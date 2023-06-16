Batman: The Brave and the Bold has reportedly found its director in Andy Muschietti. As per Variety, The Flash filmmaker is now tasked with introducing the new DC Universe's Batman, alongside his biological son Damian Wayne, who will don the cape of Robin. The news comes in the wake of the Ezra Miller-led The Flash's worldwide release, which contains two Batman characters — Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton — who would no longer appear in the updated universe that new DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have forged. Currently, there is no screenwriter attached to the project, and marks the first live-action film appearance of Robin since 1997's Batman and Robin (the one with the bat nipples).

“We saw The Flash; even before taking the reins at DC Studios, and knew we were in the hands of not only a visionary director but a massive DC fan,” co-chairs Gunn and Safran told Variety in a prepared statement, in regard to Muschietti. “It's a magnificent film — funny, emotional, thrilling – and Andy's affinity and passion for these characters and this world just resonates through every frame. So, when it came time to find a director for The Brave and the Bold, there was really only one choice. Luckily, Andy said yes.”

His sister and longtime producer Barbara Muschietti has also signed on to produce the upcoming Batman film, as DC Studios charts the first chapter in its 10-year-long roadmap, ‘Gods and Monsters,' which will also connect storylines across movies, TV series, and animation projects. DC is taking an approach inspired by Kevin Feige's Marvel Cinematic Universe here by creating a full-fledged universe.

The Brave and the Bold is based on writer Grant Morrison's incredible comic book run, which follows the Dark Knight's biological son Damian Wayne, who was born and raised secretly as a highly-skilled assassin under Ra's al Ghul's supervision. It essentially functions as a father-son story, with Bruce having to channel his inner parent and bring the volatile child he never knew about in line with his principles. Raised and trained beside the tough League of Assassins, Damian grew into a brat who carries around his sword and doesn't budge at the thought of killing wrongdoers. In order to set up the first meeting between the two, there's no better source material than Morrison's own ‘Batman & Son' comic book run, which heavily leans into their dysfunctional relationship. Currently, there are no casting details for The Brave and the Bold, and it was previously confirmed that it won't be Robert Pattinson.

Matt Reeves' The Batman universe will run separately from the DC Universe Gunn and Safran have got planned. It will come under the ‘DC Elseworlds' label, as a means to distinguish it from the main DCU canon, akin to the upcoming Colin Farrell-led The Penguin series, Todd Phillips' Joker movies and Teen Titans GO! The appointment of Muschietti marks the third director confirmation in the revamped DC Universe — the first being writer-director Gunn for Superman Legacy which will focus on a younger version of the Kryptonian superhero, and James Mangold (Ford v Ferrari) for the Swamp Thing movie. Other titles in the Gods and Monsters roadmap include a Creature Commandos animated show, a live-action Lanterns TV series, a Wonder Woman prequel series, and more.

Furthermore, Deadline reports that Warner Bros. has signed a three-year agreement with the Muschiettis and their Double Dream banner. They will develop and produce TV series for multiple platforms, including Max and other third-party streamers. The Muschiettis are already developing an It prequel series called Welcome to Derry.

Currently, there is no release window for Batman: The Brave and the Bold.

