GTA 5 Cheat Codes: Full List of GTA V Cheats for PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox

GTA 5 is one of the few games that allows you to enter cheat codes. GTA 5 cheats surely make the whole gameplay intense and grant some new abilities to the character, ranging from invincibility to new weapons, sports cars, and more. The best part about these cheats is that they can be entered across platforms, including PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. So, if you are looking for a list of GTA V cheat codes, you have come to the right place. So bookmark this guide so that you can get all the cheats. Happy gaming!

GTA 5 Cheat Codes for PC

Check out the complete list of GTA 5 cheat codes that are available on PC:

Important GTA 5 Cheat Codes

For those who don't want to get into the details of all the cheats available for GTA 5, there are a few important ones related to your character's health, ammo, and wanted levels. Here are some important cheat codes that you can use while playing GTA 5 on PC:

Max Health and Armor: TURTLE

TURTLE All Weapons and Full Ammo: TOOLUP

TOOLUP Lower Wanted Level: LAWYERUP

LAWYERUP Raise Wanted Level: FUGITIVE

FUGITIVE Become Invincible: PAINKILLER

PAINKILLER Aim better: DEADEYE

DEADEYE Spawn a sports car: COMET

General GTA 5 Cheat Codes

Here are other essential GTA 5 cheats that you can use while playing it on your PlayStation:

Action Cheat Code Super Jump HOPTOIT Explosive Melee Attack HOTHANDS Flaming Bullets INCENDIARY Explosive Bullet HIGHEX Recharge Special Ability POWERUP Get Parachute SKYDIVE Director Mode JRTALENT Get Drunk LIQUOR Low Gravity FLOATER Slow Motion SLOWMO Run Fast CATCHME Jump High GOTGILLS Exploding Punch HOTHANDS Change Weather MAKEITRAIN Slippery Cars on the Road SNOWDAY Skyfall SKYFALL

GTA 5 Cheat Codes for Cars

Here's the list of all car and vehicle cheats available in the game:

Action GTA 5 Car Cheat Codes Spawn Sanchez Dirt Bike OFFROAD Spawn Comet COMET Spawn PCJ-600 Motorcycle ROCKET Spawn BMX Bike BANDIT Spawn Rapid GT RAPIDGT Spawn Garbage Truck TRASHED Spawn Limo VINEWOOD Spawn Golf Caddy HOLEIN1 Spawn Stunt Plane BARNSTORM Spawn Buzzard Attack Helicopter BUZZOFF Spawn Duster Plane FLYSPRAY Spawn Duke O'Death car DEATHCAR Spawn Kraken submarine BUBBLES Spawn Dodo Airplane EXTINCT

GTA 5 Cheats for PS5, PS4, and PS3

If you want to look at the complete list of GTA 5 cheats for PlayStation 5, PS4, and older console platforms, you have come to the right place. Let's take a look at all the cheats:

Important GTA 5 Cheat Codes for PlayStation

These are some of the important cheat codes in the game, which ensure that you have an ample amount of ammo, weapons, health, armour, a sports car, and more:

Max Health and Armor: O, L1, Triangle, R2, X ,Square, O, Right, Square, L1, L1, L1

O, L1, Triangle, R2, X ,Square, O, Right, Square, L1, L1, L1 All Weapons and Full Ammo: Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X ,Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1

Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X ,Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1 Lower Wanted Level: R1, R1, O, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

R1, R1, O, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left Raise Wanted Level: R1, R1, O, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

R1, R1, O, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right Become Invincible: Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle

Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle Slow motion aiming: Square, L2, R1, Triangle, Left, Square, L2, Right, X

Square, L2, R1, Triangle, Left, Square, L2, Right, X Spawn a sports car: R1, O, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1

