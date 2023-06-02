Technology News

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Review: A Visually Stunning, Pop-Culture Masterpiece

Across the Spider-Verse is many different works of art, nicely bundled into an engaging story.

Written by Ali Pardiwala, Edited by Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 2 June 2023 15:24 IST
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Review: A Visually Stunning, Pop-Culture Masterpiece

Photo Credit: Sony Pictures Animation

Across the Spider-Verse features the voices of Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld in the lead roles

Highlights
  • The film features Oscar Isaac as anti-hero Miguel O’Hara/ Spider-Man 2099
  • The ‘Mumbattan’ sequences are among the best in the film
  • Across the Spider-Verse lives up to the high expectations

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, out now in cinemas in India and globally, is among the biggest theatrical releases this year, and for good reason. The first film in this specific series, 2018's Into the Spider-Verse was a surprise package that far exceeded expectations and won various accolades including an Oscar, offering a fresh new take on the beloved web-slinger. Its sequel, Across the Spider-Verse, not only lives up to expectations but goes even further in the expansiveness of its concepts, artwork, and visual experience.

As with the first instalment, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hinges on the multiverse concept that has been heavily explored by comics and comic-based films and shows. However, one can argue that Into the Spider-Verse did this in a big (and enjoyable) way before it became ‘mainstream', so to speak. Across the Spider-Verse takes this idea even further, and here's my spoiler-free review of the movie.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse review— colour, colour everywhere

The idea of an animated Spider-Man movie might have felt a bit strange initially, and indeed many view animation as ‘childish' or ‘lazy' filmmaking, but it's this very element that makes Across the Spider-Verse so good. The use of animation gives the film its ‘comic-book' feel, and also allows for the wild creativity of the visuals to flow freely; this kind of aesthetic would be near-impossible to achieve in a live-action film.

spider man across the spider verse mumbattan sony pictures animation Spider-Man

That said, there are brief live-action sequences in the film, combined with the animation and the CGI, including some interesting cameo appearances and old film clips brought in to aid the multiverse plot element. Those are brief though; the heart of the movie is its various art styles, which changes depending on the Spider-Man in focus or the Earth version where the action is taking place.

Gwen Stacy/ Spider-Woman's (Hailee Steinfeld) universe is splashy and bright, using its colours to portray emotion, and Miles Morales/ Spider-Man's (Shameik Moore) setting is classically comic-inspired and familiar if you've watched the first movie. However, the aesthetic that stands out the most is Mumbattan, the chaotic, Mumbai-inspired, futuristic world of Pavitr Prabhakar/ Spider-Man India. It's by far the most unique and appealing, made better by Pavitr's goofiness and silly jokes.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse review — powerful original score sets the pace

Many will remember Into the Spider-Verse for the iconic songs such as Sunflower by Post Malone and Swae Lee, and What's Up Danger by Blackway and Black Caviar, and Across the Spider-Verse similarly has some powerful tracks that might just go the same way. However, it's the original score of the new film that has much more impact, capably setting the pace and flowing well with the bright and busy action sequences.

Despite the rapid pace of the film, everything flows with a sense of purpose in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The speed is really in the background and setting the tone of what's going on, while you're firmly focused on the hundreds of Spider-People (and Spider-Animals), swinging around as only Spider-Individuals can. You do get breaks where things slow down to do a bit of story-telling, and you'll appreciate how well everything plays together, seamlessly moving from intensity to emotion, and back.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse review— so many characters, so little time

Perhaps the only aspect of the film where things drop off a bit is character development, but this being a sequel, you're expected to already have some background into the primary characters and their dynamics after having watched Into the Spider-Verse (you might want a refresher by rewatching it even if you've seen it before). New characters unfortunately don't get enough screen time to have their stories told effectively.

This is particularly the case with the two key negative characters of Across the Spider-Verse, Dr. Jonathan Ohnn/ The Spot (Jason Schwartzman) and Miguel O'Hara/ Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac). Their motivations and villainy is somewhat explained through silent cut-scenes, but I never quite got why they were as angry as they were portrayed throughout the film. O'Hara is more of the anti-hero; not a villain as such, but just vehemently opposed to Miles and his superhero philosophies, while coming off as an authoritative leader who seldom takes advice from anyone else.

The Spot starts out as goofy and underwhelming, but progressively gets more powerful and sinister, hilariously because of his own clumsiness. While those bits were admittedly funny, his transformation from a clumsy mini-villain to the biggest threat to the multiverse felt a bit jarring and sudden.

Apart from Gwen Stacy/ Spider-Woman, other returning characters include fan-favourite Peter B. Parker/ Spider-Man (Jake Johnson) and Aaron Davis (Mahershala Ali) in an alternate form. New characters such as Hobie Brown/ Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya) and Jessica Drew/ Spider-Woman (Issa Rae) also appear, with the former brilliantly portraying a British activist Spider-Man, who fights fascism with punk rock ideals and a guitar.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse review— final thoughts

Just like Into the Spider-Verse, Across the Spider-Verse is a film so expansive and aesthetically lush, that nothing short of animation could even achieve this level of creativity. It also suitably taps into the comic-book roots of the superhero, giving all the various versions of Spider-Man a great outlet through the multiverse concept. There are a handful of meme and pop-culture references as well, providing a perfect blend of classic and modern story-telling.

It's also worth mentioning that Across the Spider-Verse ends on a cliffhanger, and will lead directly into the third instalment in the series, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which is expected to release in March 2024. A quick tip to conclude this review — there are no mid or post-credit scenes to look out for.

Rating: 4/5

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Read Review

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

  • Release Date 1 June 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Animation, Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Cast
    Oscar Isaac, Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, Daniel Kaluuya, Issa Rae, Luna Lauren Vélez, Brian Tyree Henry
  • Director
    Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson
  • Producer
    Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Christina Steinberg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Review, Sony Pictures Entertainment, India, Miles Morales, Spider-Woman, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, Film, Animated Film
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about entertainment, and audio and video gadgets for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for over a decade now. Ali has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in your ...More
Meta to Test Limiting Viewing, Sharing News Content on Facebook and Instagram in Canada
Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR Confirmed for Late 2023, Full Reveal at Ubisoft Forward

Related Stories

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Review: A Visually Stunning, Pop-Culture Masterpiece
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Price in India, Launch Date, More Tipped: Check Here
  2. Redmi Note 12 5G Price in India Discounted to as Low as Rs. 12,999
  3. Vivo S17 Series With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras Launched: Check Price
  4. Motorola Razr 40, Razr 40 Ultra Foldable Phones Debut: Check Price, Details
  5. Apple Plans Major Retail Push, Considers Three New Stores in India
  6. Redmi K50i Now Available at Lower Price in India: Check New Price, Offers
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra May Feature This Camera From Galaxy S23 Ultra
  8. Oppenheimer Is Christopher Nolan’s First R-Rated Movie in Two Decades
  9. OnePlus 11 Genshin Impact Limited Edition India Launch Tipped: Details Here
  10. Realme 11 Pro Series Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia C300, Nokia C110 Entry-Level Smartphones With Android 12 Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Netflix, Disney, Amazon, JioCinema to Challenge Tobacco Warning Rules for Streaming Services in India
  3. Nike Partners EA Sports to Bring Exclusive NFT Collection to Gamers: Details
  4. E-Commerce Platform Meesho Crosses 500 Million App Downloads on Google Play, App Store
  5. WhatsApp Resumes Beta Testing Group Profile Icons on Android, Some Testers Get Updates Tab on iOS: Report
  6. Google's June Update Brings New Features, Three Widgets to Android: All Details
  7. Infinix InBook X2 Slim With 11th Gen Intel Processors Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Crypto Scammers Hack OpenAI CTO’s Twitter Account, Promote Fake Airdrop: Details
  9. Artificial Intelligence Worries Hollywood Actors Ahead of Union Labour Talks
  10. Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR Confirmed for Late 2023, Full Reveal at Ubisoft Forward
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.