Google's Pixel 8 duo will go official on October 4 at the ‘Made by Google' event. Just a week ahead of the event, a new leak has surfaced that suggests a launch offer for the Pixel 8 Pro. Customers pre-ordering the Pixel 8 Pro from Google are expected to receive a free Pixel Watch 2, as per the leak. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are expected to ship with Android 14 and 120Hz refresh rate displays. They are tipped to run on Google's new Tensor G3 SoC.

Tipster Kamila (@Za_Raczke) has leaked an official-looking poster indicating the launch offer for the Pixel 8 Pro in the US. As per the poster, customers pre-ordering the handset will get a free Pixel Watch 2. However, there is no clue about any pre-order bonus for Pixel 8.

oh and also this is happening pic.twitter.com/oZqTn2Wbtx — kamila 🌸 (@Za_Raczke) September 25, 2023

The Pixel 8 Pro is expected to cost $899 (roughly Rs. 74,800) in the US, while the regular Pixel 8 could debut with a price tag of $699 (roughly Rs. 51,800). Meanwhile, the original Pixel Watch was priced at $349.99 (roughly Rs. 29,000) and Google is highly speculated to keep a similar price tag for the upcoming Pixel Watch 2. If the rumours about the pricing of new Google devices turn out to be true, getting a free Pixel Watch 2 alongside the Pixel 8 Pro would be a sweet deal for potential customers.

Google has already announced that the launch of the Pixel 8 series will take place on October 4 in New York at 10:00am local time (7:30 pm IST). The Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Buds Pro will also debut at the ‘Made by Google' event. Since then, the company has been actively teasing the smartphones via its social media handles. In India, the handsets are confirmed to go on pre-order via Flipkart starting October 5.

The Pixel 8 series smartphones are expected to ship with Android 14. The regular Pixel 8 is expected to feature a 6.17-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, while the pro model is said to get a 6.71-inch LTPO OLED screen with QHD resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. They are tipped to be powered by a Tensor G3 SoC. They are said to come in two RAM —8GB, 12GB— and two storage options — 128GB, 256GB RAM. The Pixel 8 Pro is expected to house a 4,950mAh battery with 27W wired fast charging support. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 could be backed by a 4,485mAh battery with 24W wired charging and 12W wireless charging support.