General GTA 5 Cheat Codes for PlayStation

Action Cheat Code Super Jump L2, L2, Square, O, O, L2, Square, Square, Left, Right, X Explosive Melee Attack Right, Left, X, Triangle, R1, O, O, O, L2 Flaming Bullets L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Right, L1, L1 Explosive Bullet Right, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Right, Right, L1, L1, L1 Recharge Special Ability X, X, Square, R1, L1, X, Right, Left, X Get Parachute Left ,Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Left, Left, Right, L1 Get Drunk Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Left Low Gravity Left, Left, L1, R1, L1, Right, Left, L1, Left Slow Motion Triangle, Left, Right, Right, Square, R2, R1 Run Fast Triangle, Left, Right, Right, L2, L1, Square Jump High Left, Left, L1, Right, Right, R2, Left, L2, Right Exploding Punch Right, Left, X, Triangle, R1, O, O, O, L2 Change Weather R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square Slippery Cars on the Road Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1 Skyfall L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right

GTA 5 Cheat Codes for Cars for PlayStation

These are different GTA 5 cheats that you can use to get different vehicles in the game:

Action GTA 5 Car Cheat Codes Spawn Sanchez Dirt Bike Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Triangle, R1, R2 Spawn Comet R1, O, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1 Spawn PCJ-600 Motorcycle R1, Right, Left, Right, R2, Left, Right, Square, Right, L2, L1, L1 Spawn BMX Bike Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Triangle, R1, R2 Spawn Rapid GT R2, L1, O, Right, L1, R1, Right, Left, O, R2 Spawn Garbage Truck O, R1, O, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, O, Right Spawn Limo R2, Right, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, O, Right Spawn Golf Caddy O, L1, Left, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, O, X Spawn Stunt Plane O, Right, L1, L2, Left, R1, L1, L1, Left, Left, X, Triangle Spawn Buzzard Attack Helicopter O, O, L1, O, O, O, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, O, Triangle Spawn Duster Plane Right, Left, R1, R1, R1, Left, Triangle, Triangle, X, O, L1, L1

GTA 5 Cheats for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Xbox 360

If you are looking for GTA 5 cheat codes for Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One or Xbox360, check out all the button combos you can use:

Important GTA 5 Cheat Codes

These are some of the essential cheat codes in the game that guarantee you have enough amount of ammo, weapons, health, armour, a sports vehicle, and more:

Max Health and Armor: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Right, X, LB, LB, LB

B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Right, X, LB, LB, LB All Weapons and Full Ammo: Y, RT, Left, LB, A, Right, Y, Down, X, LB, LB, LB

Y, RT, Left, LB, A, Right, Y, Down, X, LB, LB, LB Lower Wanted Level: RB, RB, B, RT, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

RB, RB, B, RT, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left Raise Wanted Level: RB, RB, B, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

RB, RB, B, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right Become Invincible: Right, A, Right, Left, Right, RB, Right, Left, A, Y

Right, A, Right, Left, Right, RB, Right, Left, A, Y Aim better: X, LT, RB, Y, Left, X, LT, Right, A

X, LT, RB, Y, Left, X, LT, Right, A Spawn a sports car: RB, B, RT, Right, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB

General GTA 5 Cheat Codes for Xbox

Here are other essential GTA 5 cheats that you can use while playing it on your Xbox platform:

Action Cheat Code Super Jump Left, Left, Y, Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, RB, RT Explosive Melee Attack Right, Left, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT Flaming Bullets LB, RB, X, RB, Left, RT, RB, Left, X, Right, LB, LB Explosive Bullet Right, X, A, Left, RB, RT, Left, Right, Right, LB, LB, LB Recharge Special Ability A, A, X, RB, LB, A, Right, Left, A Get Parachute Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, Left, Left, Right, LB Get Drunk Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B, Left Low Gravity Left, Left, LB, RB, LB, Right, Left, LB, Left Slow Motion Y, Left, Right, Right, X, RT, RB Run Fast Y, Left, Right, Right, LT, LB, X Jump High Left, Left, LB, Right, Right, RT, Left, LT, Right Exploding Punch Right, Left, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT Change Weather RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X Slippery Cars on the Road Y, RB, RB, Left, RB, LB, RT, LB Skyfall LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right

GTA 5 Cheat Codes for Cars for Xbox

These are different GTA 5 cheats that you can use to get different vehicles in the game:

