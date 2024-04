GTA: San Andreas is probably one of the most popular games to date. This classic game surely takes many down memory lane and is one of the few games that allows you to enter cheat codes. Whether it be getting unlimited money, infinite health and ammo, or even a fighter jet, GTA San Andreas cheat codes surely take the gameplay to the next level. So, if you are all set to revisit this Classic game, then you need a list of cheat codes. This is why this guide is here. Here's the full list of GTA San Andreas cheats for all the platforms, including PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and even the mobile version. So, without further ado, let's get started!

GTA San Andreas Cheat Codes for PC

Here's the complete list of GTA San Andreas cheats that you can use while playing the game on the PC.

Popular GTA San Andreas Cheat Codes for PC

For those who don't want to scan the whole list and just want to enjoy the game with some popular cheats, then this section is for you. Check out the popular GTA San Andreas cheat codes for PC platform.

Health, Armor, and Money (250,000): HESOYAM

HESOYAM Infinite Health: BAGUVIX

BAGUVIX Infinite Ammo: FULLCLIP

FULLCLIP Weapon Set 1 (Bat, Pistol, Shotgun, Mini SMG, AK 47, Rocket Launcher, Molotov Cocktail, Spray Can, Brass Knuckles): LXGIWYL

LXGIWYL Weapon Set 2 (Knife, Pistol, Sawed-Off Shotgun, Tec 9, Sniper Rifle, Flamethrower, Grenades, Fire Extinguisher): PROFESSIONALSKIT

PROFESSIONALSKIT Weapon Set 3 (Chainsaw, Silenced Pistol, Combat Shotgun, M4, Bazooka, Plastic Explosive): UZUMYMW

UZUMYMW Raise Wanted Level: TURNUPTHEHEAT

TURNUPTHEHEAT Remove Wanted Level: TURNDOWNTHEHEAT

TURNDOWNTHEHEAT Spawn Rhino Tank: WPRTON

GTA San Andreas Vehicle Cheat Codes for PC

Here's the list of all cheats for cars, planes, jets, jetpack, and more.

Action Cheat Code Spawn Cadillac RZHSUEW Spawn a Quad bike FOURWHEELFUN Spawn Rhino AIWPRTON Spawn Stunt Plane FLYINGTOSTUNT Spawn a Racecar VPJTQWV Spawn Bloodring Banger CQZIJMB Spawn Jetpack ROCKETMAN Spawn Garbage Truck TRUEGRIME Spawn Limo CELEBRITYSTATUS Spawn Hovercraft KGGGDKP Spawn Hydra JUMPJET Spawn Romero WHERESTHEFUNERAL Spawn Rancher JQNTDMH Spawn Tanker Truck AMOMHRER Spawn Monster Ride MONSTERMASH Spawn Dozer ITSALLBULL Spawn Racecar VROCKPOKEY Spawn Hunter OHDUDE Spawn Vortex Hovercraft KGGGDKP Cars Explode CPKTNWT Cars have Nitrous SPEEDFREAK Flying Cars CHITTYCHITTYBANGBANG Float away on impact BUBBLECARS Nitrous Taxis VKYPQCF Flying Boats FLYINGFISH Increase Car Speed LPNQMAS Drive on Water GKPNMQ Insane Vehicle Handling STICKLIKEGLUE Invisible Cars WHEELSONLYPLEASE All Cars are Pink LLQPFBN All Cars are Black IOWDLAC All Cars are Sports Cars EVERYONEISRICH All Cars are Junk Cars EVERYONEISPOOR

Other GTA San Andreas Cheat Codes for PC

Action Cheat Code Maximum Wanted Level BRINGITON Lock Wanted Level AEZAKMI Mega Jump KANGAROO Super Punch STINGLIKEABEE Max Muscle BUFFMEUP Max Fat BTCDBCB Minimum Muscle and Fat KVGYZQK Infinite Lung Capacity CVWKXAM Never Get Hungry AEDUWNV Maximum Respect WORSHIPME Maximum Sex Appeal HELLOLADIES Hitman Level For All Weapons PROFESSIONALKILLER Bounty on Your Head BAGOWPG Cloudy Weather ALNSFMZO Foggy Weather CFVFGMJ Stormy Weather AUIFRVQS Sunny Weather MGHXYRM Very Sunny Weather ICIKPYH Sandstorm Weather CWJXUOC Pedestrian Riot STATEOFEMERGENCY Chaos Mode AJLOJYQY Pedestrians Attack With Guns BGLUAWML Pedestrians Have Weapons FOOOXFT All Pedestrians Are Elvis BLUESUEDESHOES Beach Party Mode LIFESABEACH Triad Theme NINJATOWN Funhouse Theme CRAZYTOWN Rural Theme FVTMNBZ Kinky Theme LOVECONQUERSALL Always Midnight NIGHTPROWLER Always 21:00 OFVIAC Slow Motion SLOWITDOWN Fast Motion SPEEDITUP Fast Time YSOHNUL Free Aim While Driving OUIQDMW Traffic Lights Stay Green ZEIIVG Aggressive Traffic YLTEICZ Super Bunny Hop CJPHONEHOME Car floats when hit BUBBLECARS Reduced Traffic GHOSTTOWN Gang Members Everywhere ONLYHOMIESALLOWED Gang controls the streets BIFBUZZ Recruit Anyone with Pistol SJMAHPE Recruit Anyone with Rocket Launcher ZSOXFSQ

GTA San Andreas Cheat Codes for PS5, PS4, PS3, and PS2

If you want to look at the complete list of GTA San Andreas cheats for PlayStation 5, PS4, and older console platforms, you have come to the right place. Let's take a look at all the cheats:

Popular GTA San Andreas Cheat Codes

Check out the popular cheat codes for the PlayStation platform.

Health, Armor, and Money (250,000): R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Infinite Health: Down, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Down, Up, Triangle

Down, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Down, Up, Triangle Infinite Ammo: L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Down, L1, L1

L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Down, L1, L1 Weapon Set 1 (Bat, Pistol, Shotgun, Mini SMG, AK 47, Rocket Launcher, Molotov Cocktail, Spray Can, Brass Knuckles): R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Weapon Set 2 (Knife, Pistol, Sawed-Off Shotgun, Tec 9, Sniper Rifle, Flamethrower, Grenades, Fire Extinguisher): R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left

R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left Weapon Set 3 (Chainsaw, Silenced Pistol, Combat Shotgun, M4, Bazooka, Plastic Explosive): R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down

R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down Raise Wanted Level: R1, R1, O, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

R1, R1, O, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right Remove Wanted Level: R1, R1, O, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

R1, R1, O, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down Spawn Rhino Tank: O, O, L1, O, O, O, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, O, Triangle

GTA San Andreas Vehicle Cheat Codes for PlayStation

Action Cheat Code Spawn Cadillac CIRCLE, L1, UP, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, X Spawn a Quad bike LEFT, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, UP, UP, SQUARE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, R1, R2 Spawn Rhino CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE Spawn Stunt Plane CIRCLE, UP, L1, L2, DOWN, R1, L1, L1, LEFT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE Spawn Hotring Racer #1 R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, L1, L2, X, X, SQUARE, R1 Spawn Hotring Racer #2 R2, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, R1, RIGHT, UP, CIRCLE, R2 Spawn Bloodring Banger DOWN, R1, CIRCLE, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, LEFT, LEFT Spawn Jetpack L1, L2, R1, R2, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT Spawn Garbage Truck CIRCLE, R1, CIRCLE, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT Spawn Stretch R2, UP, L2, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT Spawn Hydra TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, SQUARE, CIRCLE, X, L1, L1, DOWN, UP Spawn Romero DOWN, R2, DOWN, R1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, LEFT, RIGHT Spawn Rancher UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, RIGHT, UP, SQUARE, L2 Spawn Tanker Truck R1, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, R2, UP, RIGHT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L2, L1, L1 Spawn Monster Ride RIGHT, UP, R1, R1, R1, DOWN, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, X, CIRCLE, L1, L1 Spawn Dozer R2, L1, L1, RIGHT, RIGHT, UP, UP, X, L1, LEFT Spawn Hunter CIRCLE, X, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, R1 R2, L2, L1, L1 Spawn Vortex Hovercraft TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, SQUARE, CIRCLE, X, L1, L2, DOWN, DOWN Cars Explode R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, SQUARE, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, L2, L1 All Cars Nitrous Powered LEFT, TRIANGLE, R1, L1, UP, SQUARE, TRIANGLE, DOWN, CIRCLE, L2, L1, L1 Flying Cars SQUARE, DOWN, L2, UP, L1, CIRCLE, UP, X, LEFT Flying Boats R2, CIRCLE, UP, L1, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, UP, SQUARE, TRIANGLE Increase Car Speed RIGHT, R1, UP, L2, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, R1, R1 Drive on Water RIGHT, R2, CIRCLE, R1, L2, SQUARE, R1, R2 Perfect Vehicle Handling TRIANGLE, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1 Invisible Cars TRIANGLE, L1, TRIANGLE, R2, SQUARE, L1, L1 All Cars are Pink CIRCLE, L1, DOWN, L2, LEFT, X, R1, L1, RIGHT, CIRCLE All Cars are Black CIRCLE, L2, UP, R1, LEFT, X, R1, L1, LEFT, CIRCLE All Cars are Sports Cars UP, L1, R1, UP, RIGHT, UP, X, L2, X, L1 All Cars are Junk Cars L2, RIGHT, L1, UP, X, L1, L2, R2, R1, L1, L1, L1

