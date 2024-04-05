GTA 5 Cheat Codes: Full List of GTA V Cheats for PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox

GTA 5 is one of the few games that allows you to enter cheat codes. GTA 5 cheats surely make the whole gameplay intense and grant some new abilities to the character, ranging from invincibility to new weapons, sports cars, and more. The best part about these cheats is that they can be entered across platforms, including PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. So, if you are looking for a list of GTA V cheat codes, you have come to the right place. So bookmark this guide so that you can get all the cheats. Happy gaming!
GTA 5 Cheat Codes for PC
Check out the complete list of GTA 5 cheat codes that are available on PC:
Important GTA 5 Cheat Codes
For those who don't want to get into the details of all the cheats available for GTA 5, there are a few important ones related to your character's health, ammo, and wanted levels. Here are some important cheat codes that you can use while playing GTA 5 on PC:
- Max Health and Armor: TURTLE
- All Weapons and Full Ammo: TOOLUP
- Lower Wanted Level: LAWYERUP
- Raise Wanted Level: FUGITIVE
- Become Invincible: PAINKILLER
- Aim better: DEADEYE
- Spawn a sports car: COMET
H3: General GTA 5 Cheat Codes
Here are other essential GTA 5 cheats that you can use while playing it on your PlayStation:
|Action
|Cheat Code
|Super Jump
|HOPTOIT
|Explosive Melee Attack
|HOTHANDS
|Flaming Bullets
|INCENDIARY
|Explosive Bullet
|HIGHEX
|Recharge Special Ability
|POWERUP
|Get Parachute
|SKYDIVE
|Director Mode
|JRTALENT
|Get Drunk
|LIQUOR
|Low Gravity
|FLOATER
|Slow Motion
|SLOWMO
|Run Fast
|CATCHME
|Jump High
|GOTGILLS
|Exploding Punch
|HOTHANDS
|Change Weather
|MAKEITRAIN
|Slippery Cars on the Road
|SNOWDAY
|Skyfall
|SKYFALL
GTA 5 Cheat Codes for Cars
Here's the list of all car and vehicle cheats available in the game:
|Action
|GTA 5 Car Cheat Codes
|Spawn Sanchez Dirt Bike
|OFFROAD
|Spawn Comet
|COMET
|Spawn PCJ-600 Motorcycle
|ROCKET
|Spawn BMX Bike
|BANDIT
|Spawn Rapid GT
|RAPIDGT
|Spawn Garbage Truck
|TRASHED
|Spawn Limo
|VINEWOOD
|Spawn Golf Caddy
|HOLEIN1
|Spawn Stunt Plane
|BARNSTORM
|Spawn Buzzard Attack Helicopter
|BUZZOFF
|Spawn Duster Plane
|FLYSPRAY
|Spawn Duke O'Death car
|DEATHCAR
|Spawn Kraken submarine
|BUBBLES
|Spawn Dodo Airplane
|EXTINCT
GTA 5 Cheats for PS5, PS4, and PS3
If you want to look at the complete list of GTA 5 cheats for PlayStation 5, PS4, and older console platforms, you have come to the right place. Let's take a look at all the cheats:
Important GTA 5 Cheat Codes for PlayStation
These are some of the important cheat codes in the game, which ensure that you have an ample amount of ammo, weapons, health, armour, a sports car, and more:
- Max Health and Armor: O, L1, Triangle, R2, X ,Square, O, Right, Square, L1, L1, L1
- All Weapons and Full Ammo: Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X ,Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1
- Lower Wanted Level: R1, R1, O, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left
- Raise Wanted Level: R1, R1, O, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right
- Become Invincible: Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle
- Slow motion aiming: Square, L2, R1, Triangle, Left, Square, L2, Right, X
- Spawn a sports car: R1, O, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1
General GTA 5 Cheat Codes for PlayStation
|Action
|Cheat Code
|Super Jump
|L2, L2, Square, O, O, L2, Square, Square, Left, Right, X
|Explosive Melee Attack
|Right, Left, X, Triangle, R1, O, O, O, L2
|Flaming Bullets
|L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Right, L1, L1
|Explosive Bullet
|Right, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Right, Right, L1, L1, L1
|Recharge Special Ability
|X, X, Square, R1, L1, X, Right, Left, X
|Get Parachute
|Left ,Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Left, Left, Right, L1
|Get Drunk
|Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Left
