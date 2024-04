GTA: Vice City is one of Rockstar Games' oldest and most popular games. GTA Vice City stories sure bring up a nostalgic factor for many, as it was one of the few games that allowed users to enter cheat codes. Whether be it summing a tank, wreaking havoc in the city, or making the female NPC characters go crazy around you, GTA Vice City surely remains the developer's most beloved series. That said, the game is still available on all the platforms. So, if you revisit the city and want to know all the GTA Vice City cheats, you have come to the right place. In this guide, we will provide a full list of GTA Vice City cheats for all the platforms, including PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and even the mobile version. So, without further ado, let's get started!

GTA Vice City Cheat Codes for PC

Here's the complete list of GTA Vice City cheats you can use while playing the game on the PC.

Popular GTA Vice City Cheat Codes for PC

For those who don't want to scan the whole list and just want to enjoy the game with some popular cheats, then this section is for you. Check out the popular GTA Vice City cheat codes for the PC platform.

Full Health: ASPIRINE

Full Armour: PRECIOUSPROTECTION

Raise Wanted Level: YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE

Lower Wanted Level: LEAVEMEALONE

All Heavy Weapons: NUTTERTOOLS

Pedestrians Carry Weapons: OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS

Spawn a Tank: PANZER

Blow up all cars: BIGBANG

GTA Vice City Vehicle Cheat Codes for PC

Here's the list of all cheats for cars and more.

Action GTA Vice City Cheat Codes Spawn Rhino Tank PANZER Spawn Bloodring Banger TRAVELINSTYLE Spawn Bloodring Racer GETTHEREQUICKLY Spawn Hotring Racer GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED Spawn Hotring Racer 2 GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST Spawn Romero's Hearse THELASTRIDE Spawn Golf Caddy BETTERTHANWALKING Spawn Limo ROCKANDROLLCAR Spawn Trashmaster RUBBISHCAR Spawn Sabre Turbo GETTHEREFAST Spawn Helicopter AMERICAHELICOPTER Spawn Plane FLYINGWAYS All Vehicles are Black IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK All Vehicles are Pink AHAIRDRESSERSCAR Invisible Cars WHEELSAREALLINEED Big Wheel Cars LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS Cars Drive on Water SEAWAYS Better Handling GRIPISEVERYTHING Flying Cars COMEFLYWITHME

Other GTA Vice City Cheat Codes for PC

Action GTA Vice City Cheat Codes Weapon set 1 THUGSTOOLS Weapon set 2 PROFESSIONALTOOLS Kill self ICANTTAKEITANYMORE Pedestrians Riot FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT Pedestrians Attack You NOBODYLIKESME Pedestrians Carry Weapons OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS Female Pedestrians Carry Weapons CHICKSWITHGUNS Female Pedestrians Follows You FANNYMAGNETF Sunny Weather ALOVELYDAY Overcast 'Weather APLEASANTDAY Very Overcast Weather ABITDRIEG Foggy Weather CANTSEEATHING Stromy Weather CATSANDDOGS Speed up Game Time LIFEISPASSINGMEBY Fast Motion ONSPEED Slows Motion BOOOOOORING Smoke a cigarette CERTAINDEATH Player is Fat DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS Player is Skinny PROGRAMMER Player Changes Randomly STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP Player is Ricardo Diaz CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED Player is Lance Vance LOOKLIKELANCE Player is Ken Rosenberg MYSONISALAWYER Player is Hilary King LOOKLIKEHILARY Player is Love Fist rocker #1 ROCKANDROLLMAN Player is Love Fist rocker #2 WELOVEOURDICK Player is Phil Cassidy ONEARMEDBANDIT Player is Sonny Forelli IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY Player is Mercedes FOXYLITTLETHING

GTA Vice City Cheat Codes for PS5, PS4, PS3, and PS2

If you want to look at the complete list of GTA Vice City cheats for PlayStation 5, PS4, and older console platforms, you have come to the right place. Let's take a look at all the cheats:

Popular GTA Vice City Cheat Codes for PlayStation

Check out the popular cheat codes for the PlayStation platform game.

Full Health: R1, R2, L1, CIRCLE, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP

R1, R2, L1, CIRCLE, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP Full Armour: R1, R2, L1, X, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP

R1, R2, L1, X, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP Raise Wanted Level: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT Lower Wanted Level: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN.

