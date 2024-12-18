Nirangal Moondru OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

The Tamil thriller Nirangal Moondru, starring Atharvaa, R. Sarathkumar, and Rahman, is set for its digital release. Directed by Karthick Naren and produced under Ayngaran International, the film opened in theaters on November 22, 2024, and received a positive response from audiences. Featuring an intense narrative intertwining three lives over one night, the film's music, composed by Jakes Bejoy, also gained significant attention. Fans of the genre can now look forward to its OTT debut, providing an opportunity to relive its gripping storyline.

When and Where to Watch Nirangal Moondru

Nirangal Moondru will be available for streaming on Aha starting December 20, 2024. The film will release in both Tamil and Telugu languages, catering to a broad audience base. The OTT release allows viewers to explore the intricacies of this hyperlink thriller from the comfort of their homes, expanding its reach beyond theaters.

Official Trailer and Plot of Nirangal Moondru

The official trailer of Nirangal Moondru hinted at an intense narrative packed with suspense and emotional depth. The film weaves together three interconnected stories happening over a single night.The first storyline revolves around Sri, portrayed by Dushyanth Jayaprakash, a high school student searching for his missing classmate Parvathy, played by Ammu Abhirami. The second plot follows Vetri, played by Atharvaa, a filmmaker striving to retrieve a stolen script while battling personal turmoil.

The third strand features Inspector Selvam, enacted by R. Sarathkumar, as he navigates a hit-and-run case with political connections. As the characters' lives collide, hidden truths are uncovered, and critical choices shape their fates. This engaging premise, coupled with its emotional layers and twists, makes Nirangal Moondru a compelling watch.

Cast and Crew Behind Nirangal Moondru

The film features a strong ensemble cast, including Dushyanth Jayaprakash, Chinni Jayanth, John Vijay, Ammu Abhirami, Murali Radhakrishnan, Santhana Bharathi, Uma Padmanabhan, Bala Hasan, and Rethika Srinivas. Written and directed by Karthick Naren, Nirangal Moondru has been produced under Ayngaran International by K. Karunamoorthi. Cinematography has been handled by Tijo Tomy, while Sreejith Sarang has contributed as the editor.

Reception of Nirangal Moondru

The film was well-recieved by critics and audience due to its gripping narrative. The film currently has an IMDb rating of 6.3 / 10.