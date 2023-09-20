Technology News

Kaala Paani Release Date: Mona Singh-Led Survival Drama Series is out October 18 on Netflix

It follows a group of individuals trying to survive in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

By ANI | Updated: 20 September 2023 15:38 IST
Kaala Paani Release Date: Mona Singh-Led Survival Drama Series is out October 18 on Netflix

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @Netflix India

Kaala Paani is helmed by Posham Pa Pictures

Highlights
  • Kaala Paani stars Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker and Amey Wagh
  • The series will take audience through ocean breeze of the Andaman Nicobar
  • Kaala Paani is directed by Sameer Saxena and Amit Golani

Beyond the sparkling blue waters and glistening golden sands of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, an enthralling story of survival is set to unfold in an upcoming TV series Kaala Paani for which the makers have announced a date of release.

Taking to X, Netflix shared a teaser video and captioned it, “Can you hear the islands calling you? Get ready to dive into the mysteries of #KaalaPaani, which premieres on 18th October only on Netflix. #KaalaPaaniOnNetflix.”

Helmed by Posham Pa Pictures, the series is directed by Sameer Saxena and Amit Golani and is written by Biswapati Sarkar, Amit Golani, Sandeep Saket, and Nimisha Misra.

Starring Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker and Amey Wagh, Kaala Paani will have audiences embark on a journey through the salty seas and ocean breeze of the Andaman Nicobar Islands. But everything is not all smooth sailing on this island — chaos ensues as social order crumbles, leaving its inhabitants trapped and isolated from the outside world.

Talking about his association with the series, Ashutosh Gowariker said in a statement, "Kaala Paani is a world of its own and I'm really excited to be a part of an intriguing Netflix project like this. Sameer, Amit, and Biswapati have created a Series with a genre that will breathe new life into our audience's viewing experience. I am hoping that audiences will be just as intrigued as I was, and enjoy it as much as I did performing in it. ”

Mona Singh said, “Kaala Paani is a show that will immerse you in a world where every moment, decision, and heartbeat holds the key to survival in an unforgiving environment. Participating in a project that keeps you perpetually on the edge is an absolute rush. With a groundbreaking plot supported by the creative minds of Sameer, Amit, and the Netflix team, this show provided me with the opportunity to stretch my limits as an actor, resulting in an incredibly exhilarating journey."

Kaala Paani is all set to premiere on Netflix on October 18. 

Kaala Paani

Kaala Paani

  • Release Date 18 October 2023
  • Genre Adventure
  • Cast
    Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker, Amey Wagh, Sukant Goel, Arushi Sharma, Radhika Mehrotra, Vikas Kumar, Chinmay Mandlekar, Poornima Indrajith
  • Director
    Sameer Saxena, Amit Golani
  • Producer
    Sameer Saxena