R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN. All Heavy Weapons: R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, DOWN

R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, DOWN Pedestrians Carry Weapons: R2, R1, X, TRIANGLE, X, TRIANGLE, UP, DOWN

R2, R1, X, TRIANGLE, X, TRIANGLE, UP, DOWN Spawn a Tank: CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE

CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE Blow up all cars: R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, SQUARE, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, L2, L1

GTA Vice City Vehicle Cheat Codes for PlayStation

Action GTA Vice City Cheat Codes Spawn Rhino Tank CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE Spawn Bloodring Banger UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, RIGHT, UP, SQUARE, L2 Spawn Bloodring Racer DOWN, R1, CIRCLE, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, LEFT, LEFT Spawn Hotring Racer R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, L1, L2, X, X, SQUARE, R1 Spawn Hotring Racer 2 R2, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, R1, RIGHT, UP, CIRCLE, R2 Spawn Romero's Hearse DOWN, R2, DOWN, R1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, LEFT, RIGHT Spawn Golf Caddy CIRCLE, L1, UP, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, X Spawn Limo R2, UP, L2, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT Spawn Trashmaster CIRCLE, R1, CIRCLE, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT Spawn Sabre Turbo RIGHT, L2, DOWN, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, LEFT All Vehicles are Black CIRCLE, L2, UP, R1, LEFT, X, R1, L1, LEFT, CIRCLE. All Vehicles are Pink CIRCLE, L1, DOWN, L2, LEFT, X, R1, L1, RIGHT, CIRCLE. Invisible Cars Triangle, L1, Triangle, R2, Square, L1, L1 Big Wheel Cars R1, X, TRIANGLE, RIGHT, R2, SQUARE, UP, DOWN, SQUARE Cars Drive on Water RIGHT, R2, CIRCLE, R1, L2, SQUARE, R1, R2 Better Handling TRIANGLE, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1 Flying Cars RIGHT, R2, CIRCLE, R1, L2, DOWN, L1, R1

Other GTA Vice City Cheat Codes for PlayStation

Action GTA Vice City Cheat Codes Weapon Set 1 R2, R2, R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP Weapon Set 2 R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT Kill self RIGHT, L2, DOWN, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, L2, L1. Pedestrians Riot DOWN, LEFT, UP, LEFT, X, R2, R1, L2, L1 Pedestrians Attack You Cheat Down, Up, Up, Up, X, R2, R1, L2, L2 Pedestrians Carry Weapons R2, R1, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, Up, Down Female Pedestrians Carry Weapons Right, L1, Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, L1, X Female Pedestrians Follows You Circle, X, L1, L1, R2, X, X, Circle, Triangle Sunny Weather R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, TRIANGLE Overcast 'Weather R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, SQUARE Very Cloudy Weather R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square Foggy Weather R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X Stromy Weather R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, CIRCLE Speed up Game Time CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, SQUARE, L1, SQUARE, SQUARE, SQUARE, L1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE Fast Motion TRIANGLE, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, SQUARE, R2, R1 Slow Motion TRIANGLE, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, SQUARE, R2, R1. Player Changes Randomly RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, UP, L1, L2, LEFT, UP, DOWN, RIGHT Player is Ricardo Diaz L1, L2, R1, R2, DOWN, L1, R2, L2 Player is Lance Vance Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, L1 Player is Ken Rosenberg Right, L1, Up, L2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R1 Player is Hilary King R1, CIRCLE, R2, L1, RIGHT, R1, L1, X, R2 Player is Love Fist rocker 1 DOWN, L1, DOWN, L2, LEFT, X, R1, L1, X, X Player is Love Fist rocker 2 R1, L2, R2, L1, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, X, SQUARE, L1 Player is Phil Cassidy RIGHT, R1, UP, R2, L1, RIGHT, R1, L1, RIGHT, CIRCLE Player is Sonny Forelli L1, L2, R1, R2, DOWN, L1, R2, L2 Player is Mercedes R2, L1, UP, L1, RIGHT, R1, Right, UP, Circle, Triangle

GTA Vice City Cheat Codes for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Xbox 360

Those looking for cheat codes for the Xbox platform, check these out.