Other GTA San Andreas Cheat Codes for PlayStation

Action Cheat Code Maximum Wanted Level CIRCLE, RIGHT, CIRCLE, RIGHT, LEFT, SQUARE, X, DOWN Lock Wanted Level CIRCLE, RIGHT, CIRCLE, RIGHT, LEFT, SQUARE, TRIANGLE, UP Mega Jump UP, UP, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R2, R2 Super Punch UP, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE, R1, SQUARE, SQUARE, SQUARE, L2 Max Muscle TRIANGLE, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, LEFT Max Fat TRIANGLE, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, DOWN Minimum Muscle and Fat TRIANGLE, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, RIGHT Infinite Lung Capacity DOWN, LEFT, L1, DOWN, DOWN, R2, DOWN, L2, DOWN Never Get Hungry SQUARE, L2, RB, TRIANGLE, UP, SQUARE, L2, UP, X Maximum Respect L1, R1, TRIANGLE, DOWN, R2, X, L1, UP, L2, L2, L1, L1 Maximum Sex Appeal CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, UP, CIRCLE, R1, L2, UP, TRIANGLE, L1, L1, L1 Hitman Level For All Weapons DOWN, SQUARE, X, LEFT, R1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, L1, L1, L1 Bounty on Your Head DOWN, UP, UP, UP, X, R2, R1, L2, L Cloudy Weather L2, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, SQUARE, LEFT, R2, SQUARE, X, R1, L1, L1 Foggy Weather R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X Stormy Weather R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, CIRCLE Sunny Weather R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, SQUARE Very Sunny Weather R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, DOWN Sandstorm UP, DOWN, L1, L1, L2, L2, L1, L2, R1, R2 Pedestrian Riot DOWN, LEFT, UP, LEFT, X, R2, R1, L2, L Chaos Mode L2, RIGHT, L1, TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, R1, L1, RIGHT, L1, L1, L Pedestrians Attack (With Guns) X, L1, UP, SQUARE, DOWN, X, L2, TRIANGLE, DOWN, R1, L1, L1 Pedestrians Have Weapons R2, R1, X, TRIANGLE, X, TRIANGLE, UP, DOWN All Pedestrians Are Elvis L1, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, L1, L1, SQUARE, L2, UP, DOWN, LEFT Beach Party Mode UP, UP, DOWN, DOWN, SQUARE, CIRCLE, L1, R1, TRIANGLE, DOWN Triad Theme X, X, DOWN, R2, L2, CIRCLE, R1, CIRCLE, SQUARE Funhouse Theme TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, L1, SQUARE, SQUARE, CIRCLE, SQUARE, DOWN, CIRCLE Rural Theme L1, L1, R1, R1, L2, L1, R2, DOWN, LEFT, UP Kinky Theme SQUARE, RIGHT, SQUARE, SQUARE, L2, X, TRIANGLE, X, TRIANGLE Always Midnight SQUARE, L1, R1, RIGHT, X, UP, L1, LEFT, LEFT Always 21:00 LEFT, LEFT, L2, R1, RIGHT, SQUARE, SQUARE, L1, L2, X Slow Motion TRIANGLE, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, SQUARE, R2, R1 Fast Motion TRIANGLE, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, L2, L1, SQUARE Faster Clock CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, SQUARE, L1, SQUARE, SQUARE, SQUARE, L1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE Free Aim While Driving UP, UP, SQUARE, L2, RIGHT, X, R1, DOWN, R2, CIRCLE Blow Up All Cars R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, SQUARE, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, L2, L1 Traffic Lights Stay Green RIGHT, R1, UP, L2, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, R1, R1 Aggressive Traffic R2, CIRCLE, R1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L2 Reduced Traffic X, DOWN, UP, R2, DOWN, TRIANGLE, L1, TRIANGLE, LEFT Super Bunny Hop TRIANGLE, SQUARE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, SQUARE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, L2, R1, R2 Car floats when hit SQUARE, R2, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, DOWN, LEFT, LEFT L2, X Gang Members Everywhere LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, X, DOWN, UP, SQUARE, RIGHT, DOWN Gang controls the streets L2, UP, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, R1, R2, RIGHT, DOWN Recruit Anyone with Pistol DOWN, SQUARE, UP, R2, R2, UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, UP Recruit Anyone with Rocket Launcher R2, R2, R2, X, L2, L1, R1, L2, DOWN, X

GTA San Andreas Cheat Codes for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Xbox 360

Those looking for cheat codes for the Xbox platform, check these out.

Popular GTA San Andreas Cheat Codes for Xbox

Here are some of the most popular GTA cheats that you can use on Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One, and Xbox 360:

Health, Armor, and Money (250,000): RB, RT, LB, A, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

RB, RT, LB, A, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Infinite Health: Down, A, Right, Left, Right, RT, Right, Down, Up, Y

Down, A, Right, Left, Right, RT, Right, Down, Up, Y Infinite Ammo: LB, RB, X, RB, Left, RT, RB, Left, X, Down, LB, LB

LB, RB, X, RB, Left, RT, RB, Left, X, Down, LB, LB Weapon Set 1 (Bat, Pistol, Shotgun, Mini SMG, AK 47, Rocket Launcher, Molotov Cocktail, Spray Can, Brass Knuckles): RB, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

RB, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Weapon Set 2 (Knife, Pistol, Sawed-Off Shotgun, Tec 9, Sniper Rifle, Flamethrower, Grenades, Fire Extinguisher): RB, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left

RB, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left Weapon Set 3 (Chainsaw, Silenced Pistol, Combat Shotgun, M4, Bazooka, Plastic Explosive): RB, RT, LB, RT, left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down

RB, RT, LB, RT, left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down Raise Wanted Level: RB, RB, B, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

RB, RB, B, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right Remove Wanted Level: RB, RB, B, RT, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

RB, RB, B, RT, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down Spawn Rhino Tank: B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

