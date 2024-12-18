Technology News
English Edition

Nirangal Moondru OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Nirangal Moondru is now streaming on Aha in Tamil & Telugu from December 20, 2024.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 December 2024 18:24 IST
Nirangal Moondru OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: YouTube

Nirangal Moondru will be available for streaming on Aha starting December 20, 2024.

Highlights
  • Nirangal Moondru streams on Aha in Tamil & Telugu from December 20, 2024
  • Atharvaa, R. Sarathkumar & Rahman star in this gripping Tamil thriller
  • Intense narrative explores intertwined lives, suspense & twists
Advertisement

The Tamil thriller Nirangal Moondru, starring Atharvaa, R. Sarathkumar, and Rahman, is set for its digital release. Directed by Karthick Naren and produced under Ayngaran International, the film opened in theaters on November 22, 2024, and received a positive response from audiences. Featuring an intense narrative intertwining three lives over one night, the film's music, composed by Jakes Bejoy, also gained significant attention. Fans of the genre can now look forward to its OTT debut, providing an opportunity to relive its gripping storyline.

When and Where to Watch Nirangal Moondru

Nirangal Moondru will be available for streaming on Aha starting December 20, 2024. The film will release in both Tamil and Telugu languages, catering to a broad audience base. The OTT release allows viewers to explore the intricacies of this hyperlink thriller from the comfort of their homes, expanding its reach beyond theaters.

Official Trailer and Plot of Nirangal Moondru

The official trailer of Nirangal Moondru hinted at an intense narrative packed with suspense and emotional depth. The film weaves together three interconnected stories happening over a single night.The first storyline revolves around Sri, portrayed by Dushyanth Jayaprakash, a high school student searching for his missing classmate Parvathy, played by Ammu Abhirami. The second plot follows Vetri, played by Atharvaa, a filmmaker striving to retrieve a stolen script while battling personal turmoil.

The third strand features Inspector Selvam, enacted by R. Sarathkumar, as he navigates a hit-and-run case with political connections. As the characters' lives collide, hidden truths are uncovered, and critical choices shape their fates. This engaging premise, coupled with its emotional layers and twists, makes Nirangal Moondru a compelling watch.

Cast and Crew Behind Nirangal Moondru

The film features a strong ensemble cast, including Dushyanth Jayaprakash, Chinni Jayanth, John Vijay, Ammu Abhirami, Murali Radhakrishnan, Santhana Bharathi, Uma Padmanabhan, Bala Hasan, and Rethika Srinivas. Written and directed by Karthick Naren, Nirangal Moondru has been produced under Ayngaran International by K. Karunamoorthi. Cinematography has been handled by Tijo Tomy, while Sreejith Sarang has contributed as the editor.

Reception of Nirangal Moondru

The film was well-recieved by critics and audience due to its gripping narrative. The film currently has an IMDb rating of 6.3 / 10.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nirangal Moondru, Tamil thriller, Aha streaming, Atharvaa, R. Sarathkumar, Karthick Naren, Ayngaran International, suspense, Rahman, Jakes Bejoy
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Twisters Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell Now Streaming on JioCinema
Realme 14x 5G With IP69 Rating, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Nirangal Moondru OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 14x 5G With IP69 Rating, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Mockups Showcase Rounded Corners
  4. Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Service Reportedly Rolled Out in These Cities
  5. Nvidia Introduces a Compact Generative AI Supercomputer for Developers
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Could Have Thinner Bezels Than iPhone 16 Pro Max
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA's Astronaut Sunita Williams Poses with Tentacle-Armed Astrobee Robot on ISS: Report
  2. SpaceX Launches NROL-149 Spy Satellites for NRO with Successful Rocket Landing
  3. NASA's Curiosity Rover Explores Mars' Texoli Butte Amid New Challenges
  4. Elon Musk Says Starlink Inactive in India After Second Device Seized
  5. NASA Satellite Image Reveals Unique Horseshoe-Shaped Deception Island in Antarctica
  6. SpaceX Launches Two SES Communication Satellites on December 17 with Successful Recovery
  7. SpaceX Successfully Launches Rapid Response Trailblazer-1 Mission from Florida
  8. Nothing Phone 2, Nothing Phone 2a Get Android 15-Based Nothing OS 3.0 Update
  9. Marvel Rivals, NetEase's Free-to-Play Superhero Shooter, Reaches 20 Million Players Within 11 Days of Launch
  10. World’s First Nuclear-Powered Diamond Battery Can Power Devices for Millennia
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »