and Web Series Rankings

The rankings were tallied based on films and series released between January 1 to July 3, 2023.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 13 July 2023
Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Shahid Kapoor in a still from Farzi

  • Rankings were simply based on page views and aren’t indicative of quality
  • Shahid Kapoor has an extra entry on the film side — Bloody Daddy
  • Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to mainstream Bollywood

Halfway into the year, IMDb has revealed a list of the 10 most popular Indian movies and TV series — so far — both of which are led by the biggest stars in Bollywood. On the film side, we've got the Shah Rukh Khan-led espionage thriller Pathaan, which marked the actor's return to mainstream filming after four years. Bear in mind, this list is created using page views on IMDb as a metric and is, therefore, not an indicator of its quality. IMDb does, of course, also maintain a crowd-sourced rating system which puts a score on the quality of films, but this can quite easily be gamed by audiences.

Raj and DK's Farzi, which leads the pack among the most popular TV series of 2023 in India, is a good example of this. Earlier this week, its lead Shahid Kapoor tweeted out an infographic, where [Farzi(https://www.gadgets360.com/tags/farzi) ranked second among the ‘Top-rated TV Series of 2023' (worldwide) — right below HBO's The Last of Us — adding that such a high ranking indicates a demand for a second season. What he didn't take into consideration is the number of voters, which Farzi significantly lacks. The show earned an 8.4-star rating from a mere 35,000 voters/ viewers, while The Last of Us emerged on top with a score of 8.8/10, collected from 434,000 voters. It can, therefore, be assumed that titles with more votes have more reliable ratings.

Still, it does make sense for Farzi to be ranked as the most popular show in India (based on page views as a metric), which followed a rags-to-riches story of a small-time con artist who learns to make counterfeit money. What follows next is a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase between him and a fiery, unorthodox task force officer Michael Vedanayagam (Vijay Sethupathi), as the story veers into bigger threats involving a local gangster and some greedy accomplices who are willing to bend over at the sight of money. Its creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. responded to Kapoor's tweet, expressing their desire for a second chapter as well.

“It's extremely heartening to learn that Pathaan is first on the list by IMDb. To see the amount of love that Pathaan has received is amazing, and whenever any work gets placed first, then the thing to do is to work twice as hard on the next one to thank everyone for this recognition,” Pathaan's lead Khan said in a prepared statement. “Most importantly, I would like to thank the team of Pathaan and the audiences across the globe for making this happen!” The film was followed closely by Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and The Kerala Story, which was bound to get some attention due to the political sentiment surrounding it. What's interesting is that there wasn't much distinction in IMDb traffic, regardless of whether a film was released in theatres or digitally.

Streaming originals such as Bloody Daddy (JioCinema) and Netflix's Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga and Mission Majnu managed to secure spots among the top 10. Not all of them are from Bollywood, however; two Tamil films Varisu and Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two complete the list in positions 9 and 10, respectively.

IMDb's press release notes that Indian audiences gravitated toward crime drama series during the first half of the year, with the sub-genre taking up eight spots out of the total 10. Standouts include Rana Naidu, Asur 2: Rise of the Dark Side, and Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo. The exceptions are the period drama Taj: Divided by Blood and Rocket Boys, the latter of which saw two visionaries Dr. Vikram Sarabhai (Ishwak Singh) and Dr. Homi J. Bhabha (Jim Sarbh) competing to launch their projects during India's formative years in the field of science.