GTA San Andreas Vehicle Cheat Codes for Xbox

Action Cheat Code Spawn Cadillac B, LT, UP, RT, LB, A, RT, LT, B, A Spawn a Quad bike LEFT, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, UP, UP, X, B, Y, RT, RB Spawn Rhino B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y Spawn Stunt Plane B, UP, LT, LB, DOWN, RT, LT, LT, LEFT, LEFT, A, Y Spawn Hotring Racer #1 RT, B, RB, RIGHT, LT, LB, A, A, X, RT Spawn Hotring Racer #2 RB, LT, B, RIGHT, LT, RT, RIGHT, UP, B, RB Spawn Bloodring Banger DOWN, RT, B, LB, LB, A, RT, LT, LEFT, LEFT Spawn Jetpack LB, LT, RB, RT, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT Spawn Garbage Truck B, RT, B, RT, LEFT, LEFT, RT, LT, B, RIGHT Spawn Stretch RB, UP, LB, LEFT, LEFT, RT, LT, B, RIGHT Spawn Hydra Y, Y, X, B, A, LT, LT, DOWN, UP Spawn Romero DOWN, RB, DOWN, RT, LB, LEFT, RT, LT, LEFT, RIGHT Spawn Rancher UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, LT, RIGHT, UP, X, LB Spawn Tanker Truck RT, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, UP, RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LB, LT, LT Spawn Monster Ride RIGHT, UP, RT, RT, RT, DOWN, Y, Y, A, B, LT, LT Spawn Dozer RB, LT, LT, RIGHT, RIGHT, UP, UP, A, LT, LEFT Spawn Hunter B, A, LT, B, B, LT, B, RT, RB, LB, LT, LT Spawn Vortex Hovercraft Y, Y, X, B, A, LT, LB, DOWN, DOWN Cars Explode RT, LT, RB, LB, LT, RT, X, Y, B, Y, LT, LB All Cars Nitrous Powered LEFT, Y, RB, LB, UP, X, Y, DOWN, B, LT, LB, LB Flying Cars X, DOWN, LT, UP, LB, B, UP, A, LEFT Flying Boats RT, B, UP, LB, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, UP, X, Y Increase Car Speed RIGHT, RB, UP, LT, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, RB, RB Drive on Water RIGHT, RT, B, RB, LT, X, RB, RT Perfect Vehicle Handling Y, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LB Invisible Cars X, RT, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, DOWN, LEFT, LEFT LT, A All Cars are Pink B, LB, DOWN, LT, LEFT, A, RB, LB, RIGHT, B All Cars are Black B, LT, UP, RB, LEFT, A, RB, LB, LEFT, B All Cars are Sports Cars UP, LB, RB, UP, RIGHT, UP, A, LT, A, LB All Cars are Junk Cars LT, RIGHT, LB, UP, A, LB, LT, RT, RB, LB, LB, LB

