Rick and Morty Season 7 Trailer Is Out With Replacements for Justin Roiland’s Voices

Rick and Morty season 7 premieres October 15 on Adult Swim and Max; presumably October 16 on Netflix (India).

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 September 2023 14:38 IST
Photo Credit: Adult Swim

It is implied that the spaghetti Rick Sanchez prepared contains blood

Highlights
  • Co-creator and voice actor Justin Roiland was fired due to misconduct
  • Rick and Morty season 7 comprises 10 episodes; was renewed for 10 seasons
  • The show will pick up after season 6, promising a hunt for Rick Prime
Rick and Morty season 7 trailer is finally out, promising more multiverse-hopping adventures for our dynamic duo of the titular alcoholic scientist and his timid grandson. More importantly, it also serves as the debut for their new voices, whose soundalike performers haven't been disclosed yet. Both characters were previously voiced by series co-creator Justin Roiland, who got fired from Adult Swim earlier this year, after being charged with domestic violence. The cases were later dropped in March due to ‘insufficient evidence'. The new season returns October 15 at 11pm PST, though Indian fans will have to wait until it drops on Netflix.

The trailer for Rick and Morty season 7 is quite cryptic, presenting random bits stitched together in an incoherent format. However, it seems to pick up on the Rick Prime arc from season 6's finale, where the villainous alternate version of the scientist killed off his entire family. Our Rick Sanchez aka Rick C-137 is now on the hunt, exploring multiple dimensions to seek revenge, assembling an entire crew that includes the overtly needy Morty, Birdperson, President Curtis, and Mr. Poopybutthole. It's unclear where the story is headed but there are a lot of interesting scenes to look forward to, from Rick turning himself into a leg to a hologram version of him attending a therapy session, robot ghosts, and something to do with spaghetti, whose sauce eerily resembles blood.

“We want the show to speak for itself. We believe in the strength of the season and our new voices and we want to preserve the viewing experience for fans,” an Adult Swim insider told The Hollywood Reporter. Personally, I find the new voices to be quite similar to the original, with Morty sounding slightly more high-pitched. Then again, if I never knew about the changes made to the cast, I highly doubt I'd even notice. There seem to be no changes to the characters' personality and the hunt for ‘soundalikes' seem to have paid off in Adult Swim's favour. Further details on the two new performers will be revealed close to the Rick and Morty season 7 premiere. The 10-episode-long season will also be the first without Roiland's creative input.

The two-time Emmy-winning animated series has snagged a nomination for this year's awards event, which got delayed into January, last month. Besides that, Adult Swim is working on a Rick and Morty anime spin-off series directed by Takashi Sano (Tower of God) and features a similar art style to some online shorts that were released in 2020. The anime also comprises 10 episodes and follows the same premise as the mainline series, as it follows the goofy cosmic adventures of Rick and Morty. Currently, there's no release window for the same.

Rick and Morty season 7 premieres October 15 on Adult Swim and Max wherever available. An India release date hasn't been confirmed yet, but going by past seasons, it should be out on Netflix the following day (every Monday).

Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
