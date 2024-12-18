Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Leaked Renders Show Rounded Corners; Galaxy S25+ Live Hands-on Images Surface

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is tipped to feature thinner bezels than its predecessor.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 December 2024 15:07 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is the purported successor to the Galaxy S24 Ultra

Highlights
  • Galaxy S25 Ultra may ditch its boxy design in favour of rounded corners
  • Hands-on images hint at a new mmWave antenna on Galaxy S25+
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to launch early next year
Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to debut early next year at an Galaxy Unpacked event reportedly scheduled for January 22. The lineup is speculated to comprise three models — the standard Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. Ahead of its anticipated debut, a tipster has shared mockups of the top-of-the-line Ultra variant that showcase its tweaked design with rounded corners. Further, live images of the purported Galaxy S25+ have also surfaced, revealing a familiar design but with new antenna placement.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Design Changes

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared renders of both Samsung Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra. While the former appears to have an unaltered look, it is the latter where changes seem prominent. Corroborating previous leaks, the purported Galaxy S25 Ultra can be seen with more rounded corners, potentially ditching the boxy design that has become synonymous with Samsung's ‘Ultra' models in recent years.

The handset may also feature thinner bezels than its predecessor, and if a recent report is to go by, they might be even less prominent than the bezels on its competitors such as the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the Xiaomi 15.

In a separate development, tipster Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) shared live hands-on images of the purported Galaxy S25+ which corroborate the minimal design changes but also give a glimpse of the new antenna placement. At first glance, the handset appears to have a new button at the bottom of the right spine which is reminiscent of the new Camera Control button on the iPhone 16 models.

However, the tipster highlights that this may actually be the mmWave antenna since the handset being displayed is a US variant sporting the model number SM-S926U, with ‘U' indicating the region it is meant to be sold in. Courtesy of this inclusion, the Galaxy S25+ may support faster 5G network speeds.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus design, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra design, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra thin bezels, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google App for iOS May Soon Get a Gemini AI-Powered Search Suggestions Feature
Realme 14x 5G With IP69 Rating, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