Other GTA San Andreas Cheat Codes for Xbox

Action Cheat Code Maximum Wanted Level B, RIGHT, B, RIGHT, LEFT, X, A, DOWN Lock Wanted Level CIRCLE, RIGHT, CIRCLE, RIGHT, LEFT, X, Y, UP Mega Jump UP, UP, Y, Y, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RT, RT Super Punch UP, LEFT, A, Y, RB, X, X, X, LT Max Muscle Y, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, LEFT Max Fat Y, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, DOWN Minimum Muscle and Fat Y, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, RIGHT Infinite Lung Capacity DOWN, LEFT, LB, DOWN, DOWN, RT, DOWN, LT, DOWN Never Get Hungry X, LT, RB, Y, UP, X, LT, UP, A Maximum Respect LB, RB, Y, DOWN, RT, A, LB, UP, LT, LT, LB, LB Maximum Sex Appeal B, Y, Y, UP, B, RB, LT, UP, Y, LB, LB, LB Hitman Level For All Weapons DOWN, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, LB, LB, LB Bounty on Your Head DOWN, UP, UP, UP, A, RT, RB, LT, LT Cloudy Weather LT, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, X, LEFT, RT, X, A, RB, LB, LB Foggy Weather RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, A Stormy Weather RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, B Sunny Weather RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X Very Sunny Weather RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, DOWN Sandstorm UP, DOWN, LB, LB, LT, LT, LB, LT, RB, RT Pedestrian Riot DOWN, LEFT, UP, LEFT, A, RT, RB, LT, LB Chaos Mode LT, RIGHT, LB, Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, RB, LB, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB Pedestrians Attack (With Guns) A, LB, UP, X, DOWN, A, LT, Y, DOWN, RB, LB, LB Pedestrians Have Weapons RT, RB, A, Y, A, Y, UP, DOWN All Pedestrians Are Elvis LB, B, Y, LB, LB, X, LT, UP, DOWN, LEFT Beach Party Mode UP, UP, DOWN, DOWN, X, B, LB, RB, Y, DOWN Triad Theme A, A, DOWN, RT, LT, B, RB, B, X Funhouse Theme Y, Y, LB, X, X, B, X, DOWN, B Rural Theme LB, LB, RB, RB, LT, LB, RT, DOWN, LEFT, UP Kinky Theme X, RIGHT, X, X, LT, A, Y, A, Y Always Midnight X, LB, RB, RIGHT, A, UP, LB, LEFT, LEFT Always 21:00 LEFT, LEFT, LT, RB, RIGHT, X, X, LB, LT, A Slow Motion Y, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, X, RT, RB Fast Motion Y, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, LT, LB, X Faster Clock B, B, LB, X, LB, X, X, X, LB, Y, B, Y Free Aim While Driving UP, UP, X, LT, RIGHT, A, RB, DOWN, RT, B Blow Up All Cars RT, LT, RB, LB, LT, RT, X, Y, B, Y, LT, LB Traffic Lights Stay Green RIGHT, RB, UP, LT, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, RB, RB Aggressive Traffic RT, B, RB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LT Reduced Traffic A, DOWN, UP, RT, DOWN, Y, LB, Y, LEFT Super Bunny Hop Y, X, B, B, X, B, B, LB, LT, LT, RB, RT Moon Car Gravity X, RT, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, DOWN, LEFT, LEFT LT, A Gang Members Everywhere LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, A, DOWN, UP, X, RIGHT, DOWN Gang controls the streets LT, UP, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, RB, RT, RIGHT, DOWN Recruit Anyone with Pistol DOWN, X, UP, RT, RT, UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, UP Recruit Anyone with Rocket Launcher RT, RT, RT, A, LT, LB, RB, LT, DOWN, A

GTA San Andreas Cheat Codes for Nintendo Switch

Popular GTA San Andreas Cheat Codes for Nintendo Switch

Health, Armor, And Money (250,000): R, ZR, L, B, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

R, ZR, L, B, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Infinite Health: Down, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Down, Up, Triangle

Down, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Down, Up, Triangle Infinite Ammo: L, R, Y, R, Left, ZR, R, Left, Y, Down, L, L

L, R, Y, R, Left, ZR, R, Left, Y, Down, L, L Weapon Set 1 (Bat, Pistol, Shotgun, Mini Smg, Ak 47, Rocket Launcher, Molotov Cocktail, Spray Can, Brass Knuckles): R, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

R, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Weapon Set 2 (Knife, Pistol, Sawed-Off Shotgun, Tec 9, Sniper Rifle, Flamethrower, Grenades, Fire Extinguisher): R, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left

R, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left Weapon Set 3 (Chainsaw, Silenced Pistol, Combat Shotgun, M4, Bazooka, Plastic Explosive): R, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down

R, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down Raise Wanted Level: R, R, A, ZR, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

R, R, A, ZR, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right Remove Wanted Level: R, R, A, ZR, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

R, R, A, ZR, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down Spawn Rhino Tank: A, A, L, A, A, A, L, ZL, R, X, A, X

