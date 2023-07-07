Technology News

Tarla Review: A Sugary Biopic on One of India's Most Iconic Celebrity Chefs

The simple story of late celebrated chef-author-host Tarla Dalal is a nostalgic treat for foodies.

Written by Vaibhavi Mishra, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 7 July 2023 00:02 IST
Tarla Review: A Sugary Biopic on One of India's Most Iconic Celebrity Chefs

Photo Credit: Zee5

Huma Qureshi offers an impressive portrayal of the late Padma Shri recipient Tarla Dalal

Highlights
  • The first half of Tarla often seemed overly sweet
  • The film touches upon the patriarchal challenges faced by women in India
  • Careful attention has been paid to the recreation of the 1960s and '70s

Whether or not you are a foodie, there's a good chance that the name Tarla Dalal strikes a chord with you; the late connoisseur was a household name in India back in the day. Dalal authored over 100 cook books in several languages, featured in hit cooking shows, conducted cooking classes, and had a sensational internet following in her later years. Actor Huma Qureshi steps into the shoes of the much-celebrated vegetarian chef, in the biopic Tarla.

The film primarily focuses on the start of Dalal's journey in going from a regular homemaker to a household name, and not so much on her monumental success after her successful cooking show. Interestingly, the biopic opens in a classroom, with a young Tarla Dalal determined to achieve something in life, not quite sure of what it could be – cooking up a back-story for her remarkable journey. Here is my spoiler-free review of the biography.

Huma Qureshi offers a convincing portrayal of the Gujarati chef

Actor Huma Qureshi (Monica, O My Darling) has convincingly slipped into Dalal's shoes, with not just her Gujarati accent and looks, but also her body language in mimicking the chef capably. She starts off as a typical homemaker, occupied with the never-ending chores of a middle-class household. Qureshi also seems to have found the right balance between Dalal's confident and bubbly personality, and the nervousness of a woman ready to challenge the deeply patriarchal blueprint of Indian society.

Her character also brings to the plate some comic respite, especially when it comes to her uneasiness about her husband consuming non-vegetarian food. Qureshi has carefully opened the emotional layers of her character at a gradual pace, as the film progresses.

DSC07472 Tarla Dalal

The first half lacks flavour (pun intended)

A large portion of the film comes across as a feel-good movie for kids, where everything seems to miraculously fall right into place for the Dalal family. The storyline feels too saccharine, even with a few challenges sprinkled here and there. Even the villainous characters with their patriarchal dialogues don't feel too threatening at any point.

It wouldn't be wrong to say that the first half feels like an oversimplified version of Dalal's life story, with a predictable plot. It is the second half that the film brings in a more realistic flavour – almost like the burst of the metaphorical dreamy bubble, leading to a tangled cocktail of human emotions.

A typical patriarchal porridge

As mentioned earlier, the film does not miss a chance to carefully slip in typical patriarchal dialogues. From cooking being labeled as an unsaid duty of women, to Indian males with their fragile egos becoming uncomfortable merely with the idea of a woman succeeding, the film has a truckload of clichés. Some of the dialogue seems to be coming straight from the classic dialogue book of Bollywood, overused in Hindi drama films.

However, I was particularly impressed with the careful portrayal of the patriarchal attitude conditioned in women, shown in the form of Dalal's not-so-supportive mother, played brilliantly by Morli Patel. Even though Patel does not have a lot of screen time, it's enough to convey the message loud and clear.

Speaking of patriarchy in the movie, Tarla's husband Nalin Dalal - played by Sharib Hashmi (Family Man) - brings in sweet respite. His character isn't afraid to fully support and encourage his partner, setting aside the shoes of the typical Indian male.

DSC07808 Tarla Dalal

A sizzling platter of nostalgia

What I loved the most about the film was the platter of nostalgia from the bygone days, which transports the viewers to the household of a typical middle-class family of the 1960s. Close attention has been paid to the props and set design, from small decorative showpieces, fabrics, everyday items, and fashion trends, to even the automobiles and radio tunes. The art department has done an impressive job in Tarla.

