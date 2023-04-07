Makers of the upcoming family entertainer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' unveiled the motion poster with the trailer release date. Taking to Instagram, Salman Khan dropped an intense motion of himself along with a trailer announcement. In the poster, Salman is seen holding a knife in his hand but the twist is instead of blood, flower petals spilling around it. Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Let the action begin!#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan Trailer out on April 10th."

Recently, the makers on Tuesday unveiled the new track 'Yentamma' featuring 'RRR' actor Ram Charan. Taking to Instagram, actor Ram Charan shared the song which he captioned, "One of my most precious on-screen moments. Love you Bhai Dancing with these absolute legends...#Yentamma song out now." Sung by Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev, the song is written by Shabbir Ahmed and features Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Ram Charan, and Pooja Hegde.

In the song, Salman, Charan and Venkatesh could be seen donning bright yellow shirts paired with a lungi. Helmed by Farhad Samji, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' also stars Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

Earlier, Salman shared the teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He introduced his character with a powerful dialogue. As Pooja Hegde asks him, "Waise aapka naam kya hai (what is your name)?" Salman replies, "Mera koi naam nahi hai, lekin main Bhaijaan naam se jana jata hun (I don't have any name, but people know me as Bhaijaan)" as shots of him fighting goons play in the background. The film is set to hit the theatres this Eid (April 21). Apart from that, Salman also has action thriller 'Tiger 3' opposite Katrina Kaif in his kitty.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.