Action GTA 5 Car Cheat Codes Spawn Sanchez Dirt Bike B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB Spawn Comet RB, B, RT, Right, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB Spawn PCJ-600 Motorcycle RB, Right, Left, Right, RT, Left, Right, X, Right, LT, LB, LB Spawn BMX Bike Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B,Y, RB, RT Spawn Rapid GT RT, LB, B, Right, LB, RB, Right, Left, B, RT Spawn Garbage Truck B, RB, B, RB, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right Spawn Limo RT, Right, LT, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right Spawn Golf Caddy B, LB, Left, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A Spawn Stunt Plane B, Right, LB, LT, Left, RB, LB, LB, Left, Left, A, Y Spawn Buzzard Attack Helicopter B, B, LB, B,B,B,LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y Spawn Duster Plane Right, Left, RB, RB, RB, Left, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB

GTA 5 Cheat Codes For All Platforms

Apart from using the codes mentioned above, there is also a way through which you can activate GTA 5 cheats using the in-game cell phone. One can usually use a cell phone to enter a specific number and dial it. Doing this will instantly activate the cheat code. For PC, you need to press Backspace or T and then press on Spacebar to bring up the dial option. For Playstation, one can press the Up button on your D-pad > Square to bring up the dial pad. Lastly, Xbox users can press the Up D-pad button and X to bring the dial pad. Here's a list of all the cheat codes you can dial in the GTA 5 game.

Action Cheat Code Super Jump 1-999-467-8648 Explosive Melee Attack 1-999-4684-2637 Flaming Bullets 1-999-462-363-4279 Explosive Bullet 1-999-444-439 Recharge Special Ability 1-999-769-3787 Get Parachute 1-999-759-3483 Director Mode 1-999-57-825368 Get Drunk 1-999-547-861 Low Gravity 1-999-356-2837 Slow Motion 1-999-756-966 Run Fast 1-999-2288-463 Swim Fast 1-999-4684-4557 Change Weather 1-999-625-348-7246 Slippery Cars on the Road 1-999-7669-329 Skyfall 1-999-759-3255 Spawn Sanchez Dirt Bike 1-999-633-7623 Spawn Comet 1-999-266-38 Spawn PCJ-600 Motorcycle 1-999-762-538 Spawn BMX Bike 1-999-226-348 Spawn Rapid GT 1-999-727-4348 Spawn Garbage Truck 1-999-8727-433 Spawn Limo 1-999-846-39663 Spawn Golf Caddy 1-999-4653-461 Spawn Stunt Plane 1-999-227-678-676 Spawn Buzzard Attack Helicopter 1-999-2899-633 Spawn Duster Plane 1-999-3597-7729 Spawn Duke O'Death car 1-999-3328-4227 Spawn Kraken submarine 1-999-282-2537 Spawn Dodo Airplane 1-999-398-4628

How do you enter GTA 5 cheat codes on PC, PS, and Xbox?

GTA 5 allow gamers to enter cheat codes using different methods. The game allows you to simply add the cheat code or use a different combo for buttons in the console to enter the cheat codes. Here's a quick rundown on how you can enter the cheats on PC and consoles:

PC: In order to add a cheat code in the GTA 5 game while playing on PC, you need to first press the ‘~' button on the keyboard. Now, simply enter the cheat code in the prompt menu.

In order to add a cheat code in the GTA 5 game while playing on PC, you need to first press the ‘~' button on the keyboard. Now, simply enter the cheat code in the prompt menu. PS and Xbox: Gamers can simply enter the combination of buttons mentioned above while playing the game.

Gamers can simply enter the combination of buttons mentioned above while playing the game. In-game cell phone: One can also use the in-game cell phone to enter the cheats. Just press the Up button on the d-pad or T button on the PC to bring up the phone and then dial the numbers mentioned above to activate the cheat codes.

FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Is there a money cheat in the GTA 5?

No, there is no money cheat option in the GTA 5 game. You must complete the missions to earn money.

Is there any unlimited ammo cheat for GTA 5?

Unfortunately, there is no cheat for unlimited ammo in the GTA 5 game. However, one can get weapons with full ammo by entering the TOOLUP cheat code. Alternatively, one can enter 1-999-866-587 on a cell phone to get weapons.

Do cheats in GTA 5 disable achievements?

Yes, the moment you enter the cheat code in GTA 5, it temporarily disables all the game's achievements. So it is advisable to save the game before entering the cheats so that your achievements are saved.