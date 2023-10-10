National Cinema Day is returning this year on Friday, October 13, and ahead of that, we've got details on ticket booking for the same. On that day, movie tickets across India will cost merely Rs. 99 per head, in celebration of successful box office runs this year and as a means to drive more people into theatres. As per the Multiplex Association of India (MAI), over 4,000 cinema halls will participate in the event, with the major chains — PVR INOX, Cinepolis, and Movie Time — having already updated their website banners in anticipation.

National Cinema Day 2023: How to book tickets online?

Those interested in availing the National Cinema Day offer can start booking tickets online via familiar platforms like BookMyShow, PayTM, and official cinema chain websites by selecting a location, followed by your preferred movie and the October 13 date. However, at the time of writing, only Bollywood movies — specifically, the Shah Rukh Khan-led Jawan and Mission Raniganj starring Akshay Kumar — provide the option to select the required date. I'm guessing this was done to favour the Indian box office collections, which isn't surprising considering some industry stakeholders allegedly went the extra mile last year to get National Cinema Day postponed to ensure Brahmāstra made a profit.

While the offer isn't applicable on premium formats like IMAX, 4DX, or even recliner seats, the idea is for every film, regardless of the time of day, to be priced the same. That said, the Rs. 99 pricing does not include additional charges (convenience fee + GST) levied upon a ticket purchase. Convenience fee, however, does not apply to tickets bought in person at the counter at the cinema itself.

In a tweet, PVR Inox revealed that despite the initial announcement, the National Cinema Day offers might only be available in select cities. Due to state regulations, it appears as though theatres located in South Indian regions — Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh — won't be able to offer tickets at Rs. 99. We saw a similar exclusion last year, as well. Food and beverages are also expected to start at a discounted rate of Rs. 99 on October 13, albeit they're entirely dependent on which ticketing platform or theatre you opt for.

In a statement back in September, the MAI said, “This special occasion brings audiences of all ages together for a day of cinematic bliss, celebrating the incredible success of multiple films at the box office this year. It's a heartfelt ‘thank you' to all the moviegoers who contributed to this success and an open invitation to those who haven't returned to their local cinema.” National Cinema Day debuted last year globally, heavily slashing ticket prices, though internationally, all formats were priced the same.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.