I found myself smiling at the sight of the popular Reynold's ballpoint pen with a white body and a blue cap, the dog-shaped Calcium Sandoz bottles, and the almost ritualistic crepe paper decorations seen in childrens' birthday parties of the time.

Verdict

On the whole, the film is an earnest attempt at showcasing the story of the late Padma Shri award recipient, but somewhat misses the enticing flavours of a realistic biography. It covers a rather small portion of her career, and does not quite give the idea of how big a celebrity Tarla Dalal actually grew to become.

A few snippets of her remarkable achievements shown might have made a stronger impact, instead of just rolling them out as text before the credits. If you have no idea of who Tarla Dalal was, you might still not fully comprehend her iconic journey even after watching this film.

I was also a bit disappointed to learn that the film has not covered Dalal's applauded culinary experiments with international cuisines, where she would give them an Indian twist. In terms of cinematography, even though the film offers a few tempting shots of food, the foodie in me would have loved to see a few more delicacies on screen. All in all, Tarla is a visual treat of nostalgia, and the film will likely have you looking up Tarla Dalal's recipes.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Tarla

Tarla

  • Release Date 7 July 2023
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Biography
  • Cast
    Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi, Bharati Achrekar, Amarjeet Singh, Rajeev Pandey, Purnendu Bhattacharya, Veenah Naair
  • Director
    Piyush Gupta
  • Producer
    Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Nitesh Tiwari
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tarla, Tarla Dalal, Zee5, Tarla Review, Film Review, Tarla Zee5, Huma Qureshi, Biopic, Tarla Dalal biopic
Crossbeats Apex Regal Smartwatch With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display Launched in India: Price, Features
Oppo Reno 10 Pro, Reno 10 Pro+ Reportedly Listed on JioMart; Price Leaked

Related Stories

Tarla Review: A Sugary Biopic on One of India's Most Iconic Celebrity Chefs
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Price in India, Specifications Tipped; Spotted on Geekbench
  2. Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G Series Reportedly Listed Online; Price in India Leaked
  3. Realme Narzo 60 5G Series With Up to 1TB Storage Debut in India: See Price
  4. Honor Pad X8 Pro Tablet With 11.5-Inch TFT LCD Display Debuts: See Price
  5. Here's What the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, Tab S9 Could Look Like
  6. Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G First Impressions: Stepping on Familiar Toes
  7. Twitter or Threads: Who Wins Outside of a Cage Fight
  8. Meta's Threads Racks Up Over 30 Million Users Within 18 Hours of Launch
  9. Realme Buds Wireless 3 With 40-Hour Battery Life Launched: See Price
  10. OnePlus Nord 3 With Dimensity 9000 SoC Debuts in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon's Acquisition of iRobot Faces New Challenges From EU Antitrust Regulators
  2. Meta's Threads Emerges as First Real Threat to Twitter as It Racks Up Over 30 Million Users in 18 Hours
  3. Uber, Other App-Based Food Delivery Firms Sue New York City's Law on Minimum Wage
  4. Chandrayaan-3 to Launch on July 14, Soft Landing Expected on August 23 or 24
  5. Vivo V27 4G India Launch Timeline Leaked: Expected Specifications, Features
  6. Honor Pad X8 Pro With 11.5-Inch TFT LCD Display, Six Speakers Launched: All Details
  7. Israel Follows UK to Exempt Foreigners from Paying Taxes on Crypto Gains: Details
  8. EA Sports FC 24 Will Reportedly Release on September 29: Editions, Beta Size, More
  9. Oppo Reno 10 Pro, Reno 10 Pro+ Reportedly Listed on JioMart; Price Leaked
  10. Nothing Phone 2 Price in India, Key Specifications Leaked; Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of July 11 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.