Crossbeats Apex Regal Smartwatch With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display Launched in India: Price, Features

Crossbeats Apex Regal smartwatch comes with over 500 customisable watch faces.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 6 July 2023 17:23 IST
Crossbeats Apex Regal Smartwatch With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Crossbeats

Crossbeats Apex Regal price in India is set at Rs. 3,499

Highlights
  • Crossbeats Apex Regal sports a round display
  • The smartwatch offers 1000 nits brightness
  • Crossbeats Apex Regal features Bluetooth calling

Crossbeats Apex Regal smartwatch has been launched in India. The latest offering from the Indian manufacturer sports a 1.43-inch circular display that is claimed to come with an always-on feature. The wearable comes with features like Bluetooth calling as well as smart health monitors, along with over 500 customisable watch faces. The smartwatch also has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. It is powered by a 280mAh battery, which is claimed to offer 30 days of standby time and up to three days of usage with active Bluetooth calling.

Crossbeats Apex Regal smartwatch price in India

Crossbeats Apex Regal price in India is set at Rs. 3,499 and will be available for purchase via the official Crossbeats website and Amazon from July 15. The watch is available in two colour options — Black and Gold.

The watch will compete with Fire-Boltt Dagger, NoiseFit Halo, Fire-Boltt Blizzard smartwatches, among others in the price segment.

Crossbeats Apex Regal specifications, features

The new smartwatch from Crossbeats features a round dial and a crown button that allows users to switch between apps. The Crossbeats Apex Regal sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 1000 nits brightness and an always-on feature. The watch supports Bluetooth calling and is available with both a metal mesh strap and a silicon strap.

Crossbeats Apex Regal Striker Plus smartwatch features over 100 preloaded activities and AI health sensors, which track heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, sleep, and blood pressure. Users can also choose from over 500 watch faces and use custom multi-dial features for the smartwatch. Additionally, the watch is IP67 water-resistant.

Furthermore, the smartwatch is powered by a 280mAh battery that claims to provide up to seven days of playtime, up to three days of usage with Bluetooth calling enabled, and up to 30 days of standby time on a single charge. 

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Crossbeats Apex Regal, Crossbeats Apex Regal specifications, Crossbeats Apex Regal price
Crossbeats Apex Regal Smartwatch With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display Launched in India: Price, Features
