Amazon miniTV Imported Category With International Shows Dubbed in Hindi for Indian Audiences Set to Launch on July 7

Various Korean, Turkish, Mandarin, and Spanish shows will be available to watch on the free streaming platform, dubbed in Hindi, starting July 7.

Written by Ali Pardiwala, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 July 2023 13:54 IST
Content on miniTV can be watched for free within the Amazon Shopping app and on amazon.in

  • Amazon miniTV’s new category offers shows dubbed in Hindi
  • The ad-supported streaming platform is offered to users for free
  • The shows will be launched on July 7 in India

Amazon miniTV, the ad-supported free content streaming platform that works within the Amazon Shopping app and on the Amazon India website, is set to launch a new category of shows under the banner ‘miniTV Imported'. The new category will comprise of various international shows across languages such as Korean, Turkish, Mandarin, and Spanish, but dubbed in Hindi for audiences in India. The new category and shows will go live on Amazon miniTV on July 7, with Korean shows Cheer Up, Doctor Detective, and Heart Surgeons part of the initial launch lineup.

The ad-supported free content streaming platform Amazon miniTV was launched in India in 2021, and does not require a subscription to watch content. The service can be accessed from within the Amazon shopping app or on the Amazon India website, allowing users to view various TV shows and mini-series for free.

The initial launch slate for the ‘Imported' category on Amazon miniTV includes Korean shows Cheer Up, Doctor Detective, and Heart Surgeons, but the platform is promising to bring many more shows in the coming weeks and months across various International languages. According to Aruna Daryanani, director and business head for miniTV, the service caters significantly to users in the 18-34 age bracket in India. These users are expected to show interest in global content, especially if dubbed in Hindi for easier viewing.

The ad-supported miniTV service works with various studios to produce content for the platform, giving users an opportunity to new web series without the need for a subscription. While the focus thus far has been on locally-produced content (primarily in Hindi), the new ‘Imported' category will expand the service's offerings to global content as well. Of course, with Hindi dubbing, the content retains its appeal among Hindi-speaking audiences, without the need for subtitles which can be a bit tricky to read on mobile devices.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Amazon, Amazon miniTV, miniTV, Streaming, Hindi, India, Web Series, Free
