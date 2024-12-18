Realme 14x 5G was launched in India on Wednesday. The handset comes with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, which is claimed to ensure protection against high temperature and high pressure water spray. It has an IP68 rating as well, which is said to offer continuous water immersion protection and military-grade shock resistance. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and a 6,000mAh battery. It is equipped with features like SonicWave Water Ejection and Rainwater Smart Touch.

Realme 14x 5G Price in India, Availability

Realme 14x 5G price in India starts at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 128GB variant is listed at Rs. 15,999. It is currently available for purchase in the country via Flipkart, the Realme India e-store, and offline mainline stores. The phone is offered in three colour options — Crystal Black, Golden Glow, and Jewel Red.

As part of the first sale benefits, online customers can get bank offers of up to Rs. 1,000. People purchasing the Realme 14x 5G via the official website can avail of an extended one-year warranty. Offline buyers can get credit card EMI options and an extended one-year warranty as well.

Realme 14x 5G Specifications, Features

The Realme 14x 5G sports a 6.67-inch HD+ (720 x 1,604 pixels) IPS LCD screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 625 nits of peak brightness level. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 12GB of onboard storage. The RAM can be virtually expanded to up to an additional 10GB. It ships with Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0.

In the camera department, the Realme 14x 5G carries a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel OV50D primary sensor and an unspecified secondary sensor. The front camera gets an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. The handset supports Hi-Res certified audio.

The Realme 14x 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port.

Realme confirms that the 14x 5G handset comes with military-grade MIL-STD 810H certification as well as IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The phone measures 165.6 x 76.1 x 7.94mm in size and weighs 197g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.