Popular GTA Vice City Cheat Codes for Xbox

Here are some of the most popular GTA cheats that you can use on Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One, and Xbox 360:

Full Health: RB, RB, B, RT, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

RB, RB, B, RT, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down Full Armour: RB, RT, LB, A, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

RB, RT, LB, A, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Raise Wanted Level: RB, RB, B, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

RB, RB, B, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right Lower Wanted Level: RB, RB, B, RT, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

RB, RB, B, RT, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down All Heavy Weapons: RB, RT, LB, RT, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, DOWN

RB, RT, LB, RT, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, DOWN Pedestrians Carry Weapons: RT, RB, A, Y, A, Y, Up, Down

RT, RB, A, Y, A, Y, Up, Down Spawn a Tank: B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y Blow up all cars: RT, LT, RB, LB, LT, RT, X, Y, B, Y, LB, LT

GTA Vice City Vehicle Cheat Codes for Xbox

Action GTA Vice City Cheat Codes Spawn Rhino Tank B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y Spawn Bloodring Banger Up, Right, Right, LB, Right, Up, X, LT Spawn Bloodring Racer Down, RB, B, LT, LT, A, RB, LB, Left, Left Spawn Hotring Racer RB, B, RT, Right, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB Spawn Hotring Racer 2 RT, LB, B, Right, LB, RB, Right, Up, B, RT Spawn Romero's Hearse Down, RT, Down, RB, LT, Left, RB, LB, Left, Right Spawn Golf Caddy B, LB, Up, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A Spawn Limo RT, Up, LT, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right Spawn Trashmaster Right, LT, Down, LT, LT, A, RB, LB, B, Left Spawn Sabre Turbo B, RB, B, RB, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right All Vehicles are Black B, LT, Up, RB, Left, A, RB, LB, Left, B All Vehicles are Pink B, LB, Down, LT, Left, A, RB, LB, Right, B Invisible Cars Y, LB, Y, RT, X, LB, LB Big Wheel Cars RB, A, Y, RIGHT, RT, A, UP, DOWN, A Cars Drive on Water Right, RT, B, RB, LT, X, RB, RT Better Handling Y, RB, RB, Left, RB, LB, RT, LB Flying Cars Right, RT, B, RB, LT, X, RB, RT

Other GTA Vice City Cheat Codes for Xbox

Action GTA Vice City Cheat Codes Weapon Set 1 RB, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Weapon Set 2 RB, RT, LB, RT, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT Kill self Right, LT, Down, RB, Left, Left, RB, LB, LT, LB Pedestrians Riot Down, Left, Up, Left, A, RT, RB, LT, LB Pedestrians Attack You Down, Up, Up, Up, A, RT, RB, LT, LT Pedestrians Carry Weapons RT, RB, A, Y, A, Y, Up, Down Female Pedestrians Carry Weapons Right, LB, B, LT, Left, A, RB, LB, LB Female Pedestrians Follows You B, A, LB, LB, RT, A, A, B, Y Sunny Weather RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, DOWN Overcast 'Weather RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, Y Very Cloudy Weather RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X Foggy Weather RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, A Stromy Weather RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, B Speed up Game Time B, B, LB, X, LB, X, X, X, LB, Y, B, Y Fast Motion Y, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, LT, LB, X Slow Motion Y, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, X, RT, RB Player Changes Randomly RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, UP, LB, LT, LEFT, UP, DOWN, RIGHT Player is Ricardo Diaz LB, LT, RB, RT, DOWN, LB, RT, LT Player is Lance Vance B, LT, LEFT, A, RB, LB, A, LB Player is Ken Rosenberg RIGHT, LB, UP, LT, LB, RIGHT, RB, LB, A, RB Player is Hilary King RB, B, RT, LB, RIGHT, RB, LB, A, RT Player is Love Fist rocker 1 Down, LB, Down, LT, Left, A, RB, LB, A, A Player is Love Fist rocker 2 RB, LT, RT, LB, Right, RT, Left, A, X, LB Player is Phil Cassidy RIGHT, RB, UP, RT, LB, RIGHT, RB, LB , RIGHT, B Player is Sonny Forelli B, LB, B, LT, LEFT, A, RB, LB, A, A Player is Mercedes RT, LB, UP, LB, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, UP, B, Y Player is Candy Suxxx B, RT, DOWN, RB, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, LB, A, LT

GTA Vice City Cheat Codes for Nintendo Switch

Check out the full list of GTA Vice City cheats for the Nintendo Switch platform.

Popular GTA Vice City Cheat Codes for Nintendo Switch

Here are some of the best GTA Vice City cheat codes for Nintendo Switch:

Full Health: R, ZR, L, A, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT UP

R, ZR, L, A, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT UP Full Armour: R, ZR, L, B, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT UP

R, ZR, L, B, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT UP Raise Wanted Level: R, R, A, ZR, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

R, R, A, ZR, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT Lower Wanted Level: R, R, A, ZR, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN

R, R, A, ZR, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN All Heavy Weapons: R, ZR, L, ZR, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, DOWN

R, ZR, L, ZR, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, DOWN Pedestrians Carry Weapons: ZR, R, B, X, B, X, UP, DOWN