GTA San Andreas Vehicle Cheat Codes for Nintendo Switch

Action Cheat Code Spawn Cadillac A, L, UP, R, ZL, B, R, L, A, B Spawn a Quad bike LEFT, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, UP, UP, Y, A, X, R, ZR Spawn Rhino A, A, L, A, A, A, L, ZL, R, X, A, X Spawn Stunt Plane A, UP, L, ZL, DOWN, R, L, L, LEFT, LEFT, B, X Spawn Hotring Racer #1 R, A, ZR, RIGHT, L, ZL, B, B, Y, R Spawn Hotring Racer #2 ZR, L, A, RIGHT, L, R, RIGHT, UP, A, ZR Spawn Bloodring Banger DOWN, R, A, ZL, ZL, B, R, L, LEFT, LEFT Spawn Jetpack L, ZL, R, ZR, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, L, ZL, R, ZR, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT Spawn Garbage Truck A, R, A, R, LEFT, LEFT, R, L, A, RIGHT Spawn Stretch ZR, UP, ZL, LEFT, LEFT, R, L, A, RIGHT Spawn Hydra X, X, Y, A, B, L, L, DOWN, UP Spawn Romero DOWN, ZR, DOWN, R, ZL, LEFT, R, L, LEFT, RIGHT Spawn Rancher UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, L, RIGHT, UP, B, ZL Spawn Tanker Truck R, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, ZR, UP, RIGHT, Y, RIGHT, ZL, L, L Spawn Monster Ride RIGHT, UP, R, R, R, DOWN, X, X, B, A, L, L Spawn Dozer ZR, L, L, RIGHT, RIGHT, UP, UP, B, L, LEFT Spawn Hunter A, B, L, A, A, L, A, R ZR, ZL, L, L Spawn Vortex Hovercraft X, X, Y, A, B, L, ZL, DOWN, DOWN Cars Explode ZR, ZL, R, L, ZL, ZR, Y, X, A, X, ZL, L All Cars Nitrous Powered LEFT, X, R, L, UP, Y, X, DOWN, A, ZL, L, L Flying Cars Y, DOWN, ZL, UP, L, A, UP, B, LEFT Flying Boats ZR, A, UP, L, RIGHT, R, RIGHT, UP, Y, X Increase Car Speed RIGHT, R, UP, ZL, ZL, LEFT, R, L, R, R Drive on Water RIGHT, ZR, A, R, ZL, Y, R, ZR Perfect Vehicle Handling X, R, R, LEFT, R, L, ZR, L Invisible Cars X, L, X, ZR, Y, L, L All Cars are Pink A, L, DOWN, ZL, LEFT, B, R, L, RIGHT, A All Cars are Black A, ZL, UP, R, LEFT, B, R, L, LEFT, A All Cars are Sports Cars UP, L, R, UP, RIGHT, UP, B, ZL, B, L All Cars are Junk Cars ZL, RIGHT, L, UP, B, L, ZL, ZR, R, L, L, L

Other GTA San Andreas Cheat Codes for Nintendo Switch

Action Cheat Code Maximum Wanted Level A, RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, Y, B, DOWN Lock Wanted Level A, RIGHT, A, RIGHT, Left, Y, X, Up Mega Jump UP, UP, X, X, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, Y, ZR, ZR Super Punch UP, LEFT, B, X, R, Y, Y, Y, ZL Max Muscle X, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, Y, A, LEFT Max Fat X, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, Y, A, DOWN Minimum Muscle and Fat X, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, Y, A, RIGHT Infinite Lung Capacity DOWN, LEFT, L, DOWN, DOWN, ZR, DOWN, ZL, DOWN Never Get Hungry Y, ZL, RB, X, UP, Y, ZL, UP, B Maximum Respect L, R, X, DOWN, ZR, B, L, UP, ZL, ZL, L, L Maximum Sex Appeal A, X, X, UP, A, R, ZL, UP, X, L, L, L Hitman Level For All Weapons DOWN, Y, B, LEFT, R, ZR, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, L, L, L Bounty on Your Head DOWN, UP, UP, UP, B, ZR, R, ZL, ZL Cloudy Weather ZL, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, Y, LEFT, ZR, Y, B, R, L, L Foggy Weather ZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, B Stormy Weather ZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, A Sunny Weather ZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, Y Very Sunny Weather ZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, DOWN Sandstorm UP, DOWN, L, L, ZL, ZL, L, ZL, R, ZR Pedestrian Riot DOWN, LEFT, UP, LEFT, B, ZR, R, ZL, L Chaos Mode ZL, RIGHT, L, X, RIGHT, RIGHT, R, L, RIGHT, L, L, L Pedestrians Attack (With Guns) B, L, UP, Y, DOWN, B, ZL, X, DOWN, R, L, L Pedestrians Have Weapons ZR, R, B, X, B, X, UP, DOWN All Pedestrians Are Elvis L, A, X, L, L, Y, ZL, UP, DOWN, LEFT Beach Party Mode UP, UP, DOWN, DOWN, Y, A, L, R, X, DOWN Triad Theme B, B, DOWN, ZR, ZL, A, R, A, Y Funhouse Theme X, X, L, Y, Y, A, Y, DOWN, A Rural Theme L, L, R, R, ZL, L, ZR, DOWN, LEFT, UP Kinky Theme Y, RIGHT, Y, Y, ZL, B, X, B, X Always Midnight Y, L, R, RIGHT, B, UP, L, LEFT, LEFT Always 21:00 LEFT, LEFT, ZL, R, RIGHT, Y, Y, L, ZL, B Slow Motion X, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, Y, ZR, R Fast Motion X, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, ZL, L, Y Faster Clock A, A, L, Y, L, Y, Y, Y, L, X, A, X Free Aim While Driving UP, UP, Y, ZL, RIGHT, B, R, DOWN, ZR, A Blow Up All Cars ZR, ZL, R, L, ZL, ZR, Y, X, A, X, ZL, L Traffic Lights Stay Green RIGHT, R, UP, ZL, ZL, LEFT, R, L, R, R Aggressive Traffic ZR, A, R, ZL, LEFT, R, L, ZR, ZL Super Bunny Hop X, Y, A, A, Y, A, A, L, ZL, ZL, R, ZR Moon Car Gravity Y, ZR, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, DOWN, LEFT, LEFT ZL, B Reduced Traffic B, DOWN, UP, ZR, DOWN, X, L, X, LEFT Gang Members Everywhere LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, B, DOWN, UP, Y, RIGHT, DOWN Gang controls the streets ZL, UP, R, R, LEFT, R, R, ZR, RIGHT, DOWN Recruit Anyone with Pistol DOWN, Y, UP, ZR, ZR, UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, UP Recruit Anyone with Rocket Launcher ZR, ZR, ZR, B, ZL, L, R, ZL, DOWN, B

GTA San Andreas Cheat Codes for Mobile

Gamers can also use the GTA San Andreas cheat codes on the mobile version of the game as well. One can use the GTA San Andreas PC cheat codes list mentioned above. However, there is no direct way to enter the cheats. One might have to pair a controller or an external keyboard to enter the cheat codes. Moreover, multiple third-party keyboard applications create an overlay on any mobile game. However, it is important to research them first and then download them.

How to Enter GTA San Andreas Cheat Codes on PC, PS, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch?

One can easily enter the GTA San Andreas cheats on any platform. Here's how you can do it:

PC: In order to activate the cheat, first save the game data and then enter the cheat as mentioned above while playing the game. The cheat will get activated automatically.

Console: One can use the above-mentioned button combinations while playing the game to activate any cheat code they want.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do you turn off all cheats in GTA San Andreas?

To deactivate any cheat code, one can simply enter the same cheat code again.

How do you use cheat codes in GTA San Andreas on Android?

One can use a controller or an external keyboard to activate the cheat codes while playing the game.

What is the faster time cheat in GTA San Andreas?

One can enter the YSOHNUL cheat code for a faster time cheat.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.



Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.