IMDb's Most Popular Indian Movies of 2023 (so far)

Pathaan — streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan — streaming on Zee5

The Kerala Story

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar — streaming on Netflix

Mission Majnu — streaming on Netflix

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga — streaming on Netflix

Bloody Daddy — streaming on JioCinema

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai — streaming on Zee5

Varisu — streaming on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube (for free)

Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two — streaming on Amazon Prime Video

IMDb's Most Popular Indian Web Series of 2023 (so far)

Farzi — streaming on Amazon Prime Video

The Night Manager — streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Rana Naidu — streaming on Netflix

Jubilee — streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Asur: Welcome To Your Dark Side — streaming on JioCinema

Dahaad — streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo — streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Taaza Khabar — streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Taj: Divided By Blood — streaming on Zee5

Rocket Boys — streaming on Sony Liv

Pathaan

Pathaan

  • Release Date 25 January 2023
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Action, Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ilez Badurgov
  • Director
    Siddharth Anand
  • Producer
    Aditya Chopra, Alexander Dostal, Maxim Ajjawi, Keshav Purushot
Farzi

Farzi

  • Release Date 10 February 2023
  • Genre Crime, Thriller
  • Cast
    Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar, Kubbra Sait
  • Director
    Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK
  • Producer
    Rahul Gandhi
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

  • Release Date 21 April 2023
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Action, Comedy
  • Cast
    Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari
  • Director
    Farhad Samji
  • Producer
    Salman Khan
The Kerala Story

The Kerala Story

  • Release Date 5 May 2023
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, Siddhi Idnani, Pranav Misshra, Saniya Mir, Benedict Garrett, Eleena Koul, Pranay Pachauri, Bhavna Makhija, Chandra Shekhar Dutta, Usha Subramanian Saksena
  • Director
    Sudipto Sen
  • Producer
    Vipul Amrutlal Shah
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

  • Release Date 8 March 2023
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Comedy, Romance
  • Cast
    Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi
  • Director
    Luv Ranjan
  • Producer
    Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg
Mission Majnu
Mission Majnu

  • Release Date 20 January 2023
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Action, Drama
  • Cast
    Rashmika Mandanna, Sidharth Malhotra, Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi, Parmeet Sethi, Awlad Hossen Eshan, Mir Sarwar, Rukh Nabeel, Zachary Coffin, Kartik Srivastava, Sharik Khan, Sunny Yadav, Mohd Talib, Neel Vishal Mishra, Ariyan Mehedi, Vikram Sharma, Bikram Malati, Anaya Kashyap, DJ Virus
  • Director
    Shantanu Bagchi
  • Producer
    Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala, Garima Mehta
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

  • Release Date 24 March 2023
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Action, Thriller
  • Cast
    Yami Gautam Dhar, Sunny Kaushal, Sharad Kelkar, Farooq Azam, Rik Aby
  • Director
    Ajay Singh
  • Producer
    Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik
Bloody Daddy

Bloody Daddy

  • Release Date 9 June 2023
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Action
  • Cast
    Shahid Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Ankur Bhatia, Vivan Bhathena, Zeishan Quadri, Mukesh Bhhatt, Vikram Mehra, Sartaaj Kakka
  • Director
    Ali Abbas Zafar
  • Producer
    Jyoti Deshpande, Sunir Khetarpal, Gaurav Bose, Himanshu Kishan, Mehra Ali, Abbas Zafar
Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

  • Release Date 23 May 2023
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Manoj Bajpayee, Ajay Soni, Kaustav Sinha
  • Director
    Apoorv Singh Karki
  • Producer
    Kamlesh Bhanushali, Vinod Bhanushali, Vishal Gurnani, Asif Shaikh
Varisu

Varisu

  • Release Date 11 January 2023
  • Language Tamil
  • Genre Action, Drama
  • Cast
    Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna, Jayasudha, Shaam, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Ganesh Venkatraman, Khushbu, Sangeetha, Yogi Babu, Sriman, Samyuktha Shanmughanathan, Sathish, VTV Ganesh, S. J. Suryah, Harshitha, Advaith
  • Director
    Vamshi Paidipally
  • Producer
    Dil Raju, Sirish
Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two

Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two

  • Release Date 28 April 2023
  • Language Tamil
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama
  • Cast
    Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jayaram, R. Sarathkumar, Parthiban Radhakrishnan, Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, Kishore Kumar G., Lal, Nizhalgal Ravi, Nassar, Vikram Prabhu
  • Director
    Mani Ratnam
The Night Manager