ZR, R, B, X, B, X, UP, DOWN Spawn a Tank: A, A, L, A, A, A, L, ZL, R, X, A, X

A, A, L, A, A, A, L, ZL, R, X, A, X Blow up all cars: ZR, ZL, R, L, ZL, ZR, Y, X, A, X, ZL, L

GTA Vice City Vehicle Cheat Codes for Nintendo Switch

Action GTA Vice City Cheat Codes Spawn Rhino Tank A, A, L, A, A, A, L, ZL, R, X, A, X Spawn Bloodring Banger UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, L, RIGHT, UP, Y, ZL Spawn Bloodring Racer DOWN, R, A, ZL, ZL, B, R, L, LEFT, LEFT Spawn Hotring Racer R, A, ZR, RIGHT, L, ZL, B, B, Y, R Spawn Hotring Racer 2 R, A, ZR, RIGHT, L, ZL, B, B, Y, R Spawn Romero's Hearse DOWN, ZR, DOWN, R, ZL, LEFT, R, L, LEFT, RIGHT Spawn Golf Caddy A, L, UP, R, ZL, B, R, L, A, B Spawn Limo ZR, UP, ZL, LEFT, LEFT, R, L, A, RIGHT Spawn Trashmaster A, R, A, R, LEFT, LEFT, R, L, A, RIGHT Spawn Sabre Turbo RIGHT, ZL, DOWN, ZL, ZL, B, R, L, A, LEFT All Vehicles are Black A, ZL, UP, R, LEFT, B, R, L, LEFT, A All Vehicles are Pink A, L, DOWN, ZL, LEFT, B, R, L, RIGHT, A Invisible Cars NA Big Wheel Cars R, B, X, RIGHT, ZR, Y, UP, DOWN, Y Cars Drive on Water RIGHT, ZR, A, R, ZL, Y, R, ZR Better Handling X, R, R, LEFT, R, L, ZR, L Flying Cars X, A, X, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, DOWN, DOWN Road Rage ZR, A, R, ZL, LEFT, R, L, ZR, ZL

Other GTA Vice City Cheat Codes for Nintendo Switch

Action GTA Vice City Cheat Codes Weapon Set 1 R, ZR, L, ZR, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP Weapon Set 2 R, ZR, L, ZR, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT Kill self RIGHT, ZL, DOWN, R, LEFT, LEFT, R, L, ZL, L Pedestrians Riot DOWN, LEFT, UP, LEFT, B, ZR, R, ZL, L Pedestrians Attack You DOWN, UP, UP, UP, B, ZR, R, ZL, ZL Pedestrians Carry Weapons ZR, R, B, X, B, X, UP, DOWN Female Pedestrians Carry Weapons RIGHT, L, A, ZL, LEFT, B, R, L, L, B Female Pedestrians Follows You A, B, L, L, ZR, B, B, A, X Sunny Weather ZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, X Overcast 'Weather ZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, X Very Cloudy Weather ZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, Y Foggy Weather ZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, B Stromy Weather ZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, A Speed up Game Time A, A, L, Y, L, Y, Y, Y, L, X, A, X Fast Motion X, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, ZL, L, Y Slow Motion X, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, Y, ZR, R Player Changes Randomly RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, UP, L, ZL, LEFT, UP, DOWN, RIGHT Player is Ricardo Diaz L, ZL, R, ZR, DOWN, L, ZR, ZL Player is Lance Vance A, ZL, LEFT, B, R, L, B, L Player is Ken Rosenberg RIGHT, L, UP, ZL, L, RIGHT, R, L, B, R Player is Hilary King R, A, ZR, L, RIGHT, R, L, B, ZR Player is Love Fist rocker 1 DOWN, L, DOWN, ZL, LEFT, B, R, L, B, B Player is Love Fist rocker 2 R, ZL, ZR, L, RIGHT, ZR, LEFT, B, Y, L Player is Phil Cassidy RIGHT, R, UP, ZR, L, RIGHT, R, L , RIGHT, A Player is Sonny Forelli A, L, A, ZL, LEFT, B, R, L, B, B Player is Mercedes ZR, L, UP, L, RIGHT, R, RIGHT, UP, A, X Player is Candy Suxxx A, ZR, DOWN, R, LEFT, RIGHT, R, L, B, ZL

GTA Vice City Cheat Codes for Mobile

Gamers can also use the GTA Vice City cheat codes on the mobile version of the game as well. One can use the GTA Vice City PC cheat codes list mentioned above. However, there is no direct way to enter the cheats. One might have to pair a controller or an external keyboard to enter the cheat codes.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.



Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.