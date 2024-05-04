Indian Bikes Driving 3D is a popular Android game which is a spinoff of the GTA franchise. The game brings all the elements of an open-world game, just like GTA San Andreas or GTA Vice City. However, there are times when playing the game can become a bit challenging, and this is why the developers have added an option for cheat codes. These cheat codes can provide players with various advantages, such as fancy new cars and bikes and exclusive features. In this article, we will discuss a full list of Indian Bike Driving 3D cheat codes that can help you enhance your gaming experience. So, without further ado, let's get started.

Latest Indian Bike Driving 3D Cheat Codes

The game developers regularly update the cheat codes for the Idnain Bikes Driving 3D game. Check out the latest cheat codes of the game below:

Rickshaw - 8370

8370 GTR - 3005

3005 Boat - 3001

3001 Thar - 9191

9191 Velociraptor - 50

50 T-rex - 51

51 Spino - 52

52 Brachiosaurus - 53

Indian Bike Driving 3D Bikes Cheat Codes

Indian Bike Driving 3D game is incomplete without using these codes. Check out the full list of bike cheat codes that you can use while playing this popular mobile game.

Action Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes TVS Apache 4050 Yamaha VMAX 999 Yamaha FZ10 888 Tron Bike 6000 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R 400 Duke 1290 8888 Duke 200 7777 Yamaha R15 0015 Hero Pleasure 0000 Kawasaki Ninja H2R 3000 Pulsar RS 200 5000 Suzuki Hayabusa 7000 Hero Splendor 9000 Royal Enfield Bullet 9999 ATV 2222 New KTM 1190 KTM Duke 4215 KTM 1210 Pulsar 1211 Hero Super Splendor 6021 Ghost Raider Bike 5555 Ducati Diavel 777 Benelli TNT 666

Indian Bike Driving 3D Car Cheat Codes

From Bugatti Chiron to Mahindra Thar, these cheat codes will give you instant access to different cars in the game:

Action Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes Mahindra Thar 9191 JCB 6677 Hummer Car 8880 Mahindra Bolero 3100 Toyota Supra 2244 Ford Mustang 8123 Ferrari 8811 Tank 4040 Ford Endeavour 2020 Truck 1212 Truck with trailer 01212 Fire Truck 606 Toyota Legendar 1001 Tarzen 300 Monster Truck 0 + Car cheat codes Porsche 4000 Scorpio Classic 333 Scorpio S11 444 Toyota Fortuner 1000 Rolls Royce 2000 Range Rover 6666 Bugatti Chiron 4444 Bugatti v2 800 Koeigness 900 Audi 500 Lamborghini 3333 Lamborghini v2 700 Thar Modified 9090 GTR 3005

Indian Bike Driving 3D All Cheat Codes

Check out the full list of cheat codes that are available for Indian Bike Driving 3D game:

Action Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes Rickshaw 8370 Boat 3001 Velociraptor 50 T-rex 51 Spino 52 Brachiosaurus 53 JCB 6677 Jet pack 320 Jet pack mini 330 Tank 4040 Zombie 2030 Dino 5050 Infinity Health 9129 Night Mode 9 Horse 200 Plane 555 Dog 600 Cycle 1111 More NPC 12345 More Traffic Cars 54321 Fuel Tank 00 Gas Tank 0 Helicopter 8000 Super jump 1215 ultra Super jump 1216 Skyfall 1120 Slow motion 1112 Moon gravity 7112 GTR 3005

How to Use Indian Bike Driving 3D Cheat Codes?

Entering cheat codes in the game is pretty simple, and you need to follow these steps to activate your favourite Indian Bikes Driving 3D game. However, it is important to note a few things. First of all, make sure that you have enough space if you are spawning a vehicle, or else it will pile up on top of another vehicle. That said, check out these steps:

Open the Indian Bikes Driving 3D game on your smartphone. Tap on the Play button, and you will enter the gameplay. You will find a Phone icon on the game screen at the bottom left corner. Tap on it, and it will give you the phone options. Now tap the Phone icon on the mobile to see the contact list. Tap the Dialpad icon on the phone screen to open the Dialer option with Numpad. Enter the cheat codes from the above-mentioned list and press the green call button. The game will load an ad first and then activate the cheat code you entered.