The Night Manager

  • Release Date 17 February 2023
  • Genre Crime, Thriller
  • Cast
    Jagdish Rajpurohit, Salim Siddiqui, Anand Vikas Potdekhe, Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur
  • Director
    Priyanka Ghose, Rukh Nabeel, Sandeep Modi
  • Producer
    Amrita Sen, Preity Zinta
Rana Naidu

Rana Naidu

  • Release Date 10 March 2023
  • Genre Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Rana Daggubbati, Venkatesh Daggubbati, Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra, Ashish Vidyarthi, Rajesh Jais
  • Director
    Karan Anshuman, Suparn Verma
  • Producer
    Aaron Sunder
Jubilee

Jubilee

  • Release Date 7 April 2023
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Prasenjit Chatterjee, Wamiqa Gabbi, Aparshakti Khurana, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Singh Sandhu, Shweta Basu Prasad, Tushar Phulke, Harish Chhabra, Ajay Dutta, Narottam Bain, Edward Sonnenblick
  • Director
    Vikramaditya Motwane
  • Producer
    Dipa De Motwane
Asur Season 1

Asur Season 1

  • Release Date 2 March 2023
  • Genre Crime, Drama, Mystery
  • Cast
    Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Anupriya Goenka, Ridhi Dogra, Sharib Hashmi, Amey Wagh, Pawan Chopra, Vishesh Bansal, Gaurav Arora, Anvita Sudarshan, Nishank Verma, Archak Chhabra, Aditya Lal, Deepak Qazir, Bondip Sarma, Jayant Raina, Sunayna Baile, Jay Zaveri, Amit Anand Raut
  • Director
    Oni Sen
  • Producer
    Mittal Sangle
Dahaad

Dahaad

  • Release Date 12 May 2023
  • Genre Crime, Mystery, Thriller
  • Cast
    Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Verma, Gulshan Devaiah, Sohum Shah, Yogi Singha, Sanghmitra Hitaishi, Ratnabali Bhattacharjee, Nirmal Chiraniyan, Vijay Kumar Dogra, Abhishek Bhalerao, Waris Ahmed Zaidi
  • Director
    Reema Kagti, Ruchika Oberoi
  • Producer
    Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar, Sunitha Ram
Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo

Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo

  • Release Date 5 May 2023
  • Genre Action, Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Udit Arora, Angira Dhar, Deepak Dobriyal, Monica Dogra, Varun Mitra, Vikram Pratap, Isha Talwar, Ashish Verma
  • Director
    Homi Adajania
  • Producer
    Dinesh Vijan
Taaza Khabar

Taaza Khabar

  • Release Date 6 January 2023
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Bhuvan Bam, Shriya Pilgaonkar, JD Chakravarthy, Deven Bhojani, Prathmesh Parab, Nitya Mathur, Shilpa Shukla, Mithilesh Chaturvedi
  • Director
    Himank Gaur
  • Producer
    Rohit Raj, Bhuvan Bam
Taj: Divided by Blood

Taj: Divided by Blood

  • Release Date 3 March 2023
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Dharmendra, Naseeruddin Shah, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rahul Bose, Zarina Wahab, Sandhya Mridul, Aashim Gulati, Taaha Shah, Shubham Kumar Mehra, Pankaj Saraswant, Anushka Luhar, Jaanam Raaj, Subodh Bhave, Pawan Chopra, Padma Damodaran, Shivani Tanksale, Aayam Mehta, ActorsFirdaush
  • Director
    Ron Scalpello, Ajay Singh, Vibhu Puri, Prashant Singh
  • Producer
    Abhimanyu Singh, Roopali Singh
Rocket Boys Season 1
Rocket Boys Season 1

  • Release Date 4 February 2022
  • Genre Biography, Drama
  • Cast
    Ishwak Singh, Jim Sarbh, Regina Cassandra, Rajit Kapoor, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Saba Azad, Arjun Radhakrishnan, Namit Das, K.C. Shankar
  • Director
    Abhay Pannu
  • Producer
    Siddharth Roy Kapur, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani
