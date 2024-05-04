The game features an open-world theme and allows cheat codes
Check out the full list of cheats for Indian Bike Driving 3D game
Indian Bikes Driving 3D is a popular Android game which is a spinoff of the GTA franchise. The game brings all the elements of an open-world game, just like GTA San Andreas or GTA Vice City. However, there are times when playing the game can become a bit challenging, and this is why the developers have added an option for cheat codes. These cheat codes can provide players with various advantages, such as fancy new cars and bikes and exclusive features. In this article, we will discuss a full list of Indian Bike Driving 3D cheat codes that can help you enhance your gaming experience. So, without further ado, let's get started.
Latest Indian Bike Driving 3D Cheat Codes
The game developers regularly update the cheat codes for the Idnain Bikes Driving 3D game. Check out the latest cheat codes of the game below:
Rickshaw - 8370
GTR - 3005
Boat - 3001
Thar - 9191
Velociraptor - 50
T-rex - 51
Spino - 52
Brachiosaurus - 53
Indian Bike Driving 3D Bikes Cheat Codes
Indian Bike Driving 3D game is incomplete without using these codes. Check out the full list of bike cheat codes that you can use while playing this popular mobile game.
Action
Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes
TVS Apache
4050
Yamaha VMAX
999
Yamaha FZ10
888
Tron Bike
6000
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
400
Duke 1290
8888
Duke 200
7777
Yamaha R15
0015
Hero Pleasure
0000
Kawasaki Ninja H2R
3000
Pulsar RS 200
5000
Suzuki Hayabusa
7000
Hero Splendor
9000
Royal Enfield Bullet
9999
ATV
2222
New KTM
1190
KTM Duke
4215
KTM
1210
Pulsar
1211
Hero Super Splendor
6021
Ghost Raider Bike
5555
Ducati Diavel
777
Benelli TNT
666
Indian Bike Driving 3D Car Cheat Codes
From Bugatti Chiron to Mahindra Thar, these cheat codes will give you instant access to different cars in the game:
Action
Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes
Mahindra Thar
9191
JCB
6677
Hummer Car
8880
Mahindra Bolero
3100
Toyota Supra
2244
Ford Mustang
8123
Ferrari
8811
Tank
4040
Ford Endeavour
2020
Truck
1212
Truck with trailer
01212
Fire Truck
606
Toyota Legendar
1001
Tarzen
300
Monster Truck
0 + Car cheat codes
Porsche
4000
Scorpio Classic
333
Scorpio S11
444
Toyota Fortuner
1000
Rolls Royce
2000
Range Rover
6666
Bugatti Chiron
4444
Bugatti v2
800
Koeigness
900
Audi
500
Lamborghini
3333
Lamborghini v2
700
Thar Modified
9090
GTR
3005
Indian Bike Driving 3D All Cheat Codes
Check out the full list of cheat codes that are available for Indian Bike Driving 3D game:
Action
Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes
Rickshaw
8370
Boat
3001
Velociraptor
50
T-rex
51
Spino
52
Brachiosaurus
53
JCB
6677
Jet pack
320
Jet pack mini
330
Tank
4040
Zombie
2030
Dino
5050
Infinity Health
9129
Night Mode
9
Horse
200
Plane
555
Dog
600
Cycle
1111
More NPC
12345
More Traffic Cars
54321
Fuel Tank
00
Gas Tank
0
Helicopter
8000
Super jump
1215
ultra Super jump
1216
Skyfall
1120
Slow motion
1112
Moon gravity
7112
GTR
3005
How to Use Indian Bike Driving 3D Cheat Codes?
Entering cheat codes in the game is pretty simple, and you need to follow these steps to activate your favourite Indian Bikes Driving 3D game. However, it is important to note a few things. First of all, make sure that you have enough space if you are spawning a vehicle, or else it will pile up on top of another vehicle. That said, check out these steps:
Open the Indian Bikes Driving 3D game on your smartphone.
Tap on the Play button, and you will enter the gameplay.
You will find a Phone icon on the game screen at the bottom left corner.
Tap on it, and it will give you the phone options.
Now tap the Phone icon on the mobile to see the contact list.
Tap the Dialpad icon on the phone screen to open the Dialer option with Numpad.
Enter the cheat codes from the above-mentioned list and press the green call button.
The game will load an ad first and then activate the cheat code you entered.