|Low Gravity
|Left, Left, L1, R1, L1, Right, Left, L1, Left
|Slow Motion
|Triangle, Left, Right, Right, Square, R2, R1
|Run Fast
|Triangle, Left, Right, Right, L2, L1, Square
|Jump High
|Left, Left, L1, Right, Right, R2, Left, L2, Right
|Exploding Punch
|Right, Left, X, Triangle, R1, O, O, O, L2
|Change Weather
|R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square
|Slippery Cars on the Road
|Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1
|Skyfall
|L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right
GTA 5 Cheat Codes for Cars for PlayStation
These are different GTA 5 cheats that you can use to get different vehicles in the game:
|Action
|GTA 5 Car Cheat Codes
|Spawn Sanchez Dirt Bike
|Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Triangle, R1, R2
|Spawn Comet
|R1, O, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1
|Spawn PCJ-600 Motorcycle
|R1, Right, Left, Right, R2, Left, Right, Square, Right, L2, L1, L1
|Spawn BMX Bike
|Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Triangle, R1, R2
|Spawn Rapid GT
|R2, L1, O, Right, L1, R1, Right, Left, O, R2
|Spawn Garbage Truck
|O, R1, O, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, O, Right
|Spawn Limo
|R2, Right, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, O, Right
|Spawn Golf Caddy
|O, L1, Left, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, O, X
|Spawn Stunt Plane
|O, Right, L1, L2, Left, R1, L1, L1, Left, Left, X, Triangle
|Spawn Buzzard Attack Helicopter
|O, O, L1, O, O, O, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, O, Triangle
|Spawn Duster Plane
|Right, Left, R1, R1, R1, Left, Triangle, Triangle, X, O, L1, L1
GTA 5 Cheats for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Xbox 360
If you are looking for GTA 5 cheat codes for Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One or Xbox360, check out all the button combos you can use:
Important GTA 5 Cheat Codes
These are some of the essential cheat codes in the game that guarantee you have enough amount of ammo, weapons, health, armour, a sports vehicle, and more:
- Max Health and Armor: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Right, X, LB, LB, LB
- All Weapons and Full Ammo: Y, RT, Left, LB, A, Right, Y, Down, X, LB, LB, LB
- Lower Wanted Level: RB, RB, B, RT, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left
- Raise Wanted Level: RB, RB, B, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right
- Become Invincible: Right, A, Right, Left, Right, RB, Right, Left, A, Y
- Aim better: X, LT, RB, Y, Left, X, LT, Right, A
- Spawn a sports car: RB, B, RT, Right, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB
General GTA 5 Cheat Codes for Xbox
Here are other essential GTA 5 cheats that you can use while playing it on your Xbox platform:
|Action
|Cheat Code
|Super Jump
|Left, Left, Y, Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, RB, RT
|Explosive Melee Attack
|Right, Left, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT
|Flaming Bullets
|LB, RB, X, RB, Left, RT, RB, Left, X, Right, LB, LB
|Explosive Bullet
|Right, X, A, Left, RB, RT, Left, Right, Right, LB, LB, LB
|Recharge Special Ability
|A, A, X, RB, LB, A, Right, Left, A
|Get Parachute
|Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, Left, Left, Right, LB
|Get Drunk
|Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B, Left
|Low Gravity
|Left, Left, LB, RB, LB, Right, Left, LB, Left
|Slow Motion
|Y, Left, Right, Right, X, RT, RB
|Run Fast
|Y, Left, Right, Right, LT, LB, X
|Jump High
|Left, Left, LB, Right, Right, RT, Left, LT, Right
|Exploding Punch
|Right, Left, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT
|Change Weather
|RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X
|Slippery Cars on the Road
|Y, RB, RB, Left, RB, LB, RT, LB
|Skyfall
|LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right
GTA 5 Cheat Codes for Cars for Xbox
These are different GTA 5 cheats that you can use to get different vehicles in the game:
|Action
|GTA 5 Car Cheat Codes
|Spawn Sanchez Dirt Bike
|B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB
