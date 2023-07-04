Amazon miniTV, the ad-supported free content streaming platform that works within the Amazon Shopping app and on the Amazon India website, is set to launch a new category of shows under the banner ‘miniTV Imported'. The new category will comprise of various international shows across languages such as Korean, Turkish, Mandarin, and Spanish, but dubbed in Hindi for audiences in India. The new category and shows will go live on Amazon miniTV on July 7, with Korean shows Cheer Up, Doctor Detective, and Heart Surgeons part of the initial launch lineup.

The ad-supported free content streaming platform Amazon miniTV was launched in India in 2021, and does not require a subscription to watch content. The service can be accessed from within the Amazon shopping app or on the Amazon India website, allowing users to view various TV shows and mini-series for free.

The initial launch slate for the ‘Imported' category on Amazon miniTV includes Korean shows Cheer Up, Doctor Detective, and Heart Surgeons, but the platform is promising to bring many more shows in the coming weeks and months across various International languages. According to Aruna Daryanani, director and business head for miniTV, the service caters significantly to users in the 18-34 age bracket in India. These users are expected to show interest in global content, especially if dubbed in Hindi for easier viewing.

The ad-supported miniTV service works with various studios to produce content for the platform, giving users an opportunity to new web series without the need for a subscription. While the focus thus far has been on locally-produced content (primarily in Hindi), the new ‘Imported' category will expand the service's offerings to global content as well. Of course, with Hindi dubbing, the content retains its appeal among Hindi-speaking audiences, without the need for subtitles which can be a bit tricky to read on mobile devices.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.