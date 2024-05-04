Technology News
  Indian Bike Driving 3D Cheat Codes (May 2024): Check out Full List of Cheats for this Popular Game

Check out the full list of cheat codes for the popular Indian Bike Driving 3D game.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 May 2024 09:00 IST
Photo Credit: Google Play Store

  • Indian Bike Driving 3D is a popular Android game
  • The game features an open-world theme and allows cheat codes
  • Check out the full list of cheats for Indian Bike Driving 3D game
Indian Bikes Driving 3D is a popular Android game which is a spinoff of the GTA franchise. The game brings all the elements of an open-world game, just like GTA San Andreas or GTA Vice City. However, there are times when playing the game can become a bit challenging, and this is why the developers have added an option for cheat codes. These cheat codes can provide players with various advantages, such as fancy new cars and bikes and exclusive features. In this article, we will discuss a full list of Indian Bike Driving 3D cheat codes that can help you enhance your gaming experience. So, without further ado, let's get started.

Latest Indian Bike Driving 3D Cheat Codes

The game developers regularly update the cheat codes for the Idnain Bikes Driving 3D game. Check out the latest cheat codes of the game below:

  • Rickshaw - 8370
  • GTR - 3005
  • Boat - 3001
  • Thar - 9191
  • Velociraptor - 50
  • T-rex - 51
  • Spino - 52
  • Brachiosaurus - 53

Indian Bike Driving 3D Bikes Cheat Codes

Indian Bike Driving 3D game is incomplete without using these codes. Check out the full list of bike cheat codes that you can use while playing this popular mobile game.

Action Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes
TVS Apache 4050
Yamaha VMAX 999
Yamaha FZ10 888
Tron Bike 6000
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R 400
Duke 1290 8888
Duke 200 7777
Yamaha R15 0015
Hero Pleasure 0000
Kawasaki Ninja H2R 3000
Pulsar RS 200 5000
Suzuki Hayabusa 7000
Hero Splendor 9000
Royal Enfield Bullet 9999
ATV 2222
New KTM 1190
KTM Duke 4215
KTM 1210
Pulsar 1211
Hero Super Splendor 6021
Ghost Raider Bike 5555
Ducati Diavel 777
Benelli TNT 666

Indian Bike Driving 3D Car Cheat Codes

From Bugatti Chiron to Mahindra Thar, these cheat codes will give you instant access to different cars in the game:

Action Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes
Mahindra Thar 9191
JCB 6677
Hummer Car 8880
Mahindra Bolero 3100
Toyota Supra 2244
Ford Mustang 8123
Ferrari 8811
Tank 4040
Ford Endeavour 2020
Truck 1212
Truck with trailer 01212
Fire Truck 606
Toyota Legendar 1001
Tarzen 300
Monster Truck 0 + Car cheat codes
Porsche 4000
Scorpio Classic 333
Scorpio S11 444
Toyota Fortuner 1000
Rolls Royce 2000
Range Rover 6666
Bugatti Chiron 4444
Bugatti v2 800
Koeigness 900
Audi 500
Lamborghini 3333
Lamborghini v2 700
Thar Modified 9090
GTR 3005

Indian Bike Driving 3D All Cheat Codes

Check out the full list of cheat codes that are available for Indian Bike Driving 3D game:

Action Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes
Rickshaw 8370
Boat 3001
Velociraptor 50
T-rex 51
Spino 52
Brachiosaurus 53
JCB 6677
Jet pack 320
Jet pack mini 330
Tank 4040
Zombie 2030
Dino 5050
Infinity Health 9129
Night Mode 9
Horse 200
Plane 555
Dog 600
Cycle 1111
More NPC 12345
More Traffic Cars 54321
Fuel Tank 00
Gas Tank 0
Helicopter 8000
Super jump 1215
ultra Super jump 1216
Skyfall 1120
Slow motion 1112
Moon gravity 7112
GTR 3005

How to Use Indian Bike Driving 3D Cheat Codes?

Entering cheat codes in the game is pretty simple, and you need to follow these steps to activate your favourite Indian Bikes Driving 3D game. However, it is important to note a few things. First of all, make sure that you have enough space if you are spawning a vehicle, or else it will pile up on top of another vehicle. That said, check out these steps:

  1. Open the Indian Bikes Driving 3D game on your smartphone.
  2. Tap on the Play button, and you will enter the gameplay.
  3. You will find a Phone icon on the game screen at the bottom left corner.
  4. Tap on it, and it will give you the phone options.
  5. Now tap the Phone icon on the mobile to see the contact list.
  6. Tap the Dialpad icon on the phone screen to open the Dialer option with Numpad.
  7. Enter the cheat codes from the above-mentioned list and press the green call button.
  8. The game will load an ad first and then activate the cheat code you entered.