|Spawn Comet
|RB, B, RT, Right, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB
|Spawn PCJ-600 Motorcycle
|RB, Right, Left, Right, RT, Left, Right, X, Right, LT, LB, LB
|Spawn BMX Bike
|Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B,Y, RB, RT
|Spawn Rapid GT
|RT, LB, B, Right, LB, RB, Right, Left, B, RT
|Spawn Garbage Truck
|B, RB, B, RB, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right
|Spawn Limo
|RT, Right, LT, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right
|Spawn Golf Caddy
|B, LB, Left, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A
|Spawn Stunt Plane
|B, Right, LB, LT, Left, RB, LB, LB, Left, Left, A, Y
|Spawn Buzzard Attack Helicopter
|B, B, LB, B,B,B,LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y
|Spawn Duster Plane
|Right, Left, RB, RB, RB, Left, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB
GTA 5 Cheat Codes For All Platforms
Apart from using the codes mentioned above, there is also a way through which you can activate GTA 5 cheats using the in-game cell phone. One can usually use a cell phone to enter a specific number and dial it. Doing this will instantly activate the cheat code. For PC, you need to press Backspace or T and then press on Spacebar to bring up the dial option. For Playstation, one can press the Up button on your D-pad > Square to bring up the dial pad. Lastly, Xbox users can press the Up D-pad button and X to bring the dial pad. Here's a list of all the cheat codes you can dial in the GTA 5 game.
|Action
|Cheat Code
|Super Jump
|1-999-467-8648
|Explosive Melee Attack
|1-999-4684-2637
|Flaming Bullets
|1-999-462-363-4279
|Explosive Bullet
|1-999-444-439
|Recharge Special Ability
|1-999-769-3787
|Get Parachute
|1-999-759-3483
|Director Mode
|1-999-57-825368
|Get Drunk
|1-999-547-861
|Low Gravity
|1-999-356-2837
|Slow Motion
|1-999-756-966
|Run Fast
|1-999-2288-463
|Swim Fast
|1-999-4684-4557
|Change Weather
|1-999-625-348-7246
|Slippery Cars on the Road
|1-999-7669-329
|Skyfall
|1-999-759-3255
|Spawn Sanchez Dirt Bike
|1-999-633-7623
|Spawn Comet
|1-999-266-38
|Spawn PCJ-600 Motorcycle
|1-999-762-538
|Spawn BMX Bike
|1-999-226-348
|Spawn Rapid GT
|1-999-727-4348
|Spawn Garbage Truck
|1-999-8727-433
|Spawn Limo
|1-999-846-39663
|Spawn Golf Caddy
|1-999-4653-461
|Spawn Stunt Plane
|1-999-227-678-676
|Spawn Buzzard Attack Helicopter
|1-999-2899-633
|Spawn Duster Plane
|1-999-3597-7729
|Spawn Duke O'Death car
|1-999-3328-4227
|Spawn Kraken submarine
|1-999-282-2537
|Spawn Dodo Airplane
|1-999-398-4628
How do you enter GTA 5 cheat codes on PC, PS, and Xbox?
GTA 5 allow gamers to enter cheat codes using different methods. The game allows you to simply add the cheat code or use a different combo for buttons in the console to enter the cheat codes. Here's a quick rundown on how you can enter the cheats on PC and consoles:
- PC: In order to add a cheat code in the GTA 5 game while playing on PC, you need to first press the ‘~' button on the keyboard. Now, simply enter the cheat code in the prompt menu.
- PS and Xbox: Gamers can simply enter the combination of buttons mentioned above while playing the game.
- In-game cell phone: One can also use the in-game cell phone to enter the cheats. Just press the Up button on the d-pad or T button on the PC to bring up the phone and then dial the numbers mentioned above to activate the cheat codes.
FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)
Is there a money cheat in the GTA 5?
No, there is no money cheat option in the GTA 5 game. You must complete the missions to earn money.
Is there any unlimited ammo cheat for GTA 5?
Unfortunately, there is no cheat for unlimited ammo in the GTA 5 game. However, one can get weapons with full ammo by entering the TOOLUP cheat code. Alternatively, one can enter 1-999-866-587 on a cell phone to get weapons.
Do cheats in GTA 5 disable achievements?
Yes, the moment you enter the cheat code in GTA 5, it temporarily disables all the game's achievements. So it is advisable to save the game before entering the cheats so that your achievements are saved.