Twisters Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell Now Streaming on JioCinema

Twisters, the sequel to the 1996 blockbuster of the same title, is now streaming on Peacock Hub via JioCinema Premium in India, available in English and Hindi. Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, the film features Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell in a gripping storm-chasing adventure. The story follows Kate Carter, a former storm chaser, as she returns to Oklahoma to face unprecedented tornado phenomena. Packed with intense visuals and emotional depth, Twisters has generated excitement among fans of action-packed disaster films.

When and Where to Watch Twisters

Twisters, the highly anticipated standalone sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Twister, is now available for streaming on the Peacock Hub through JioCinema Premium starting December 18, 2024. The film can be watched in both English and Hindi, catering to a wider audience. For fans of action-packed disaster films, this sequel offers another thrilling storm-chasing adventure.

Official Trailer and Plot of Twisters

The trailer of Twisters showcases intense visuals of nature's fury, blended with human drama and high-stakes storm-chasing. Set in Oklahoma, the story follows Kate Carter, played by Daisy Edgar-Jones, a former storm chaser now working in New York City. Haunted by a past tornado experience, she is drawn back to the plains by her friend Javi to test a revolutionary storm-tracking system. The narrative intensifies as Kate crosses paths with Tyler Owens, portrayed by Glen Powell, a social media influencer known for his storm-chasing exploits. Together with their teams, they face unprecedented meteorological phenomena, testing their courage and expertise in the face of converging storm systems.

Cast and Crew of Twisters

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, Twisters features an ensemble cast including Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kate Carter, Glen Powell as Tyler Owens, and Anthony Ramos as Javi. Supporting roles are played by Brandon Perea, Maura Tierney, and Sasha Lane. The screenplay, crafted by Mark L. Smith, blends emotional depth with action, providing a compelling sequel to its predecessor.

Reception of Twisters

Twisters has generated buzz with its emotional narrative and high-energy visuals. The IMDb rating for the movie is 6.5 / 10.